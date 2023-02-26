Pals pull together for Greg in Forfar community rowing skiff bearing his name

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Close pals of a former Forfar plumber have taken to the town loch aboard the community skiff named in his honour.

Last November, Greg Luckhurst’s family led the launch of the traditional rowing boat built in a joint project involving Forfar Rotary Club, the sailing club and the town’s Men’s Shed.

Greg died in 2021 at the age of 45.

His family donated the money for the St Ayles skiff kit and volunteers dedicated more than 1,500 hours to the 10-month build.

The Earl of Forfar even had a hand in the boat-building project last year.

He placed the four-man skiff’s serial number in the hull during a visit to the town in June.

Poignant event

Now, a group of Greg’s friends have joined the growing list of folk who have taken up the oars.

John Cooper, Brian Elder, Steve Milne, Paul Robertson and Craig Beaton were devastated by the loss of Greg following a short illness.

So their introduction to skiff rowing was a poignant occasion, and something they were determined to do in his memory.

Tony Walker of Forfar Sailing Club says it was a privilege to welcome them to the loch to try their hand in the 22-foot wooden boat.

“We have been on the loch virtually every weekend since the skiff’s launch on November 5,” said Tony.

“We had one day off because the loch was frozen over.

“But other than that it is great to see how many people want to give it a try.

“It’s becoming a real community thing with the cross-section of folk who want to have a go.

“We need more qualified people and coxswains to take people out in the skiff and are working with the Scottish Coastal Rowing Association to do that.

“The great thing about Forfar Loch is that you can row under almost any conditions, which is terrific.

“Hopefully we will also be able to start sessions during the week.”

Ties with other clubs

Coastal rowing has caught the imagination and clubs around the country are pulling in the same direction.

Forfar has already forged a close association with Catterline, Broughty Ferry – which is part of the Royal Tay club – St Andrews and North Queensferry.

“Some have been coming up from Arbroath to see us because I think they’re interested in building one,” added Tony.

Work is about to start on a second Forfar skiff.

It’s hoped it will allow teams of rowers to compete against each other on the loch and bring even more people into the hobby.

Anyone interested in trying their hand at skiff rowing can contact the group through their Facebook page.