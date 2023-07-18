Concern about uncut grass and broken sign at A90 junction in Carse of Gowrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Concern about uncut grass and broken sign at A90 junction in Carse of Gowrie

A resident claims the broken sign 'has been driven past at least 24 times by the safety inspection team'.

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
A sign on the floor around 200m before the A90 junction, Longforgan.
A sign on the floor around 200m before the A90 junction, Longforgan. Image: Kathryn Anderson/LDR.

A Perthshire resident has raised concerns about long grass hindering visibility on an A90 junction.

He is also keen for a sign just before the Carse of Gowrie junction – that was hit in January and has lain at the A90 roadside ever since – to be replaced.

The resident – who asked to remain anonymous – is calling for action to improve the line of sight at the Pitroddie junction between Perth and Dundee.

Longforgan roundabout on the Dundee-bound side.
Longforgan roundabout on the Dundee-bound side. Image: Kathryn Anderson/LDR.

He took his concerns to the First Minister and recently received a response from transport secretary Fiona Hyslop.

She said: “All of the grass areas within the trunk road network are on a cyclic maintenance programme.

“Road safety priorities such as visibility splays and junctions are cut on an average of three times per year.

“The A90 is subject to a safety inspection every seven days and have noted your comments regarding the road view from an inspection vehicle.

“In addition to the weekly safety inspections areas such as visibility splays will be subject to quality inspections post remedial works to ensure standards are met.”

Ms Hyslop added: “Amey has been instructed to reinstate the sign and a design is being progressed to ensure the remedial works are expedited.

“…Transport Scotland carefully monitors the performance of Amey and its contractors and have reiterated the importance of completing grass cutting at junctions timeously.”

Sign ‘smashed up for six months’

The resident responded by questioning why the sign “that has been lying smashed up for at least six months has been driven past at least 24 times by the safety inspection team”.

He also then raised concerns about the visibility on the roundabout at the Longforgan junction on the northbound side.

He said: “The underpass on the Dundee-bound side when accessing Longforgan has zero visibility.”

He shared the photo and said: “The photo actually has a cyclist in it. Three seconds after I took the photo the cyclist was in line with my car bonnet. How can this be safe?”

He added: “My engine was off and hazards on when the photo was taken.”

The local motorist said he has to edge his entire car onto the roundabout before he can see clearly.

