4 Arbroath v Cowdenbeath talking points as Angus side claim bonus point after being held by 9-men Fifers

Arbroath’s Viaplay Cup campaign got off to a disappointing start as they were held by nine-man Cowdenbeath.

Lichties were forced into a penalty shoot-out with the hosts eventually winning 4-3 on penalties to claim a bonus point.

Scott Walker hit the post, Robbie McNab struck the bar with Ewan MacPherson and Zac Butterworth both blasted over.

But Craig Hepburn made a hat-trick of saves from Leighton McIntosh, Kenan Dunnwald-Turan and Craig Slater in a nervy night for the hosts.

Match action

Cowdenbeath had the better of the first half with Ewan MacPherson cracking a 20-yard strike off the bar in three minutes.

Lucas Berry also forced a low save out of Derek Gaston with his long-range effort.

At the other end, Ryan Dow missed a golden chance to break the deadlock as he shot over from 10 yards.

Michael McKenna gave Arbroath the lead from the penalty spot in 50 minutes after Cowden keeper Craig Hepburn sent David Gold flying in the box.

FT – Arbroath 1 – 1 Cowdenbeath Penalties to come

But the visitors levelled just 10 minutes later as Jamie Docherty stroked home a MacPherson cut back.

Cowden were reduced to 10 men in 80 minutes as a rash Aiden McLaughlin challenge on Aaron Steele earned him a straight red.

Sub Joao Balde came close to a late winner as he cracked the bar after a mazy run into the box.

The visitors were reduced to nine men as Jack Duncan hauled down Leighton McIntosh for a second yellow.

Is Michael McKenna right to feel excited about new season with Arbroath?

Much has changed again for Arbroath in the summer.

The loss of club legend Bobby Linn, who stepped down from senior football after 10 years at Arbroath, was a massive blow.

But Linn was back at Gayfield in a co-comms role for Arbroath TV for the visit of Cowdenbeath.

Bobby wasn’t the only departure, though, and there have been eight new arrivals in Dick Campbell’s revived squad.

Some of them already look the part.

Aaron Steele has been a rock at the heart of defence, keeper Ali Adams looks an able deputy to Derek Gaston in goals.

And Mark Stowe has been described by some as being a ‘mini Bobby Linn.’

Perhaps more importantly, and something McKenna alluded to in his Courier Sport interview, is the team spirit at Arbroath.

McKenna and several other core players are now taking a leading role in organising social events to help new players to integrate.

McKenna REALLY cares about Arbroath, as do so many of the long-serving squad.

And that desire to continue upsetting the odds as the only part-time team in the league, coupled with some real talent makes for a successful recipe.

St Mirren v Arbroath next: Déjà vu in Paisley?

Arbroath will travel to St Mirren on Saturday knowing a repeat win over their hosts will be critical to their hopes of reaching the last 16.

It’s almost exactly 12 months since Lichties last faced the Scottish Premiership side at the same stage.

Last July, it took an injury-time winner from ex-Arbroath winger Dylan Paterson to seal a shock victory.

And Arbroath really need a repeat of that to not only end St Mirren’s hopes of progression but to keep their campaign alive.

Can Cowdenbeath get to grips with Lowland League?

Relegation from the SPFL in 2022 hit Cowden hard in the first year.

They finished 15th in the Lowland League, a full 43 points adrift of title-winning Spartans.

Invitation to the Viaplay Cup provided some much-welcomed relief for Calum Elliot’s men.

And after a narrow 1-0 loss to Forfar, they looked very good against Arbroath.

There was a real zip, energy and attacking threat about Cowden and they could make an impact in the league this year.

Arbroath v Cowdenbeath starting line-ups:

Arbroath vs Cowdenbeath – Team News Arbroath make 3 changes from Saturday with Derek Gaston, David Gold and Kenan Dünnwald-Turan all coming in. Ali Adams, Mark Stowe and Leighton McIntosh drop to the bench. Jess Norey misses out, but Craig Slater is on the bench this evening!

Arbroath: Gaston, Steele, Stewart, Little, O’Brien, Gold, McKenna, Allan, Dunnwald-Turan, Bird, Dow. Subs: Adams, Slater, McIntosh, Jacobs, Stowe.

Cowdenbeath: Hepburn, Walker, Rodden, Duncan, Hill, McNab, McLaughlin, Berry, MacPherson, Chalmers, Docherty. Subs: Blair, Murray, Black, Tait, Butterworth, Jack, Jordan, Smith.

Referee – Scott Lambie