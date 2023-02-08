New MG4 offers great value all-electric motoring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New MG4 offers great value all-electric motoring

By Jack McKeown
February 8 2023, 10.32am
The MG4 is a great value electric car. Image: MG.
The MG4 is a great value electric car. Image: MG.

Think electric cars are prohibitively expensive? The MG4 might change your mind.

Starting at just £26,000, it’s much cheaper than any other electric car of a comparable size and range.

It’s also practical, good to drive and has most of the kit you’d need. At a time of spiralling living costs, it’s well placed to tempt buyers away from more expensive mainstream manufacturers such as Toyota, Nissan, Volkswagen and Kia.

MG also offers the MG5 electric estate car and the MG ZS, an electric SUV. Both offer similarly good value.

The MG4 range starts at £25,995. That buys you the Standard Range model which has a 51kWh battery and can cover 218 miles when fully charged. In comparison, a similarly sized Volkswagen ID.3 costs £36,000 for an entry level model with a 170 mile range.

The MG4 has a range of up to 281 miles. Image: MG.

For its size, range and specification the MG4 is far and away the best value electric car in the UK. Its price tag even undercuts much smaller EVs such as the Renault Zoe and Peugeot e-208.

I spent a week with the middle of the three MG4 spec levels, the SE Long Range. With a 64kW battery this, as its title suggests, has the longest range and is capable of travelling 281 miles on a full battery.

It also gets a power upgrade from 170 to 200hp. With a price tag under £30,000 it still won’t break the bank.

Fun to drive

So what’s it like to drive? Surprisingly impressive, is the short answer. The car starts up automatically when you get in.

Need to nip out of a junction quickly or overtake a lorry? With a 0-62mph time of under eight seconds the MG4 has you covered. Its instantaneous power delivery makes it feel even quicker as there’s zero lag when you put your foot down.

The MG4 is surprisingly fun to drive. Image: MG.

The steering is light and accurate and ride quality is relaxed and comfortable. A rear wheel drive set up and five driving modes – eco, sport, snow, custom and standard – make it fun to drive too.

Most of my journeys with the MG were around Dundee and Angus, but I had one longer tour up to Highland Perthshire. The 280 mile range meant I could easily complete the round-trip without needing to stop and charge.

When you do need to plug in, charging is straightforward. A 50kW charger will take it from 10-80% in an hour, while a 150kW charger will do it in just 35 minutes.

Charging is fast and easy. Image: MG.

There are 50kW chargers across the road from my local Lidl in Dundee. I found plugging it in every time I did a bit of grocery shopping provided enough charge for my needs.

The larger battery in the Long Range version gives you confidence on extended trips. If you do a long journey in winter with the heater and lights on range does diminish, however.

Spacious interior

The MG4 is practical as well. Head and leg room front and rear are generous and there’s easily space for four adults. At 363 litres the boot is reasonable but offers slightly less space than the 380 litres in a VW ID.3. There’s no front boot either.

The interior has plenty of space. Image: MG.

So why does it cost so much less than many rivals? Surely there must be compromises somewhere?  Well, not really. If I was nit-picking I would say the interior trim is more hard wearing than high quality but nothing you’d really notice. And the touchscreen infotainment system isn’t quite as responsive as in some of the best EVs.

And…that’s it. Standard equipment is excellent, with climate control, adaptive cruise control and (on higher spec versions) heated seats and steering wheel.

For the money the MG4 is an exceptionally good car. Spacious enough for four people (or five at a pinch), can cover long distances on a single charge, and it’s fun and easy to drive. I liked it a lot.

 

 

Facts

Price: £29,440

0-62mph: 7.9 seconds

Top speed: 100mph

Range: 281 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km

