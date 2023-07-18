Dundee actor Brian Cox to star in Alex Salmond’s Edinburgh Fringe show

Dundee actor Brian Cox is set to appear in Alex Salmond’s new Edinburgh Festival Fringe show.

Cox will join the former first minister in The Ayes Have It! The Ayes Have It! over two nights next month.

Two teams, led by Mr Salmond and Conservative MP David Davis, will go head-to-head in the debate show.

A number of well-known faces will chair the debates, including Cox and former Commons speaker John Bercow.

Speaking to The Scotsman, Mr Salmond praised Cox for his performance as media mogul Logan Roy in award-winning drama Succession.

He said: “I’ve known Brian for many years and I’ve always been an admirer of his work as well.

“Now he’s a superstar, of course, but I knew him when he was just a very, very fine actor winning Laurence Olivier Awards. Now he wins Emmys. I just think it’s fantastic.

Alex Salmond praises Brian Cox’s Logan Roy character

“I think his characterisation of Logan Roy is one of the great performances of the recent television era. It’s just an extraordinary performance over the series.

“The last character in television who had the impact of Logan Roy was JR Ewing. It’s a brilliant performance, absolutely brilliant.”

The main topics for debate will be Scottish independence, Brexit and republicanism.

Mr Salmond says he expects the show to be “boisterous”, adding: “It’ll be like an arena – it’ll be like the Colosseum.

“That’s what it’s designed for. It’s designed for debate, obviously, sharp-witted political interchange certainly – but boisterous as well.

“It’s meant to be kind of replicating a parliamentary atmosphere.”

The show will run at the Assembly George Square Gardens in Edinburgh from August 4 to 13.