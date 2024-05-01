Automated Vehicles Bill clears Commons hurdle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Automated Vehicles Bill clears Commons hurdle

By Press Association
Britain’s roads could soon have self-driving cars on them (PA)
Britain’s roads could soon have self-driving cars on them (PA)

A proposed law paving the way for self-driving cars to be used on Britain’s roads has cleared the House of Commons.

MPs gave the Automated Vehicles Bill an unopposed third reading and it is on the verge of becoming law.

The Bill, which has previously been supported by the House of Lords, aims to set the legal framework for the safe deployment of self-driving vehicles.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper has previously said autonomous cars enabling drivers not to concentrate on the road will be used in the UK from 2026.

Mark Harper
Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said self-driving cars can improve road safety in Britain (PA)

Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, Mr Harper said: “This legislation is part of our strategy to make sure that Britain is at the forefront of this exciting new technology, to make sure that we can create well paid, secure jobs in this country and lead this industry.

“But also to make sure that we have safer roads, with technology that will contribute to an improvement in road safety and continue Britain’s leadership in that position.”

Shadow transport minister Bill Esterson said he could “wholeheartedly agree” with Mr Harper about the “desirability” of the Bill, including the potential to improve road safety and economic opportunities.

A series of Government amendments to tweak parts of the Bill were made in the Commons, meaning peers are expected to give it another look before it clears Parliament.