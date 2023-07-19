Dundee Slessor Gardens concerts: Full list of city centre road closures and diversions

A series of Waterfront road closures and diversions have been confirmed for the upcoming concerts at Slessor Gardens in Dundee.

Several streets around Slessor Gardens will be shut for the shows on July 28 and 29.

Rock pop icons James and Bastille are set to hit the stage over the two nights.

Full list of road closures

Dundee City Council has published a list of road closures in anticipation of the concerts.

Certain roads will be closed during the events, while others will be shut for one week to cover the set-up and dismantling of the stage and other facilities.

During the gigs themselves, drivers heading east will be sent on a diversion round the Marketgait ring road.

Meanwhile, buses will be unable to serve some stops due to the restrictions.

Similar arrangements during past concerts have caused congestion and difficulties for taxi drivers trying to drop off and collect passengers.

The following roads will be closed from Wednesday July 26 to Tuesday August 1:

South Castle Street (Thomson Avenue to Riverside Esplanade)

South Crichton Street (Thomson Avenue to Riverside Esplanade)

Earl Grey Place West (South Union Street to South Crichton Street)

Earl Grey Place East (South Castle Street to end)

The following roads will be closed on Friday July 28 (3pm-1am) and Saturday July 29 (3pm to 1am):

Thomson Avenue (South Union Street to Dock Street/A92 junction)

Dock Street (Commercial Street to Union Street)

Castle Street (Dock Street to Exchange Street)

Whitehall Crescent (Dock Street to Crichton Street)

Diversions will be signposted throughout the closures.

James and Bastille are not the only acts to perform at Slessor Gardens this year.

In August, musicians including Example, Nikki Ambers and DJ Pandar will appear at the venue as part of the Ibiza Orchestra Exchange festival.