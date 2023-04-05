Driving the weird and wonderful Ora Funky Cat electric car in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driving the weird and wonderful Ora Funky Cat electric car in Dundee

The Ora Funky Cat is a new electric car from Chinese company GWM. It's a good looking and spacious EV with a very competitive price tag.

The GWM Ora Funky Cat. Image: GWM.
By Jack McKeown

You may not have heard of the Ora Funky Cat. It wasn’t on my radar until a few months ago and I’m a professional motoring writer.

It has a wild and wacky name, certainly. But what else is it? Well, it’s a car made by GWM, or Great Wall Motors, a Chinese firm that previously tried to crack the UK market with a pickup called the Steed.

The Ora Funky Cat is an electric car that’s good looking, has a polished interior, a reasonable range, and a very competitive price tag.

Scotland was the Funky Cat’s first UK outlet, with the cars initially being sold through the Peter Vardy dealer network.

First impressions

When the Ora Funky Cat arrived at my house in Dundee my first thought was that it’s bigger than I was expecting. Its cutesy, bubble-eyed looks are reminiscent of a Nissan Micra or a Mini.

The Ora Funky Cat is bigger than it looks. Image: GWM.

In the flesh, however, it’s much closer in size to a Ford Focus or Vauxhall Astra. Step inside and it gets bigger still. The Funky Cat has a Tardis-like interior, with oodles of head and legroom in the front and rear.

The only downside is the boot, which at 228 litres is pretty small. Drop the back seats and you can fit 858 litres of gear in there.

GWM has not tried to win the range arms race with the Ora Funky Cat. Instead, they’ve given the car enough range to satisfy the majority of drivers without driving up price and weight with a huge battery.

There’s loads of space inside the high quality interior. Image: GWM.

The 48kWh battery endows the Funky Cat with an official range of 193 miles. As is the case with the official MPG figures for petrol and diesel cars, this has to be taken with a pinch of salt. You can expect around 170-180 miles in summertime, dropping to perhaps 130-140 in the winter with the lights and heater blasting.

Price

At the moment there’s only one version available, the all-bells-and-whistles First Edition, which costs £31,995. Less expensive versions are on their way, but even the top spec version is cheaper than similarly sized EVs such as the Volkswagen ID3, although the excellent MG4 does pip it with a startling £26,000 price tag.

For that money you get a lot of kit. There are twin 10.25in touchscreens, one for the infotainment and the other for the instrument displays. You also get 360 degree cameras, keyless entry and start, and wireless phone charging.

The infotainment screen looks great but is fiddly to use. Image: GWM.

While the twin screens look terrific (a pair of animated fish swim lazily across them when you enter the car, accompanied by soothing music) the accompanying user-interface is pretty grim.

There are three large tabs for online music streamers that must be popular in Asia but that I’d never heard of. You do get digital radio but the touchscreen icons are small and very difficult to use on the move.

Driving

The Funky Cat is perfectly pleasant to drive. It feels zippy off the mark and with an 8.3 second 0-62mph time there’s plenty of power for overtaking. I drove it from Dundee to Kinross and at 70mph noise is subdued enough to converse with a passenger without raising your voices.

Light steering makes easy to thread through traffic in town and the 360 degree camera makes reverse parking a cinch. The suspension is also good at soaking up bumps and potholes.

The Ora Funky Cat offers good value electric motoring. Image: GWM.

I took custody of the Ora Funky Cat with low expectations for the car but it grew on me steadily during the week I spent with it.

Yes it has flaws. The boot is too small and GWM really need much better infotainment software. But all the important core ingredients are correct. It looks good inside and out. It has a usable range. There’s loads of passenger space. It has good road manners and drives nicely. And most importantly, it’s very competitively priced.

 

 

Facts

Price: £31,995

0-62mph: 8.3 seconds

Top speed: 99mph

Range: 193 miles

Emissions: 0g/km

