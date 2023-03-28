Forfar boat builders working hard on second community rowing skiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar boat builders working hard on second community rowing skiff

Forfar's first community skiff was launched last year in honour of former town plumber Greg Luckhurst.

By Graham Brown
Tony Walker inspects progress on the skiff hull. Image: Paul Reid
Tony Walker inspects progress on the skiff hull. Image: Paul Reid

Forfar skiff builders are well advanced with work on the town’s second community craft.

They have been bouyed by the fantastic response to the first rowing boat which is now a familiar feature on the Forfar Loch.

And the project team say they hope the second skiff can be given a deserving name.

Forfar community skiff build
All hands on deck for the second build. Image: Paul Reid

Tribute to Greg

The first boat bears the name of plumber Greg Luckhurst, whose death in 2021 at the age of just 45 was keenly felt in Forfar and beyond.

His family provided the funds for the wooden skiff kit.

And they were guests of honour at the poignant Forfar Loch launch ceremony last November.

The 22-foot, four-man traditional rowing boat took ten months and more than 1,500 hours to build.

It was a joint project involving Forfar Rotary Club, the town Men’s Shed and Forfar Sailing Club.

Strathmore Cricket Club provided the shed for the construction project and work on the second hull has started.

Forfar skiff project
Precision work on the traditional rowing boat. Image: Paul Reid

Locals keen to give rowing a try

Retired town GP Gordon Peterkin says the skiff’s popularity has been a real boost.

“It’s been very successful and many people have tried rowing for the first time,” he said.

A group of Greg’s pals also went out in the boat and that was quite a special occasion to remember him in that way.

“We remain extremely grateful to Greg’s family for the support they have given the project.

“He was a wonderful role model of someone who made a success of his business and it is nice to see his name on the skiff.

Gordon Peterkin (centre) is part of the project team. Image: Paul Reid

“The second kit is under construction and we would like to perhaps see it also named after someone deserving of recognition.

“We have the immediate funds for the kit, but we hope someone may be willing to sponsor the project which will continue to grow and involve maintenance, shelter and security.

“There have been a few suggestions around naming the second skiff after somewhere local.

“We feel it would be better if it could celebrate a family or person from the town.”

Learning curve

He added: “We learned a lot during the first build, but it is a continuing process.

“For example, a set of oars costs around £1,800 if bought commercially.

“But our local craftsmen are producing our own, with amazing results, and these too are essential items that could be sponsored separately.

Forfar skiff under construction
Around 1,500 hours went into the first skiff build. Image: Paul Reid

“It has been a wonderful community project so far and that will only increase when we get a second skiff on the loch.

“It will give us the chance to offer rowing to many more people, and also for local crews to compete against each other.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring the skiff project or becoming involved as a volunteer can contact the group through the Forfar Community Skiff Facebook page.

 

Editor's Picks

Most Commented