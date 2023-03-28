Keaghan Jacobs hands Arbroath major boost by declaring himself fit for Championship survival fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Keaghan Jacobs hands Arbroath major boost by declaring himself fit for Championship survival fight

The midfielder has been out of action since December but has made a full recovery as Arbroath seek to retain their Championship status.

By Ewan Smith
Keaghan Jacobs will be back for Arbroath's Championship survival fight. Image: SNS
Keaghan Jacobs will be back for Arbroath's Championship survival fight. Image: SNS

Keaghan Jacobs is hoping to play a part in Arbroath’s survival run-in after declaring himself fit for their final seven games.

Jacobs has been out since picking up a serious hamstring injury during the 5-1 home defeat to Dunfermline at the start of December.

But the midfielder has worked his way back to full fitness – even doing part of his rehab on a spin bike whilst watching Arbroath train.

And his availability will give Dick Campbell a further option ahead of Friday’s live BBC Scotland clash with Ayr United.

“I feel I’m ready to play now,” said Jacobs, who played over 300 times for Livingston.

“I’ve been fully involved in training for the last few weeks and my sharpness is coming back.

“The only thing missing is match fitness but that will come through playing games.

“I hope I can get a chance soon but it will be hard work to break into the side.

“We have a very good squad and have signed some more midfielders. They are very good players and it’s up to me to challenge them.

Keaghan Jacobs in action against Dundee. Image: SNS

“I like competition, I thrive on it. I want to push and feel like I’ve earned my place in the team.

“It’s been hard watching from the sidelines but the club have been amazing with me.

“The coaching staff, players and physio have all really supported me.

“I was on the bike at training for a few weeks as I wanted to be in and around the group.

“Watching them has given me added motivation to get back on the pitch.”

Keaghan Jacobs putting Arbroath survival ahead of his own future

Keaghan Jacobs wants to get on the park to play his part in moments like this late Dale Hilson winner at Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

Jacobs will be out of contract in the summer and is keen to extend his stay at Arbroath.

But he insists his main focus is on securing Arbroath’s place in the Championship.

“My contract is up in the summer,” added Jacobs.

“That’s an added motivation for me to come back and show what I can do for Arbroath.

“I want to show I have the drive, energy and fitness to make an impact at this club.

“I’ve spoken to the gaffer but it’s not my immediate focus. I’m taking it one game at a time and trying to help Arbroath stay up.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee reserves victorious in Livingston as Shaun Byrne and Ryan Clampin turn out for…
Liam Fox exited United last month. Image: SNS
Liam Fox 'set to' join Aberdeen as former Dundee United boss eyes Barry Robson…
Robinson and Jakubiak celebrate against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee strikeforce, ticket prices and belief - could Dens Park rollercoaster finally…
Sieb Dijkstra celebrates. Image: SNS
Sieb Dijkstra: Dundee United cult hero turned private detective talks Tommy McLean's tea cups,…
Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan's goal after he made it 3-1 against Ayr. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum - starting against Hamilton…
Vaughan forced two great saves from the Hamilton keeper. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan thought both his late efforts were in and says final defeat can't…
Tumilty won the trophy with Rovers last year and was this year's goal hero for Accies. Images: SNS.
Experience from previous SPFL Trust Trophy win helped former Raith Rovers star Reghan Tumilty…
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is disappointed that Adam Montgomery missed out on Scotland under-21 cap. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson 'disappointed' at Adam Montgomery's Scotland under-21 exclusion as St Johnstone boss discusses…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Will Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin be thinking big-picture at Rangers this…
Fan power played a part in Tam O'Brien's new deal according to Arbroath chairman Mike Caird. Image: SNS
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird says 'fan power' helped finance five-year Tam O'Brien deal

Most Read

1
A digger reportedly came off a lorry on the A90 at St Madoes. Image: Peter Wilkinson
Dundee drivers face 25-mile diversion due to A90 crash
2
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
3
Police at the scene in Dundee where a woman died suddenly
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
4
Happitots Nursery. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
3
5
An Xplore Dundee bus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
In full: Xplore Dundee reveals rises in bus fares from next week
6
The drugs and cash were recovered from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes.
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
7
Post Thumbnail
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
8
The patient was transferred out of a major hospital. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Watchdog rules Tayside heart attack patient should have received better care before death
9
Jamie during (left) his alcohol addiction and now he has recovered, right. Image: Jamie Lycnh.
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
10
Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Leisure and Culture Dundee issues statement after five wolves euthanised at Camperdown Wildlife Centre

More from The Courier

Dundee-born chef Adam Handling put his Merida wig back on in tonight's episode of Great British Menu. Image: BBC/Optomen TV
Dundee chef Adam Handling narrowly misses out on Great British Menu banquet spot
A poster to help find Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police reveal possible fresh sighting of Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip
The former St Thomas Primary school site was earmarked for the pilot project. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Scottish Government pull pilot plan to house 100 Ukrainian refugees on old Arbroath primary…
An artist's impression of the entrance to the £100m East End Campus. Image: Holmes Miller
Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build
7
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'Extreme' animal images and drunken browsing
St Andrews Cocktail Week is in full swing. Pictured is Alice Christison with Julie Wijkström owner of The Adamson in St Andrews and one of the participating bars. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
JULIA BRYCE: We need locals to get behind initiatives like St Andrews Cocktail Week…
Shona Robison will be deputy first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf
6
New First Minister Humza Yousaf (centre) alongside fellow contenders Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: PA
KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf must listen to both sides of SNP's 52-48% voter split
The 4 sets of twins at Barnhill Primary, Broughty Ferry. Image: Paul Reid.
Then and now: The four sets of twins headed from Barnhill Primary to Grove…
Jim Fairlie
Perthshire MSP 'disappointed' at Kate Forbes defeat as she snubs job offer from winner…
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented