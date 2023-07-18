Dundee actor Brian Cox to star in Alex Salmond’s Edinburgh Fringe show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee actor Brian Cox to star in Alex Salmond’s Edinburgh Fringe show

The Succession star will appear in The Ayes Have It! The Ayes Have It! with the former first minister.

By Ben MacDonald
Brian Cox and Alex Salmond
Brian Cox will appear at the Edinburgh Fringe with Alex Salmond. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson/Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Dundee actor Brian Cox is set to appear in Alex Salmond’s new Edinburgh Festival Fringe show.

Cox will join the former first minister in The Ayes Have It! The Ayes Have It! over two nights next month.

Two teams, led by Mr Salmond and Conservative MP David Davis, will go head-to-head in the debate show.

A number of well-known faces will chair the debates, including Cox and former Commons speaker John Bercow.

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession. Image: HBO/Kobal/Shutterstock

Speaking to The Scotsman, Mr Salmond praised Cox for his performance as media mogul Logan Roy in award-winning drama Succession.

He said: “I’ve known Brian for many years and I’ve always been an admirer of his work as well.

“Now he’s a superstar, of course, but I knew him when he was just a very, very fine actor winning Laurence Olivier Awards. Now he wins Emmys. I just think it’s fantastic.

Alex Salmond praises Brian Cox’s Logan Roy character

“I think his characterisation of Logan Roy is one of the great performances of the recent television era. It’s just an extraordinary performance over the series.

“The last character in television who had the impact of Logan Roy was JR Ewing. It’s a brilliant performance, absolutely brilliant.”

The main topics for debate will be Scottish independence, Brexit and republicanism.

John Bercow
John Bercow will be one of the show’s chairs. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
David Davis MP
Conservative MP David Davis will debate topics with Mr Salmond. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Mr Salmond says he expects the show to be “boisterous”, adding: “It’ll be like an arena – it’ll be like the Colosseum.

“That’s what it’s designed for. It’s designed for debate, obviously, sharp-witted political interchange certainly – but boisterous as well.

“It’s meant to be kind of replicating a parliamentary atmosphere.”

The show will run at the Assembly George Square Gardens in Edinburgh from August 4 to 13.

