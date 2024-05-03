Ferrari’s new 12Cilindri continues firm’s V12 legacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Ferrari’s new 12Cilindri continues firm’s V12 legacy

By Press Association
The styling takes inspiration from classic Ferrari GT cars
The styling takes inspiration from classic Ferrari GT cars

Ferrari has continued its line of V12-powered flagship models with the introduction of the 12Cilindri.

Italian for ‘12 cylinder’, the new 12Cilindre effectively replaces the 812 Superfast as the firm’s core V12-powered model.

There’s no electrification whatsoever in this classically-inspired two-seater, with the 12-cylinder V12 kicking out 819bhp and 678Nm of torque – significantly more than the 788bhp you’d get from the standard 812 Superfast. Performance remains suitably brisk with 0-60mph coming in just 2.7 seconds, while with enough room the 12Cilindre will manage a top speed of 211mph.

Ferrari’s new 12Cilindri
There’s a three-screen layout inside

Underneath, there’s a completely aluminium chassis which has a 20mm shorter wheelbase compared to the 812 Superfast. In addition – and thanks to improved stiffness – the 12Cilindri manages to be 15 per cent more rigid than the model which came before it.

The exterior, meanwhile, takes its inspiration from Ferrari GT cars from the 1950s and 60s, with a long wheelbase and drawn-out bonnet giving it a classic overall appearance. Inside, there’s a two-seater configuration while three different screens give access to a variety of information. The one in front of the passenger can be used to control media functions, too, while the central one gives access to a vast majority of the car’s controls. As with other recent Ferrari models, the 12Cilindri uses Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for navigation rather than an in-house system.

Ferrari’s new 12Cilindri
The new Spider is launched at the same time

In a break from tradition, a convertible version of the 12Cilindre is being launched at the same time. Ditching the GTS name used on the drop-top 812 Superfast, the new model – called Spider – gets the same mechanical structure and powerful engine as the standard car but receives two ‘fins’ at the rear while active flaps in the rear screen add to the drama. The convertible metal roof stows away into the rear section.

Ferrari hasn’t announced UK pricing for the 12Cilindri as yet but has revealed that the V12 flagship will cost €395,000 in Italy, which would put it at around £338,000.