James and Bastille concerts in Dundee: Full details including stage times, site map and banned items

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

James and Bastille concerts in Dundee: Full details including stage times, site map and banned items

The bands perform at Slessor Gardens on Friday and Saturday.

Fans enjoying a concert at Slessor Gardens
Thousands of revellers will descend on Slessor Gardens this weekend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Ben MacDonald

Dundee is preparing to welcome two of the UK’s biggest music acts this weekend.

James and Bastille will perform to thousands of fans at Slessor Gardens.

We have all you need to know in the run-up to the concerts.

Are tickets for James and Bastille in Dundee still available?

Tickets for both shows are still available on Ticketmaster and through promoter Liz Hobbs Group.

General admission for James’ performance cost £62.90. Gold enclosure tickets cost £74.15.

For Bastille, general admission costs £51.65, with gold enclosure costing £65.70.

However, tickets can also be bought to see James or Bastille via itison for a reduced price.

James concert in Dundee: Stage times

Stage times for James have been confirmed but are subject to change.

Tim Booth from the band James on stage
Tim Booth of James, who will no doubt be encouraging fans in Dundee to Sit Down. Image: Ian West/PA Wire.
  • 1.30pm – Box office opens
  • 4pm – Gates open
  • 4.30pm – Arms Against
  • 5.30pm – Tom A Smith
  • 6.30pm – The Clause
  • 7.30pm – Razorlight
  • 9pm – James
  • 10.30pm – Approximate finish

Bastille in Dundee: Stage times

Stage times for Bastille have been confirmed but are subject to change.

The band Bastille.
Bastille play on Saturday. Image: Sarah Louise Bennett.
    • 1.30pm – Box office opens
    • 3.30pm – Gates open
    • 4.15pm – Jennifer Stewart
    • 5.15pm – Spyres
    • 6.15pm – The LaFontaines
    • 7.30pm – Dylan
    • 9pm – Bastille
    • 10.30pm – Approximate finish

Slessor Gardens events: Site map

The stage is at the northern end of Slessor Gardens, closest to the Caird Hall.

A site map of Slessor Gardens.
Image: Liz Hobbs Group (click to open full size).

What items are banned or prohibited at the Slessor Gardens events?

The list of banned items includes:

  • Food and drink – anyone wishing to bring their own for medical reasons will need a doctor’s note
  • Glass containers
  • Camping chairs, folding chairs, gazebos and picnic blankets
  • Professional cameras, video cameras and audio recording devices
  • Dogs, except assistance dogs

What items are permitted?

Fans can take the following:

  • A sealed 500ml water bottle or a refillable bottle to use for drinking water
  • Bags no larger than an A4 sheet of paper

What food and drink options will there be?

A range of food and drink vendors will be on site, including:

  • Greek souvlaki
  • Loaded dogs and fries
  • Hog roast
  • Burgers
  • Salt and chilli chicken
  • Coffee
  • Pizza
  • Ice cream
  • Prosecco pavilion
  • Bars
  • Wine and cocktail bar

Vegan and gluten-free options will be available.

Do you need cash for Slessor Gardens concerts?

The site operates as cashless so revellers are encouraged to bring a debit or credit card with them.

However, anyone looking to use cash at the bar can buy tokens for drinks.

There are no ATMs on the site.

What are the transport options for Slessor Gardens?

A number of roads around Slessor Gardens will be closed during the concerts with a diversion in place for drivers.

A road map of the streets around Slessor Gardens.
Road closures and diversions during the Slessor Gardens concerts (click to reveal full size). Image: Dundee City Council.

There will be no parking at the site, with fans urged to use public car parks.

Buses that usually serve the Waterfront area will be diverted via Seagate, Commercial Street and Ward Road during the gigs – but services will run as normal otherwise.

The concert site is a short walk from the railway station.

Weather forecast for James and Bastille concerts in Dundee

The Met Office forecast suggests conditions should stay dry for James on Friday.

However, fans heading to see Bastille may have to prepare for some rain.

The Courier has a handy weather forecast that will be updated every day in the lead-up to the events.

More from Music

Billie Eilish posted photos of her beloved pet on Instagram (Doug Peters/PA)
‘This is a really hard day’: Billie Eilish shares grief over death of dog…
Humza Yousaf introduces the Auld Fochaber Fiddlers (Paul Campbell/PA)
Humza Yousaf visits popular Highland music festival with family
David and Victoria Beckham (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Victoria and David Beckham sing Spice Girls hit after Inter Miami’s Messi scores
Dua Lipa is on the soundtrack and stars in Barbie (Ian West/PA)
Barbie release could boost Dua Lipa soundtrack song in charts
Olly Murs and Amelia Tank married on July 15 (Yui Mok/PA)
Olly Murs on wedding to Amelia Tank: A perfect celebration of our love
Singer Vince Hill in 1967, when his recording of Edelweiss was high in the charts, enjoying a holiday in the mountains of Switzerland. He is pictured with members of pop group The Dollies (PA)
Les Dennis and Sir Tim Rice lead tributes to Edelweiss singer Vince Hill
Vince Hill, pictured, alongside Margaret Thatcher in 1979 (PA)
Edelweiss singer Vince Hill dies aged 89
Matthew Healy from The 1975 (Euan Cherry/PA)
The 1975 cancel two Asian shows after Malaysia LGBT+ controversy
Tony Bennett (Andrew Parsons/PA)
Paul McCartney says working with ‘good friend’ Tony Bennett was a ‘privilege’
Matthew Healy is the 1975 frontman (Danny Lawson/PA)
Matty Healy: A closer look at his headline-making moments