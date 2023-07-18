Concern about uncut grass and broken sign at A90 junction in Carse of Gowrie

A Perthshire resident has raised concerns about long grass hindering visibility on an A90 junction.

He is also keen for a sign just before the Carse of Gowrie junction – that was hit in January and has lain at the A90 roadside ever since – to be replaced.

The resident – who asked to remain anonymous – is calling for action to improve the line of sight at the Pitroddie junction between Perth and Dundee.

He took his concerns to the First Minister and recently received a response from transport secretary Fiona Hyslop.

She said: “All of the grass areas within the trunk road network are on a cyclic maintenance programme.

“Road safety priorities such as visibility splays and junctions are cut on an average of three times per year.

“The A90 is subject to a safety inspection every seven days and have noted your comments regarding the road view from an inspection vehicle.

“In addition to the weekly safety inspections areas such as visibility splays will be subject to quality inspections post remedial works to ensure standards are met.”

Ms Hyslop added: “Amey has been instructed to reinstate the sign and a design is being progressed to ensure the remedial works are expedited.

“…Transport Scotland carefully monitors the performance of Amey and its contractors and have reiterated the importance of completing grass cutting at junctions timeously.”

Sign ‘smashed up for six months’

The resident responded by questioning why the sign “that has been lying smashed up for at least six months has been driven past at least 24 times by the safety inspection team”.

He also then raised concerns about the visibility on the roundabout at the Longforgan junction on the northbound side.

He said: “The underpass on the Dundee-bound side when accessing Longforgan has zero visibility.”

He shared the photo and said: “The photo actually has a cyclist in it. Three seconds after I took the photo the cyclist was in line with my car bonnet. How can this be safe?”

He added: “My engine was off and hazards on when the photo was taken.”

The local motorist said he has to edge his entire car onto the roundabout before he can see clearly.