Keaghan Jacobs hands Arbroath major boost by declaring himself fit for Championship survival fight

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keaghan Jacobs is hoping to play a part in Arbroath’s survival run-in after declaring himself fit for their final seven games.

Jacobs has been out since picking up a serious hamstring injury during the 5-1 home defeat to Dunfermline at the start of December.

But the midfielder has worked his way back to full fitness – even doing part of his rehab on a spin bike whilst watching Arbroath train.

And his availability will give Dick Campbell a further option ahead of Friday’s live BBC Scotland clash with Ayr United.

“I feel I’m ready to play now,” said Jacobs, who played over 300 times for Livingston.

Keaghan Jacobs, this day belongs to you pic.twitter.com/93RQMoAykn — Daniel Shaw (@shawzaam) May 20, 2019

“I’ve been fully involved in training for the last few weeks and my sharpness is coming back.

“The only thing missing is match fitness but that will come through playing games.

“I hope I can get a chance soon but it will be hard work to break into the side.

“We have a very good squad and have signed some more midfielders. They are very good players and it’s up to me to challenge them.

“I like competition, I thrive on it. I want to push and feel like I’ve earned my place in the team.

“It’s been hard watching from the sidelines but the club have been amazing with me.

“The coaching staff, players and physio have all really supported me.

“I was on the bike at training for a few weeks as I wanted to be in and around the group.

“Watching them has given me added motivation to get back on the pitch.”

Keaghan Jacobs putting Arbroath survival ahead of his own future

Jacobs will be out of contract in the summer and is keen to extend his stay at Arbroath.

But he insists his main focus is on securing Arbroath’s place in the Championship.

“My contract is up in the summer,” added Jacobs.

“That’s an added motivation for me to come back and show what I can do for Arbroath.

“I want to show I have the drive, energy and fitness to make an impact at this club.

“I’ve spoken to the gaffer but it’s not my immediate focus. I’m taking it one game at a time and trying to help Arbroath stay up.”