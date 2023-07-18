Family of Dundee teenager missing in river ‘hoping and praying every single minute’ as fundraiser launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family of Dundee teenager missing in river ‘hoping and praying every single minute’ as fundraiser launched

Liam Buchan was swept away in the water near Edzell on Saturday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dundee teenager Liam Buchan. Image: Police Scotland
Dundee teenager Liam Buchan. Image: Police Scotland

The family of a Dundee teenager missing in a river near Edzell say they are “hoping and praying every single minute” for his return after a fundraiser was launched.

Liam Buchan, 15, was swept away after getting into difficulty in the River North Esk on Saturday.

Searches have been taking place along the river – on the border of Angus and Aberdeenshire – but the youngster has not been found.

Now an online GoFundMe page has been set up by Liam’s cousin, Jodie Maggs.

‘Horrendously difficult time’ for family of Liam Buchan

She wrote: “I have set up this GoFundMe page to help support my family through this horrendously difficult time.

“My little cousin, Liam, has been involved in a tragic accident.

“He was with family and friends in the area of the River (North) Esk near Edzell when he got into difficulty in the water.

“Despite people’s effort to save him, Liam has been taken by the strength of the water and we are still searching for him.”

Coastguard teams at the rescue command centre in Edzell. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Liam’s loved ones have gathered near the scene in recent days as the search for him continues.

Jodie added: “We are overwhelmed with support from family and friends and the rescue team, and we are hoping and praying every single minute that we can bring our baby home to be with his family.

“All funds raised will be sent directly to Liam’s immediate family to help them navigate through this difficult time and gather the resources for the rescue team to continue to search for him.

“Please send a prayer that Liam is returned home.”

A target of £2,000 has been set with more than £1,000 already donated.

Searches continue for Dundee teen at River North Esk

A statement released by Police Scotland on Monday said: “Officers are also supporting Liam’s family at this difficult time and keeping them updated as our search continues.”

It added: “Liam’s family would like to thank all agencies involved in the search and the local community in Edzell for the support they have shown so far.

“They would also like to warn persons not suitably trained or equipped not put themselves in danger in the search for Liam.”

