Teen missing in river near Edzell named as Dundee boy, 15

The search for the teenager is now on day three and mountain rescue teams were joined by police divers on Monday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dundee teenager Liam Buchan. Image: Police Scotland.
A teenage boy swept away in the River North Esk at Edzell at the weekend has been named as Liam Buchan from Dundee.

The search for the 15-year-old is now on day three and mountain rescue teams were joined by police divers on Monday.

Liam’s family are gathered in Edzell, close to where he got into difficulty on Saturday.

Dundee teen Liam Buchan got into difficulty in river

A police spokesperson said: “Police Scotland is currently working with partner agencies to trace 15-year-old Liam Buchan from Dundee who was reported missing in Angus on Saturday.

“Liam was with family and friends in the area of the River Esk, near Edzell, around 4.45pm when Liam got into difficulty in the water.

“Emergency services were contacted and a multi-agency response from Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue, the Scottish Ambulance Service and HM Coastguard was instigated.

Search operation at Edzell
A search for the Dundee teenager has entered its third day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“Despite extensive efforts, the rescue was unsuccessful due to the challenging conditions and Liam remains missing.”

Inspector Grant McGaughay said: “Search activity continued into Saturday evening, throughout the day on Sunday.

“Police Scotland’s Mountain Rescue Team and the Tayside Mountain Rescue Teams continue to search the River Esk today, while specialist officers from Police Scotland dive and marine unit are also assisting in the search for Liam.

The blue door at the start of the Edzell Walk where Dundee teen Liam Buchan went missing. Picture: Keith Broomfie.
“Officers are also supporting Liam’s family at this difficult time and keeping them updated as our search continues.”

He added: “Liam’s family would like to thank all agencies involved in the search and the local community in Edzell for the support they have shown so far.

“They would also like to warn persons not suitably trained or equipped not put themselves in danger in the search for Liam.”