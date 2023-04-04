Arbroath v Dundee: Gayfield set for second biggest crowd in a decade as ticket sales for clash with title-chasing Dark Blues likely to eclipse 4,000

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath could welcome their second biggest crowd in a decade when title-chasing Dundee visit Gayfield on Saturday.

Tickets sales have ramped up over the weekend with over 4,000 expected to watch the Championship crunch between the on-form sides.

The Coelbrew Stand is completely sold out with only terracing tickets left for both sides.

Dundee had shifted close to 2,000 by Tuesday morning with the Dark Blues fans inspired by their 7-0 weekend win over Hamilton.

Home tickets are also selling quickly as Arbroath are unbeaten in six games.

Current sales are close to 3,500 and that number is expected to rise considerably in the coming days.

That means the attendance is likely to eclipse numbers seen in games against top flight opposition since 2013.

Arbroath v @DundeeFC – Saturday 8th April – 3:00pm kick off PLEASE NOTE – All CoelBrew Main Stand Seats are sold out, the only tickets left now are for the terracing. Buy your tickets here; Arbroath – https://t.co/tYeBGnfOzS Dundee – https://t.co/FVjhqOQ7Dp pic.twitter.com/f72CTW5mcl — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) April 3, 2023

Rangers, Celtic, Dundee United, Hearts, Hibernian and Motherwell have all brought big crowds with them on visits to Arbroath.

But the Dundee match will almost certainly attract a bigger support.

Last season’s Scottish Premiership play-off with Inverness is the biggest Gayfield crowd in over ten years with 5,154 turning out for the 0-0 draw in May 2022.

‘Buy Arbroath v Dundee tickets early’ urges Lichties chairman

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird said: “The tickets have been selling briskly over the last couple of days.

“This is clearly a game that has captured the imagination of both sets of supporters.

“We are looking forward to another excellent atmosphere at Gayfield.

“We’re now expecting a crowd in excess of 4,000 and I’d urge anyone who wants to watch the match to buy early to avoid disappointment.

“There will be no cash gate but fans can purchase tickets online now and until there is no availability.”