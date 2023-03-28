Forfar boat builders working hard on second community rowing skiff

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar skiff builders are well advanced with work on the town’s second community craft.

They have been bouyed by the fantastic response to the first rowing boat which is now a familiar feature on the Forfar Loch.

And the project team say they hope the second skiff can be given a deserving name.

Tribute to Greg

The first boat bears the name of plumber Greg Luckhurst, whose death in 2021 at the age of just 45 was keenly felt in Forfar and beyond.

His family provided the funds for the wooden skiff kit.

And they were guests of honour at the poignant Forfar Loch launch ceremony last November.

The 22-foot, four-man traditional rowing boat took ten months and more than 1,500 hours to build.

It was a joint project involving Forfar Rotary Club, the town Men’s Shed and Forfar Sailing Club.

Strathmore Cricket Club provided the shed for the construction project and work on the second hull has started.

Locals keen to give rowing a try

Retired town GP Gordon Peterkin says the skiff’s popularity has been a real boost.

“It’s been very successful and many people have tried rowing for the first time,” he said.

“A group of Greg’s pals also went out in the boat and that was quite a special occasion to remember him in that way.

“We remain extremely grateful to Greg’s family for the support they have given the project.

“He was a wonderful role model of someone who made a success of his business and it is nice to see his name on the skiff.

“The second kit is under construction and we would like to perhaps see it also named after someone deserving of recognition.

“We have the immediate funds for the kit, but we hope someone may be willing to sponsor the project which will continue to grow and involve maintenance, shelter and security.

“There have been a few suggestions around naming the second skiff after somewhere local.

“We feel it would be better if it could celebrate a family or person from the town.”

Learning curve

He added: “We learned a lot during the first build, but it is a continuing process.

“For example, a set of oars costs around £1,800 if bought commercially.

“But our local craftsmen are producing our own, with amazing results, and these too are essential items that could be sponsored separately.

“It has been a wonderful community project so far and that will only increase when we get a second skiff on the loch.

“It will give us the chance to offer rowing to many more people, and also for local crews to compete against each other.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring the skiff project or becoming involved as a volunteer can contact the group through the Forfar Community Skiff Facebook page.