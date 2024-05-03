Renault unveils the Symbioz hybrid SUV to rival the Qashqai

Renault has revealed its latest offering in the compact SUV segment with the Symbioz Hybrid.

The car will be a direct rival to the Nissan Qashqai, features a new design and interior, and sits on an extended version of Renault’s CMF-B platform allowing for more space inside the cabin.

Externally, Renault’s latest design language has been adopted into this new SUV with lots of angular and sculpted design cues. The logo is incorporated into the front grille, along with vertical LED daytime running lights – while the rear end is sculpted and has a flat tailgate to give extra room inside.

Inside, depending on what specification you opt for features a dashboard with a soft-touch paint finish or a blue gradient pattern. There is a 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen and a second 10.3-inch display facing the driver.

The rear seats can slide backwards and forwards allowing for more boot space or passenger room. (Credit: Renault Press UK)

As standard, all models come with a wireless smartphone charger, two USB-C sockets in the front and a further two located in the rear.

The rear bench can slide over 16cm creating more knee room for passengers – allowing for an extra 221mm of space. Boot space with the seats upright and in their normal position is 492 litres, however, slide the rear seats forward and that increases to 624 litres – while folding them down expands it to 1,582 litres.

The Symbioz will sit on the CMB-F platform. (Credit: Renault Press UK)

There will be three trim levels on offer – Techno, Techno Esprit Alpine and Iconic Esprit Alpine. Final specifications are yet to be revealed.

Under the bonnet features Renault’s latest E-Tech Hybrid technology. The engine is a 1.6-litre four-cylinder that produces 94bhp. There are two electric motors with a 48bhp e-motor and a 24bhp High-voltage starter generator and a 1.2 kWh battery to give the best blend of smoothness and efficiency.

Order books open for the Symbioz in July this year. Prices are yet to be revealed but we expect it to start from under £30,000 when the car goes on sale.