Skoda hints at upcoming Enyaq racer with new concept designs

By Press Association
The Enyaq RS Race previews future racing Skoda’s. (Credit: Skoda Media UK)
The Enyaq RS Race previews future racing Skoda's. (Credit: Skoda Media UK)

Skoda has teased its first design sketches of the new Enyaq RS Race Concept.

The Concept is based on the standard Skoda Enyaq VRS Coupe, and also comes as standard with all-wheel-drive like the road car.

However, the outside features a large rear wing to help with downforce and there are a lot more aggressive styling cues like the stuck-out front bumper lips and a sculpted bonnet with grooves. It has a lower and widened chassis, different shock absorbers and 20-inch alloy wheels with low-profile tyres.

Inside, the car will only feature two seats and certain parts of the cabin will be replaced with lighter materials, or be removed altogether to save weight.

The Enyaq RS Race Concept demonstrates Skoda’s contribution to a more sustainable future in motorsport – as well as following the recent reveal of the Vision GT supercar and Fabia RE-X electric.

Michal Boleslav, head of Skoda Motorsport said: “Sustainability is a cornerstone of Skoda Motorsport’s strategy. As early as 2021, we ventured into the realm of electric rally cars with the Skoda Fabia RE-X1.”

He added: “The insights and expertise we gained from this have fed into the unique new Skoda Enyaq RS Race.”

The Fabia RE-X1 was built on the same chassis as the Fabia Rally2 Evo and was equipped with an 860-volt electric motor – the Fabia Rally2 runs on fossil-free fuel. The Enyaq is set to complete the line-up of electrified and low carbon racing cars for the marque.

Daniel Petr, Senior Designer at Skoda Auto said: “The Skoda Enyaq RS Race is not a design study that will just remain on paper; it is going to be a real car. It will be lower, wider, lighter and most importantly more dynamic. So, it was clear from the start that the design had to be aggressive with strong racing DNA.”

Further details are yet to be revealed, but we can expect performance figures and specification to be announced later down the line when the project is near complete.