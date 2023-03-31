Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side give survival hopes huge boost with stunning win over Ayr United

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroafh are in pole position for Championship survival after a stunning win over title-chasing Ayr United.

Goals from Dale Hilson and David Gold helped Dick Campbell’s men to their first home win since October as they recorded back-to-back league wins for the first time this term.

They are now six points ahead of bottom side Hamilton and five clear of Cove Rangers.

Arbroath v Ayr United: Key moments

Ayr had a lot of early pressure, forcing six corners in the first 15 minutes.

But aside from a Sam Ashford header and a Paddy Reading free-kick they didn’t trouble Derek Gaston in the opening exchanges.

Just a gentle breeze at the Costa del Gayfield tonight for @ArbroathFC v @AyrUnitedFC Follow @thecouriersport for all post-match analysis and reaction. pic.twitter.com/wcJcfC5mBh — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) March 31, 2023

Arbroarg suffered an early blow with the loss of Colin Hamilton to injury after seven minutes.

But they began to force their way into the game with Michael McKenna looking particularly menacing.

And they had a great chance in 26 minutes with the unmarked Hilson just failing to connect with a close range header.

Moment later, Hilson got on the scoresheet for the second successive week as he knocked in a Scott Stewart flick-on from close range.

It's Dale Hilson who gives the home side the lead! Two in two for the Smokies striker ✌️ ⚽️ Arbroath 1-0 Ayr United#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/JbaIdffBfe — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) March 31, 2023

Ayr tried to force their way back into the game before the break.

But Derek Gaston made saves from both Dipo Akinyemi and Nick McAllister to maintain Arbroath’s lead.

Ben Dempsey then came even closer as he cracked an 18-yard strike off the post.

Arbroath then netted a crucial second goal with some liquid football.

McKenna’s defence-splitting pass set up Ryan Dow and his cross was headed into the top corner by Gold.

Arbroath player ratings

Arbroath: Gaston 7, Banks 7, Hamilton 2 (Hetherington 7), Little 7, O’Brien, Balde, Gold (Tait 4), McKenna 8, Hilson 8 (Komolafe 4), Dow 7, Stewart 8. Subs: Gill, Jacobs, Linn, Olusanya, El-Mhanni, Allan, Hetherington.

Arbroath star man

Michael McKenna’s sublime pass for the second goal is worthy of this award alone but his all-round display was excellent.

Manager under the microscope

Dick Campbell made one change from the side that beat Queen’s Park last Friday.

In came goalscorer Dale Hilson with Sean Adarkwa dropping out of the squad with a back injury.

Keaghan Jacobs was also on the bench after recovering from the hamstring injury that has sidelined him since December.

But Campbell was dealt an early blow to unsettle an Arbroath defence that had kept three clean sheets in four games before Ayr’s visit.

Hamilton’s early injury saw sub Steven Hetherington deployed in a makeshift left wing-back role.

Man in the middle

Chris Graham has been card-happy in recent games, having dished out a total of 21 yellows in three games.

But he was far more reluctant to flash yellows as he allowed the game to flow.