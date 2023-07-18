Michael McKenna says there’s a ‘feeling of excitement’ in Arbroath as he vows they will silence doubters

Michael McKenna is buzzing with excitement ahead of the start of the new season – and determined to prove Arbroath’s doubters wrong.

The Angus side will kick off their domestic campaign as they host Lowland League side Cowdenbeath in the Viaplay Cup group stage on Wednesday night.

And midfielder McKenna is convinced that will herald the start of another successful year for Dick Campbell’s men.

Lichties took until the final day to secure their Championship status last term, after coming within two points of winning the title the year before.

As the only part-time side left in the league, Arbroath are now favourites for the drop.

But McKenna is keen to show how wrong that prediction is as Arbroath – bolstered by eight new arrivals – thrive on the underdogs tag.

“The general feeling around the club this year is one of excitement,” said the 2022 PFA Championship Player of the Year.

“The players we have signed are good and there could be more to come.

“We’ve been written off by bookmakers and pundits as the team to go down.

“That’s ideal. It’s what we want. What does it mean anyway?

“The Championship is not an easy league to call. We don’t expect to be favourites to win it as the only part-time team.

“But we were second favourites to go down two years ago and almost won the league.

“It’s down to us to change what people think by doing our talking on the park.

“I’m up for it. We’ll all have our own individual aims and as a team it will be to stay up.

“There’s nothing wrong with having an ambition to keep this club in the Championship.

Relief

“Personally, though, I want to aim a lot higher than that.

“I felt a big relief when we stayed up last year. It felt like we achieved something because of what we had.

“The season before we felt like we achieved nothing but we almost did.

“We were second with a points tally that would have won the league last year.

“I don’t see survival as too much of an achievement if we build a good squad.

“And the way things are looking now I want more and I’m sure other players do too.”

Michael McKenna working hard to rebuild Arbroath’s bond

Arbroath’s mantra this year is ‘we’re in this together’

And after a poor start to last season, on the back of several squad departures and a hangover from missing out on promotion, McKenna feels good.

Dedicated to the cause, McKenna’s grit and determination was crucial to Arbroath’s survival.

Together with long-serving stars David Gold, Derek Gaston, Ricky Little and Tam O’Brien, McKenna is taking the lead on organising team-building events.

McKenna says lessons have been learned from Arbroath’s response to their near-title winning term.

“We came off the back of that season in a negative way,” said McKenna.

“We had fall outs in the changing room and went our separate ways with no farewell.

“This season is different. We had our Player of the Year at the end of the season and had a night out after that.

“We have finished it in the right way. There was a chance to say thank you to players who have been here a long time.

“We now have a night out planned after the Montrose game for the new guys to help them settle in.

“It’s important to do these things.

“There are a few of us who are trying to organise nights for team bonding.

“Last year we weren’t a unit at all and that’s why we struggled badly. That’s been Arbroath’s biggest strength in the past but we lost it.

“I think we’ve got it back and that’s really important.”