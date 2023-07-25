James and Bastille concerts in Dundee: Full details including stage times, site map and banned items

Dundee is preparing to welcome two of the UK’s biggest music acts this weekend.

James and Bastille will perform to thousands of fans at Slessor Gardens.

We have all you need to know in the run-up to the concerts.

Are tickets for James and Bastille in Dundee still available?

Tickets for both shows are still available on Ticketmaster and through promoter Liz Hobbs Group.

General admission for James’ performance cost £62.90. Gold enclosure tickets cost £74.15.

For Bastille, general admission costs £51.65, with gold enclosure costing £65.70.

However, tickets can also be bought to see James or Bastille via itison for a reduced price.

James concert in Dundee: Stage times

Stage times for James have been confirmed but are subject to change.

1.30pm – Box office opens

4pm – Gates open

4.30pm – Arms Against

5.30pm – Tom A Smith

6.30pm – The Clause

7.30pm – Razorlight

9pm – James

10.30pm – Approximate finish

Bastille in Dundee: Stage times



Stage times for Bastille have been confirmed but are subject to change.

1.30pm – Box office opens 3.30pm – Gates open 4.15pm – Jennifer Stewart 5.15pm – Spyres 6.15pm – The LaFontaines 7.30pm – Dylan 9pm – Bastille 10.30pm – Approximate finish



Slessor Gardens events: Site map

The stage is at the northern end of Slessor Gardens, closest to the Caird Hall.

What items are banned or prohibited at the Slessor Gardens events?

The list of banned items includes:

Food and drink – anyone wishing to bring their own for medical reasons will need a doctor’s note

Glass containers

Camping chairs, folding chairs, gazebos and picnic blankets

Professional cameras, video cameras and audio recording devices

Dogs, except assistance dogs

What items are permitted?

Fans can take the following:

A sealed 500ml water bottle or a refillable bottle to use for drinking water

Bags no larger than an A4 sheet of paper

What food and drink options will there be?

A range of food and drink vendors will be on site, including:

Greek souvlaki

Loaded dogs and fries

Hog roast

Burgers

Salt and chilli chicken

Coffee

Pizza

Ice cream

Prosecco pavilion

Bars

Wine and cocktail bar

Vegan and gluten-free options will be available.

Do you need cash for Slessor Gardens concerts?

The site operates as cashless so revellers are encouraged to bring a debit or credit card with them.

However, anyone looking to use cash at the bar can buy tokens for drinks.

There are no ATMs on the site.

What are the transport options for Slessor Gardens?

A number of roads around Slessor Gardens will be closed during the concerts with a diversion in place for drivers.

There will be no parking at the site, with fans urged to use public car parks.

Buses that usually serve the Waterfront area will be diverted via Seagate, Commercial Street and Ward Road during the gigs – but services will run as normal otherwise.

The concert site is a short walk from the railway station.

Weather forecast for James and Bastille concerts in Dundee

The Met Office forecast suggests conditions should stay dry for James on Friday.

However, fans heading to see Bastille may have to prepare for some rain.

The Courier has a handy weather forecast that will be updated every day in the lead-up to the events.