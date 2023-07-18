Kirkcaldy man threatened to stab girlfriend’s neighbour in call to police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Kirkcaldy man threatened to stab girlfriend’s neighbour in call to police

Henry Guthrie made the rambling call shortly after bail conditions were put in place to prevent him entering his partner's street.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Henry Guthrie appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Henry Guthrie appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

A Kirkcaldy man made threats to murder his partner’s neighbour during an abusive rant to Police Scotland call handlers.

Henry Guthrie made the rambling call shortly after bail conditions were put in place to prevent him entering his girlfriend’s street.

In an incoherent rant he repeatedly stated he would “stab” the neighbour, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Rachel Barr said: “On June 23, the accused was bailed with the condition not to contact his partner.

“He phoned the area control room with regards to his bail condition and was very angry during the call.”

Coroner threat

Ms Barr told the court: “The accused identified himself to the call handler and then spoke about his bail conditions.

“He then stated the police (should be) on their way to his partner’s property, and if they refused to do anything, he would remove himself from his property, put himself in her property, and ‘f***ing stab her’.

“The accused provided his partner’s address and said ‘if the police don’t do anything, I will use my legs and end her.

“‘It won’t be an ambulance, it will be a coroner that would be needed.'”

Alastair Lindsay appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Ms Barr said: “He continued to make threats that he would stand at the end of the street, and then murder the neighbour so that he didn’t breach his bail conditions.”

Guthrie, of St Clair Terrace, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at his home address by calling the police area control room by phone and shouting, swearing, and repeatedly uttering threats of violence on June 23.

‘Beyond the pale’

Solicitor David McLaughlin said Guthrie was subject to bail conditions not to contact his partner, the neighbour, or going to the block of flats they shared.

He said: “He had contact with the police about her neighbour, because the neighbour was pestering her.

“That’s why he calls.

“It’s something that’s been ongoing for some time.”

Mr McLaughlin clarified that Guthrie, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, had threatened to stab his partner’s neighbour, not his partner.

“He understands, he can’t conduct himself like that.”

Sheriff Robert More told Guthrie his behaviour was “beyond the pale”.

The 31-year-old was fined £120.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Henry Guthrie appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Fife OAP admits letting 'out of control' spaniel bite woman
Henry Guthrie appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Perthshire joiner caught with obscene images of children as young as two
Henry Guthrie appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Monday court round-up — 'Stab mum' threat and takeaway trouble
Henry Guthrie appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Prosecco thief attacked woman at Dunfermline shop
Henry Guthrie appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Ex-soldier admits drunken attack on cross-dresser in Dunfermline
Henry Guthrie appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Driving ban for Fife man who rammed unmarked police car
Henry Guthrie appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Jail warning for serial hoaxer who reported bogus blaze at Perth chip shop
Henry Guthrie appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
'Disgusting' Perth pervert spared jail for sex chats with 'schoolgirl'
Henry Guthrie appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Fife woman fined for racist campaign against eBay seller
Henry Guthrie appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Dundee art student caught with obscene child abuse images spared jail