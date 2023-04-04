Arbroath v Dundee: Gayfield set for second biggest crowd in a decade as ticket sales for clash with title-chasing Dark Blues likely to eclipse 4,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath v Dundee: Gayfield set for second biggest crowd in a decade as ticket sales for clash with title-chasing Dark Blues likely to eclipse 4,000

The Angus side have enjoyed a ticket sales boom after their win at Ayr United was followed up by Dundee's seven-goal thrashing of Hamilton.

By Ewan Smith
Arbroath fans will back their side in big numbers against Dundee. Image: SNS.
Arbroath fans will back their side in big numbers against Dundee. Image: SNS.

Arbroath could welcome their second biggest crowd in a decade when title-chasing Dundee visit Gayfield on Saturday.

Tickets sales have ramped up over the weekend with over 4,000 expected to watch the Championship crunch between the on-form sides.

The Coelbrew Stand is completely sold out with only terracing tickets left for both sides.

Arbroath welcomed a big crowd for their Scottish Cup clash with Motherwell earlier this year. Image: SNS

Dundee had shifted close to 2,000 by Tuesday morning with the Dark Blues fans inspired by their 7-0 weekend win over Hamilton.

Home tickets are also selling quickly as Arbroath are unbeaten in six games.

Current sales are close to 3,500 and that number is expected to rise considerably in the coming days.

That means the attendance is likely to eclipse numbers seen in games against top flight opposition since 2013.

 

Rangers, Celtic, Dundee United, Hearts, Hibernian and Motherwell have all brought big crowds with them on visits to Arbroath.

But the Dundee match will almost certainly attract a bigger support.

Last season’s Scottish Premiership play-off with Inverness is the biggest Gayfield crowd in over ten years with 5,154 turning out for the 0-0 draw in May 2022.

‘Buy Arbroath v Dundee tickets early’ urges Lichties chairman

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird said: “The tickets have been selling briskly over the last couple of days.

“This is clearly a game that has captured the imagination of both sets of supporters.

“We are looking forward to another excellent atmosphere at Gayfield.

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird is delighted with ticket sales for the visit of Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCT

“We’re now expecting a crowd in excess of 4,000 and I’d urge anyone who wants to watch the match to buy early to avoid disappointment.

“There will be no cash gate but fans can purchase tickets online now and until there is no availability.”

