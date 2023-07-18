Dundee MSP Shona Robison branded ‘cold fish’ in SNP minister’s leaked Whatsapps

Dundee MSP Shona Robison was branded a “cold fish” in leaked messages sent by fellow SNP minister Elena Whitham.

The deputy first minister – who represents Dundee City East – was described as “painful to listen to” by her party colleague.

Ms Robison was one of several politicians insulted by Drugs and Alcohol Policy Minister Elena Whitham in the messages – sent to an internal SNP Whatsapp group and leaked to the Daily Record.

The newspaper reported that Ms Whitham also took aim at fellow MSP Angus Robertson, writing “the ego has landed” after he handed a role in the cabinet following the 2021 Scottish Parliament election.

Referring to a Holyrood speech Ms Robison gave on poverty in 2021 while she was social justice secretary, Ms Whitham wrote: “Shona [Robison] needing to find her stride here. She is struggling.

“It is a great statement and we are doing so much amazing work but she isn’t selling it as well as she could.”

In a follow up message she added: “She is a bit of a cold fish.”

SNP minister: Shona Robison ‘painful to listen to’

In a further attack on Ms Robison’s speaking style, Ms Whitham wrote: “Gosh…I find Shona R painful to listen to.”

Labour MSP Jackie Baillie said the messages show the SNP is in “disarray”, adding that it was “clear for all to see that Ms Whitham does not hold the deputy first minister in high regard and views Angus Robertson as an egotist”.

She said: “The fact is that this is a party out of ideas, out of control and out of time.”

Ms Whitham’s did not reserve her assessments to just her SNP colleagues.

In a message sent about South Scotland Tory MSP Brian Whittle she wrote: “F*** me. Whittle is a p****.”

In a message sent during a debate commemorating the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, Ms Whitman texted: “Give me strength to get through this royalist b******s.”

Ms Whitham apologised for the messages in a statement.

“These comments were not acceptable and I apologise sincerely,” she said.

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy MSP, said the damning leaked messages reveal the “chaos” engulfing the SNP.

He said: “The feuds among the SNP are becoming increasingly bitter and the party looks deeply divided.

“Humza Yousaf clearly doesn’t have the leadership authority to crack down on these disputes, otherwise these eye-opening messages would never have seen the light of day.

“As the SNP spend more time throwing insults at each other – as well as her late majesty and one of my colleagues in Elena Whitham’s case – the real priorities of Scotland are being completely ignored.”