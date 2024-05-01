Black youths being pushed away from arts, says Britain’s first black ballerina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Black youths being pushed away from arts, says Britain’s first black ballerina

By Press Association
Julie Felix received her MBE for services to dance education from the Princess Royal on Wednesday in a ceremony held at Buckingham Palace (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Britain’s first black professional ballerina has said it is “difficult” for young black people to pursue careers in the arts, despite “improving” attitudes towards discrimination in the industry.

Julie Felix, of Looe, Cornwall, was forced to travel to the US in the 1970s after a ballet company in London excluded her “because of the colour of (her) skin”.

Ms Felix received her MBE for services to dance education from the Princess Royal in a ceremony held at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday – an honour which came after a decades-long career as a dancer, teacher, coach and author.

Investitures at Buckingham palace
Ms Felix said the MBE meant “so much” to her and wanted to be able to “give back everything” she has learned over the years (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She said a “lack of funding” in education and the arts pushed young people – especially those who are black – away from the industry.

The dancer told the PA news agency: “Unfortunately, due to the issues with the lack of funding in education and in the arts, it is proving difficult for any young person that wants to train at a high level.”

“For people of colour, it’s even more difficult because of the price that it costs to pursue a career in the arts, ballet lessons, music lessons, anything like that.

“It’s really, really costly and so I think to have the opportunity for council funding or other funding to be more readily available for every young person is really, really essential.”

The former Birmingham Royal Ballet teacher, who is an honorary fellow at Falmouth University, said artistic crafts such as ballet were important extracurricular activities for young people which could “really change their perspective on life”.

“It gets a young person out when they know there’s an opportunity, especially for dance and ballet, just to have something after school and being able to relate to a (teacher) who is able to show them that there’s more to life than just going home and not doing anything,” she added.

Ms Felix said being awarded the MBE “means so much to me” and she wanted to “be able to give back everything that I’ve learned and my experience of travelling (and) being on stage”.

She added: “Last week, I was invited to be on a panel at the Royal Opera House (for) a black, British ballet across the Atlantic.

“It was lovely to see black ballet dancers being brought over to perform at the event, along with members of the Royal Ballet Company.

“So that showed me that things are improving.”