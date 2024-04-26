McLaren F1 with just 254 miles on the clock could fetch over £15m at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

McLaren F1 with just 254 miles on the clock could fetch over £15m at auction

By Press Association
The McLaren F1 was one of the quickest cars of its time
The McLaren F1 was one of the quickest cars of its time

A 1995 McLaren F1 is expected to fetch over $20 million (circa £15m) at auction due to its ultra-low mileage of just 254 miles.

The supercar – which is finished in a one-off ‘Creighton Brown’ colour – is believed to be one of the lowest-mileage F1s in the world, according to auction house RM Sotheby’s.

Famously designed by Gordon Murray and equipped with a 6.1-litre V12 engine, the McLaren F1 was one of the fastest cars of the time period and with a top speed of 240.1mph, remains competitive even with modern supercars.

It also features a central driving position with both passengers seated on either side of the driver. In all, only 106 examples of the F1 were ever created with this brown-over-light-tan version being the only one of its type finished in this specification. Of that original run, just 64 standard road cars were produced, with the remainder being used in other areas, such as motorsport.

McLaren F1
The F1 is being sold via online auction

It also comes accompanied by a range of original accessories, including custom-fitted luggage, a full tool chest and tool roll, and a one-off TAG Heuer watch made specifically for the car and inscribed with this vehicle’s chassis number.

It’s being sold through Sotheby’s Sealed online auction, with bidding opening on May 13 and running until May 16.

Shelby Myers, head of private sales, RM Sotheby’s, said: Often dubbed as ‘the modern-day Ferrari 250 GTO,’ very few assets have experienced the value appreciation seen in the McLaren, drawing comparisons to timeless artwork showcased in the world’s most renowned museums. It’s not just a vehicle; it’s a masterpiece.”