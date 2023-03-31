Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side give survival hopes huge boost with stunning win over Ayr United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side give survival hopes huge boost with stunning win over Ayr United

Arbroath are now six points ahead of bottom club Hamilton and five clear of Cove Rangers after recording their first home win since October.

By Ewan Smith
Arbroath finally celebrated a home win. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally celebrated a home win. Image: SNS

Arbroafh are in pole position for Championship survival after a stunning win over title-chasing Ayr United.

Goals from Dale Hilson and David Gold helped Dick Campbell’s men to their first home win since October as they recorded back-to-back league wins for the first time this term.

They are now six points ahead of bottom side Hamilton and five clear of Cove Rangers.

Arbroath v Ayr United: Key moments

Ayr had a lot of early pressure, forcing six corners in the first 15 minutes.

But aside from a Sam Ashford header and a Paddy Reading free-kick they didn’t trouble Derek Gaston in the opening exchanges.

Arbroarg suffered an early blow with the loss of Colin Hamilton to injury after seven minutes.

But they began to force their way into the game with Michael McKenna looking particularly menacing.

And they had a great chance in 26 minutes with the unmarked Hilson just failing to connect with a close range header.

Moment later, Hilson got on the scoresheet for the second successive week as he knocked in a Scott Stewart flick-on from close range.

Ayr tried to force their way back into the game before the break.

But Derek Gaston made saves from both Dipo Akinyemi and Nick McAllister to maintain Arbroath’s lead.

Ben Dempsey then came even closer as he cracked an 18-yard strike off the post.

Arbroath then netted a crucial second goal with some liquid football.

McKenna’s defence-splitting pass set up Ryan Dow and his cross was headed into the top corner by Gold.

David Gold celebrates as he puts Arbroath 2-0 ahead against Ayr United. Image: SNS

Arbroath player ratings

Arbroath: Gaston 7, Banks 7, Hamilton 2 (Hetherington 7), Little 7, O’Brien, Balde, Gold (Tait 4), McKenna 8, Hilson 8 (Komolafe 4), Dow 7, Stewart 8. Subs: Gill, Jacobs, Linn, Olusanya, El-Mhanni, Allan, Hetherington.

Arbroath star man

Michael McKenna’s sublime pass for the second goal is worthy of this award alone but his all-round display was excellent.

Manager under the microscope

Dick Campbell made one change from the side that beat Queen’s Park last Friday.

In came goalscorer Dale Hilson with Sean Adarkwa dropping out of the squad with a back injury.

Keaghan Jacobs was also on the bench after recovering from the hamstring injury that has sidelined him since December.

But Campbell was dealt an early blow to unsettle an Arbroath defence that had kept three clean sheets in four games before Ayr’s visit.

Hamilton’s early injury saw sub Steven Hetherington deployed in a makeshift left wing-back role.

Man in the middle

Chris Graham has been card-happy in recent games, having dished out a total of 21 yellows in three games.

But he was far more reluctant to flash yellows as he allowed the game to flow.

