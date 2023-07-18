Patient bit nurse during Covid lockdown at Perth Royal Infirmary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Patient bit nurse during Covid lockdown at Perth Royal Infirmary

Elizabeth Reid was put in restraints during the violent outburst at the Accident and Emergency ward on August 5, 2021.

By Jamie Buchan
Elizabeth Reid at Perth Sheriff Court
Elizabeth Reid at Perth Sheriff Court

An enraged hospital patient bit a nurse during a violent outburst at Perth Royal Infirmary while lockdown restrictions were in force.

Elizabeth Reid was put in restraints following the disturbance at the Accident and Emergency ward.

The 46-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting two nurse during the fracas on August 5, 2021.

Reid, who has a lengthy criminal record, will be sentenced next month after her solicitor told how she was now a “changed woman,” having survived a “destructive” relationship.

Restrained

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told the court: “At 6pm, the accused was admitted to the A&E department of Perth Royal Infirmary.

“By 8pm, when the complainers started their shift, the accused began behaving in an aggressive manner.

“Due to this, staff alerted police who were also at the hospital in relation to an unrelated matter.”

Perth Royal Infirmary.

Ms Ritchie said: “The police made their way across to assist staff, as the accused was becoming more aggressive.

“She then intentionally hit out at one nurse and struck her to the left breast.

“The accused was then restrained using NHS techniques and placed in rigid handcuffs.

“Fast straps were applied to the legs to prevent her from kicking out.”

The procurator said: “She continued to act aggressively, trying to break free.

“She then turned her head and bit the second complainer to the forearm.

“At that stage, she was placed under arrest by police and conveyed to Dundee police station.”

No injury

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, stressed that the bite did not break the skin nor draw blood.

He said his client had no outstanding criminal cases.

Perth Sheriff Court

“She is in many respects a changed woman,” he said.

“She has ended a relationship which was clearly destructive for her.

“The way she presents herself in court today is worlds away from how she would have appeared before.”

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for an updated social work report.

Reid was released on bail.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

