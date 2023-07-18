Family of Dundee teenager missing in river ‘hoping and praying every single minute’ as fundraiser launched

The family of a Dundee teenager missing in a river near Edzell say they are “hoping and praying every single minute” for his return after a fundraiser was launched.

Liam Buchan, 15, was swept away after getting into difficulty in the River North Esk on Saturday.

Searches have been taking place along the river – on the border of Angus and Aberdeenshire – but the youngster has not been found.

Now an online GoFundMe page has been set up by Liam’s cousin, Jodie Maggs.

‘Horrendously difficult time’ for family of Liam Buchan

She wrote: “I have set up this GoFundMe page to help support my family through this horrendously difficult time.

“My little cousin, Liam, has been involved in a tragic accident.

“He was with family and friends in the area of the River (North) Esk near Edzell when he got into difficulty in the water.

“Despite people’s effort to save him, Liam has been taken by the strength of the water and we are still searching for him.”

Liam’s loved ones have gathered near the scene in recent days as the search for him continues.

Jodie added: “We are overwhelmed with support from family and friends and the rescue team, and we are hoping and praying every single minute that we can bring our baby home to be with his family.

“All funds raised will be sent directly to Liam’s immediate family to help them navigate through this difficult time and gather the resources for the rescue team to continue to search for him.

“Please send a prayer that Liam is returned home.”

A target of £2,000 has been set with more than £1,000 already donated.

Searches continue for Dundee teen at River North Esk

A statement released by Police Scotland on Monday said: “Officers are also supporting Liam’s family at this difficult time and keeping them updated as our search continues.”

It added: “Liam’s family would like to thank all agencies involved in the search and the local community in Edzell for the support they have shown so far.

“They would also like to warn persons not suitably trained or equipped not put themselves in danger in the search for Liam.”