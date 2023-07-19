Dundee Slessor Gardens concerts: Full list of city centre road closures and diversions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Slessor Gardens concerts: Full list of city centre road closures and diversions

Several streets around Slessor Gardens will be shut for the shows on July 28 and 29.

By Poppy Watson
Road closures will be put in place around Slessor Gardens. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson,

A series of Waterfront road closures and diversions have been confirmed for the upcoming concerts at Slessor Gardens in Dundee.

Rock pop icons James and Bastille are set to hit the stage over the two nights.

Full list of road closures

Dundee City Council has published a list of road closures in anticipation of the concerts.

Certain roads will be closed during the events, while others will be shut for one week to cover the set-up and dismantling of the stage and other facilities.

During the gigs themselves, drivers heading east will be sent on a diversion round the Marketgait ring road.

Bastille band members Chris Wood, Kyle Simmons, Will Farquarson and Dan Smith. Image: Showbiz Music.

Meanwhile, buses will be unable to serve some stops due to the restrictions.

Similar arrangements during past concerts have caused congestion and difficulties for taxi drivers trying to drop off and collect passengers.

The following roads will be closed from Wednesday July 26 to Tuesday August 1:

  • South Castle Street (Thomson Avenue to Riverside Esplanade)
  • South Crichton Street (Thomson Avenue to Riverside Esplanade)
  • Earl Grey Place West (South Union Street to South Crichton Street)
  • Earl Grey Place East (South Castle Street to end)
How signs showing the LEZ in Dock Street, beside Malmaison could look.
Dock Street is one of the impacted roads. Image: DC Thomson.

The following roads will be closed on Friday July 28 (3pm-1am) and Saturday July 29 (3pm to 1am):

  • Thomson Avenue (South Union Street to Dock Street/A92 junction)
  • Dock Street (Commercial Street to Union Street)
  • Castle Street (Dock Street to Exchange Street)
  • Whitehall Crescent (Dock Street to Crichton Street)

Diversions will be signposted throughout the closures.

James and Bastille are not the only acts to perform at Slessor Gardens this year.

In August, musicians including Example, Nikki Ambers and DJ Pandar will appear at the venue as part of the Ibiza Orchestra Exchange festival.

