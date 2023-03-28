Public asked to keep clear of ground-nesting birds at popular Dundee park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Visitors to a popular Dundee park are being asked to be considerate of ground-nesting birds ahead of the breeding season.

Riverside Nature Park contains the largest wildflower meadows in the city and is also home to a growing population of skylarks.

The park, once an area of landfill that was repurposed for use by the public, is popular with locals and in particular dog walkers.

Those bringing pet canines are being advised to keep them on a lead while anyone visiting is being asked to stick to paths.

The breeding season begins in April and lasts until August.

Advice to public to protect skylarks

Neighbourhood services convener Heather Anderson said: “Since 2016, the skylarks at Riverside have had better chances of successfully raising their young which has seen the number of the rare and protected birds grow here.

“This is in no small part down to the measures put in place by the council and the Friends of Riverside Nature Park Group, and members of the public abiding by them, to keep the birds, their nests and habitats safe and intact.

“There are signs at the nature park to remind and make clear where these measures should be followed across the April to August period.”

Ms Anderson said there are various ways in which locals can help the birds flourish.

She added: “Small things like keeping our dogs on their leads and sticking to the designated paths can have a very positive impact on the skylarks and their continued success – despite the challenges they face as a species across the UK.”

Skylarks on national red list

The Friends of Riverside Nature Park Group has been instrumental in helping the numbers of skylarks increase.

That’s despite the ground-nesting bird suffering a “drastic and dramatic” population decline.

Skylarks are currently on a national red list, which is compiled by a number of conservation organisations and contains the species most at-risk in the UK.

The group’s leader Ian Ford has won awards for his part in increasing the number from three to 18 in less than 10 years.

More information about Riverside Nature Park is available on the Dundee City Council website while information on the group’s work is available on its Facebook page.