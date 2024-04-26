McLaren F1 with just 254 miles on the clock could fetch over £15m at auction

A 1995 McLaren F1 is expected to fetch over $20 million (circa £15m) at auction due to its ultra-low mileage of just 254 miles.

The supercar – which is finished in a one-off ‘Creighton Brown’ colour – is believed to be one of the lowest-mileage F1s in the world, according to auction house RM Sotheby’s.

Famously designed by Gordon Murray and equipped with a 6.1-litre V12 engine, the McLaren F1 was one of the fastest cars of the time period and with a top speed of 240.1mph, remains competitive even with modern supercars.

It also features a central driving position with both passengers seated on either side of the driver. In all, only 106 examples of the F1 were ever created with this brown-over-light-tan version being the only one of its type finished in this specification. Of that original run, just 64 standard road cars were produced, with the remainder being used in other areas, such as motorsport.

The F1 is being sold via online auction

It also comes accompanied by a range of original accessories, including custom-fitted luggage, a full tool chest and tool roll, and a one-off TAG Heuer watch made specifically for the car and inscribed with this vehicle’s chassis number.

It’s being sold through Sotheby’s Sealed online auction, with bidding opening on May 13 and running until May 16.

Shelby Myers, head of private sales, RM Sotheby’s, said: Often dubbed as ‘the modern-day Ferrari 250 GTO,’ very few assets have experienced the value appreciation seen in the McLaren, drawing comparisons to timeless artwork showcased in the world’s most renowned museums. It’s not just a vehicle; it’s a masterpiece.”