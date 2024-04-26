UK drive: Suzuki is still taking the supermini class seriously with the new Swift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK drive: Suzuki is still taking the supermini class seriously with the new Swift

By Press Association
The new Swift is great to drive and undercuts its rivals on price. (Credit: Suzuki Media UK)
What is it?

It comes only as a mild-hybrid. (Credit: Suzuki Media UK)

The Suzuki Swift has become a very popular and likeable supermini among British buyers –  and it’s easy to see why. A stylish and cheeky exterior design, matched with some of the best-in-class driving dynamics – with the added benefits of affordable and low running costs.

While some superminis like the Toyota Yaris and new MG3 have gone full hybrid only, the Swift comes only with mild-hybrid power with the choice of manual or automatic transmissions.

What’s new?

The sixth-generation Swift has a new body and interior. (Credit: Suzuki Media UK)

This sixth-generation car is all new. The body is fresh as well as the interior, and keeping up with most modern superminis, the Swift, like the model it replaces, will be only available in a five-door bodystyle

Since the third-generation Swift was released back in 2005, the Japanese hatchback has always kept its design relatively unchanged and that’s no bad thing – giving it a recognisable identity.

The rear exterior door handles are no longer hidden away and are now integrated into the body of the car while the front has a lower and more rounded appearance.

What’s under the bonnet?

The Swift comes with a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid. (Credit: Suzuki Media UK)

It’s simple. There is only one engine on offer and it’s a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 81bhp and 112Nm of torque. It comes as standard with a five-speed manual gearbox or for an extra £1,250 you can have the Swift with a CVT automatic transmission.

It replaces the old 1.2-litre four-cylinder unit and comes with a 12V mild-hybrid system to help boost its efficiency and economy.

With fewer cylinders and advanced electrified power, the Swift now can reach a claimed 64.2mpg and boasts CO2 emissions as low as 99g/km.

What’s it like to drive?

The Swift has still kept what the previous generations had and that is its sense of fun. The steering is precise and direct and the car goes around corners admirably with very little body roll.

The gearbox is nice and accurate and there is more sound insulation which results in a lot less wind and tyre noise when on the move.

When it comes to the ride, things are composed and smooth but a little fidgety when the roads become a little bumpier, but nothing too uncomfortable while the exhaust tone has a characterful thrum, making it a lively and energetic car to drive.

With a mixture of town and B road driving our test car managed 57.4mpg, not quite the 64mpg Suzuki claims, though not far off.

How does it look?

The rear door handles have gone back to being integrated into the body of the car. (Credit: Suzuki Media UK)

The new Swift is more rounded than its predecessor and while its design might be new, this latest car is still easily identifiable as a Suzuki Swift with its black painted A-pillars and tall side profile – while the floating roof design remains the same as the outgoing model.

The front is where the new car looks noticeably different with large headlights and a clamshell wrap-around bonnet – while the front grille is more rounded with the lower valance has a more ellipsoid shape.

While appearances can be subjective, in our view the looks don’t catch the eye quite as well as previous generations. Though it’s still a good-looking supermini, the Swift’s design may not be to everyone’s liking.

What’s it like inside?

The dashboard is angled more towards the driver. (Suzuki Media UK)

Suzukis have always had very well-made yet budget-focused interiors and while the new Swift does feel like it won’t break, the materials used still aren’t quite as plush compared to its German rivals – though those are considerably more expensive.

Everything is logically laid out and Suzuki is still using physical buttons for the climate control making it a lot more user-friendly and easier to navigate than the Swift’s contemporaries.

Rear leg and headroom were good with an ample amount of knee room, too, though the boot space isn’t the biggest at 265 litres with the seats in places though you can expand that to 980 litres with them folded down – marginally smaller than the Volkswagen Polo’s boot capacity at 351 litres and 1,125 litres respectively.

The rear seats also don’t fold flat which can make loading longer items to the back trickier. However, the load lip is lower than on the old Swift, which does aid accessibility.

What’s the spec like?

Even the entry-level model comes with sat-nav and a reversing camera. (Credit: Suzuki Media UK)

The spec is simple, with the new Swift only available in two different guises. It’s also very well equipped from the off with the entry-level Motion coming with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, rear view camera, sat-nav, rear parking sensors and adaptive cruise control.

Our test car was the top-spec Ultra that boasts automatic climate control, electric folding door mirrors and polished alloy wheels.

Prices start at £18,699 for the basic Motion model, which is £1,100 cheaper than the most basic Polo – while the Ultra is priced at £21,049 which undercuts the cheapest Yaris hybrid by more than £1,600.

Verdict

The Swift is still a great supermini with a fun driving experience and high equipment levels. (Credit: Suzuki Media UK)

It’s refreshing to see Suzuki launching a new Swift in a sector that has been cut back due to the rise and popularity of SUVs.

Superminis have been hit hard recently with many car manufacturers deeming them too costly to switch to electric power, but the Swift demonstrates that mild-hybrid technology and fun driving characteristics can still be achieved – with an attractive price tag.

The Swift is still a great choice for those wanting a highly specced and engaging supermini without the higher running costs or the need to move to an EV – and with prices undercutting its rivals by over £1,000, the Swift is certain to make a big impression among British buyers.

  • Model as tested: Suzuki Swift 1.2 Mild Hybrid Ultra petrol
  • Price as tested: £21,049
  • Engine: 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild hybrid petrol
  • Power: 81bhp
  • Torque: 112Nm
  • 0-60mph: 12.3 seconds
  • Top speed: 103mph
  • MPG: 64.2
  • CO2 Emissions: 99g/km