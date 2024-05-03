Mikel Arteta hints Jurrien Timber could feature in Arsenal’s title run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mikel Arteta hints Jurrien Timber could feature in Arsenal’s title run-in

By Press Association
Jurrien Timber will return to Arsenal’s matchday squad against Bournemouth for the first time since injuring his knee in August (John Walton/PA)
Jurrien Timber will return to Arsenal’s matchday squad against Bournemouth for the first time since injuring his knee in August (John Walton/PA)

Mikel Arteta believes Jurrien Timber could still have a part to play in Arsenal’s Premier League title run-in – despite not playing since August.

The defender is back in contention for Saturday’s visit of Bournemouth having worked his way back to fitness following a serious knee injury suffered on his league debut against Nottingham Forest.

Having returned to training and improved his fitness levels by turning out for the Under-21s, Arteta revealed the 22-year-old will be part of his squad against the Cherries.

Jurrien Timber
Timber, centre, ruptured his ACL on his Premier League debut in August (Adam Davy/PA)

“Everybody is fit and available so now it’s the headache to make the right selection,” he said.

Asked if Timber’s return could be a timely boost to the squad as the title fight heads into a final three weeks, Arteta added: “Yes, because it increases the quality of the training sessions.

“You see how commanding he is, his leadership, his quality and the rest they have to lift it up and they start to demand more from each other and they look at each other and say ‘I better be good because I want to keep playing,’ and this is very positive for the squad.

“It’s tricky because there are only three games to go and he has missed eight months of football.

“He’s played only 150 minutes of football with the under-21s, it’s a question that can only be resolved by throwing him on the pitch and we will see what happens, we have to try to nail that decision.”

Arsenal head into the weekend a point clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, although the Gunners have played a game more.

Victory over Bournemouth would at least mean they remain at the summit until the final week of the campaign as Arsenal target a first title in 20 years.

Gabriel Jesus won four league titles at City before joining Arsenal in 2022, but there has been suggestions he could be set to be put up for sale again this summer.

Arteta, though, was quick to quash such rumours and was bullish when asked if he had any intention of letting the Brazil forward leave.

“No, no. I don’t know where this is coming from,” he said.

Arsenal were ultimately reeled in by City last season despite leading the way for much of the season, when a last-gasp winner over Bournemouth kept the hopes alive.

Reiss Nelson hit an stoppage-time goal as Arsenal came from two goals down to win – but Arteta would happily take a more straightforward outcome this time around.

“I have a different game in my head for tomorrow,” he said.

“But we are going to have to perform really well and be at our best and if we do that we have a really good chance of winning the game.

“The probability of winning matches when you leave it so late is less. We’ve been better this season at deciding matches much earlier.

“That’s probably a good sign for the team that they can control games and decide them earlier. Hopefully we can do the same in the deciding fixtures.”