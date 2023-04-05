Arbroath ace Michael McKenna ‘ate dinner in shower’ after dashing from work to fantastic Friday night win over Ayr United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath ace Michael McKenna ‘ate dinner in shower’ after dashing from work to fantastic Friday night win over Ayr United

Arbroath ace McKenna outlines the pressures of being an full-time electrician and part-time footballer playing four successive Friday nights with the Angus side.

By Ewan Smith
Michael McKenna has revealed he made a mad dash from work to make Arbroath's win over Ayr United. Image: SNS
Michael McKenna has revealed he made a mad dash from work to make Arbroath's win over Ayr United. Image: SNS

Michael McKenna has revealed the extreme measures required to balance a day job and playing part-time football at Arbroath.

McKenna inspired Arbroath with a hand in both goals of a 2-0 win over Ayr United.

That saw Lichties extend their unbeaten run to six games and give their Championship survival hopes a massive boost.

It also brought to an end a run of four successive Friday night clashes with Arbroath drawing two and winning against Queen’s Park and Ayr.

That has seen them move above Hamilton and Cove Rangers in a remarkable upturn in fortunes ahead of Saturday’s visit from title-chasing Dundee.

Michael McKenna has been an inspirational performer for Arbroath recently. Image: SNS

But the Friday night run hasn’t come without a cost, as electrician McKenna learned with some mad late afternoon dashes from Edinburgh to Arbroath.

“We’ve made Friday night football a good thing,” said McKenna. “It could so easily have been a bad thing for us.

“We’re unbeaten in March with four Fridays on the spin.

“That allowed us to put pressure on Cove and Hamilton but it could have been the other way round.

“They could have had a lift from seeing us lose these games but now the pressure is on them.

“There’s no doubt that we’ve had a tough schedule.

“As a part-time team playing every Friday is hard going.

“We may not have physical jobs but we can be rushing about to finish our work then dashing up the road.

“Before the Ayr game, I was 15 minutes late for my pick-up.

“It takes two hours to get here, for some it’s longer.

“I was so rushed that I had to eat my dinner in the shower. I scooped it into my mouth and left.

“Fridays are difficult but you’ll never catch us making excuses. We’ve been immense lately.”

Michael McKenna aims to pile pressure on relegation rivals

McKenna knows it will be an incredibly difficult task to stop Dundee’s title charge in its’ tracks on Saturday.

Dundee swept Hamilton aside 7-0 last week.

But in all three meetings between the sides this term, Arbroath have competed well.

They came close in the season opener before two late goals from Zach Robinson and Josh Mulligan sealed a 4-2 win for Dark Blues.

They then drew 1-1 at Gayfield before Arbroath claimed their own 4-2 win in Dundee – with McKenna on the scoresheet.

Lichties have six games left and will host both Cove and Hamilton in two of their final three matches.

Michael McKenna scored in a 4-2 win over Dundee. Image: SNS

And McKenna added: “I said a few weeks ago that we needed to start winning.

“We had to capitalise on our performances.

“With Cove and Hamilton losing it can lead you into a false sense of security. You can’t rely on it.

“But now the pressure is on them.

“We don’t want to be going into Cove or Hamilton games relying on a win to stay up. We want that pressure on them.”

