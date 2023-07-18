Kirkcaldy man threatened to stab girlfriend’s neighbour in call to police

A Kirkcaldy man made threats to murder his partner’s neighbour during an abusive rant to Police Scotland call handlers.

Henry Guthrie made the rambling call shortly after bail conditions were put in place to prevent him entering his girlfriend’s street.

In an incoherent rant he repeatedly stated he would “stab” the neighbour, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Rachel Barr said: “On June 23, the accused was bailed with the condition not to contact his partner.

“He phoned the area control room with regards to his bail condition and was very angry during the call.”

Coroner threat

Ms Barr told the court: “The accused identified himself to the call handler and then spoke about his bail conditions.

“He then stated the police (should be) on their way to his partner’s property, and if they refused to do anything, he would remove himself from his property, put himself in her property, and ‘f***ing stab her’.

“The accused provided his partner’s address and said ‘if the police don’t do anything, I will use my legs and end her.

“‘It won’t be an ambulance, it will be a coroner that would be needed.'”

Ms Barr said: “He continued to make threats that he would stand at the end of the street, and then murder the neighbour so that he didn’t breach his bail conditions.”

Guthrie, of St Clair Terrace, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at his home address by calling the police area control room by phone and shouting, swearing, and repeatedly uttering threats of violence on June 23.

‘Beyond the pale’

Solicitor David McLaughlin said Guthrie was subject to bail conditions not to contact his partner, the neighbour, or going to the block of flats they shared.

He said: “He had contact with the police about her neighbour, because the neighbour was pestering her.

“That’s why he calls.

“It’s something that’s been ongoing for some time.”

Mr McLaughlin clarified that Guthrie, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, had threatened to stab his partner’s neighbour, not his partner.

“He understands, he can’t conduct himself like that.”

Sheriff Robert More told Guthrie his behaviour was “beyond the pale”.

The 31-year-old was fined £120.

