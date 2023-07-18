Patient bit nurse during Covid lockdown at Perth Royal Infirmary

An enraged hospital patient bit a nurse during a violent outburst at Perth Royal Infirmary while lockdown restrictions were in force.

Elizabeth Reid was put in restraints following the disturbance at the Accident and Emergency ward.

The 46-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting two nurse during the fracas on August 5, 2021.

Reid, who has a lengthy criminal record, will be sentenced next month after her solicitor told how she was now a “changed woman,” having survived a “destructive” relationship.

Restrained

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told the court: “At 6pm, the accused was admitted to the A&E department of Perth Royal Infirmary.

“By 8pm, when the complainers started their shift, the accused began behaving in an aggressive manner.

“Due to this, staff alerted police who were also at the hospital in relation to an unrelated matter.”

Ms Ritchie said: “The police made their way across to assist staff, as the accused was becoming more aggressive.

“She then intentionally hit out at one nurse and struck her to the left breast.

“The accused was then restrained using NHS techniques and placed in rigid handcuffs.

“Fast straps were applied to the legs to prevent her from kicking out.”

The procurator said: “She continued to act aggressively, trying to break free.

“She then turned her head and bit the second complainer to the forearm.

“At that stage, she was placed under arrest by police and conveyed to Dundee police station.”

No injury

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, stressed that the bite did not break the skin nor draw blood.

He said his client had no outstanding criminal cases.

“She is in many respects a changed woman,” he said.

“She has ended a relationship which was clearly destructive for her.

“The way she presents herself in court today is worlds away from how she would have appeared before.”

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for an updated social work report.

Reid was released on bail.

