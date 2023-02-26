GP Crisis: Interactive map shows practices that have closed in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

GP Crisis: Interactive map shows practices that have closed in Tayside and Fife

By Joely Santa Cruz
February 26 2023, 6.00am
Invergowrie Medical Practice will close in June. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Invergowrie Medical Practice will close in June. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

We’ve looked at GP closures over the last 11 years to show the locations most impacted in Tayside and Fife.

The data shows a long-term decline in GP services, with fewer doctors and GP practices looking after a growing number of patients.

Many of these GP closures are a result of the ongoing national GP crisis and associated recruitment issues. Ryehill Medical Practice, which closed in Dundee last year, was among those citing an inability to recruit partners to run the practice as a reason for closure.

GP closures by area

There are 13 (10%) fewer GP practices open in Tayside and Fife than there were in 2012, with the total number falling from 127 in 2012, to 114 in 2022.

Dundee lost three of its practices overall, down from 24 to 21. Fife lost six of its practices, from 59 in 2012 down to 53 in 2022.

Perth and Kinross has lost three GP practices, with 24 open in 2022, down from 27 in 2012.

Angus has one fewer GP practice than it did in 2012.

Throughout Scotland as a whole, there was a 9% reduction from 997 GP practices open in 2012 to 911 in 2022.

The map below shows the locations where practices have closed. Click on icons to view practice details and years of closure.

Leven in Fife lost its only two GP practices in 2021, Scoonie Medical Practice and Drs Page, McDonald & Stevenson. Together they held a combined patient list size of over 12,000. Nearby Inverleven has likewise lost all of its GP practices, with both closing in back in 2016.

NHS Tayside announced that the latest victim of the crisis, Invergowrie Medical Practice, will be shut in June, leaving nearly 2,000 patients up for relocation to alternative practices. Wallacetown Health Centre in Dundee is also closing soon.

The Wallacetown Health Centre is one of Dundee’s busiest practices and its closure will leave more than 9,000 patients up for relocation. It follows the closure of Ryehill Medical practice last year and will be the second closure in the Stobswell area of Dundee following Stobswell Medical Centre’s closure in 2018.

Patients will be relocated as the trend toward fewer, larger GP practices continues, with patients travelling further to reach services.

Patient numbers are increasing but the number of full time GPs is not keeping pace

From 2012 to 2022, the number of patients registered in Scotland has increased by 6%, with almost 350,000 added to the list.

In response to growing patient numbers, the Scottish Government set a target as part of the 2018 General Medical Services contract to recruit 800 additional general practitioners by 2027.

In the five years since, an additional 291 GPs have been recruited, short of the 400 that would be needed at the half way mark in order to meet the target.

And even though the overall number of GPs has slowly increased, survey data indicates that the number of full time equivalent employees has decreased.

The latest General Workforce Practice Survey, which takes into account WTE (whole time equivalent) positions filled shows a reduction in WTE GP numbers in 2022 compared to 2019.

Dr Chris Williams RCGP.

In response to the survey, Royal College of General Practitioners Scotland Joint Chair Dr Chris Williams said: “Missing data and attempts to use scaling factors unfortunately mean that the utility of the numbers within this report are limited. We need reliable measurements, not estimates that are based upon on returns from a little over half of Scotland’s GP practices.

“It is, however, extremely worrying to see the drop in Whole Time Equivalent (WTE) estimate of GPs. The fall from an estimated 3,613 WTE GPs in 2019 to 3,494 in 2022 is a decrease of 3%- a reduction which cannot match the rise in workload in general practice. Our GP workforce urgently needs further investment.”

Fife practices have been especially hard hit according to the survey, reporting the second lowest number of full time employees per patient in Scotland.

Academy Medical Centre in Forfar is one of the most overstretched GPs in Scotland

With 9,290 patients registered and only two GPs, Academy Medical Centre is the eighth most overstretched GP practice out of the 897 Scottish practices which published workforce data in January.

This puts them at a ratio of 4,645 patients per GP. The average list size per GP nationally based on this data is less than a quarter of this, at 1,113 patients per GP.

Among these worst affected locally are Valleyfield Practice and Kinghorn Medical practice in south Fife, which were taken over by NHS Fife and Fife Health and Social Care Partnership last year when the GP partners became unable to deliver contracted general medical services.

NHS Fife has been seeking a contractor to take over Kinghorn Medical Practice, Valleyfield Practice and the Links Practice in Burntisland and successful bids are set to be announced in Spring.

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

All-Strong Gym, is run by Andy Douglas and his wife Jess. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Scotland All-Strong: The Perth gym putting mental health first
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf speaks to long covid patient Pamela Bell at the announcement of a £10 million support fund. Image: PA
NHS Tayside struggles to recruit 'long Covid' support staff
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer
Gennaro Contaldo's passatelli in brodo is a breadcrumb and parmesan pasta. Image: David Loftus/PA
Midweek meal: Try this passatelli in brodo for a 'poor man's pasta' that is…
St Andrews University where the TB drug was developed
'Exciting' tuberculosis drug developed in St Andrews could save millions of lives
After several years without a permanent home Skin Religion Aesthetics has finally set down roots. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Beauty clinic Skin Religion Aesthetics sets up shop in Arbroath
Ross Cunningham.
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Talking about my mental health is one of the bravest things I've…
The Courier's Glen Barclay puts his brain on display at Kedras Clinics in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth clinic's brain treatment promises a sharper mind - we put it to the…
Ninewells. Image: DC Thomson.
NHS Tayside ‘sorry’ after promoting cervical cancer smears without word ‘women’
9
Golfer taking a swing with Scottish beach in background.
9 reasons to fall in love with golf (again)

Most Read

1
The high end cinema and games room. Image: Savills.
Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k
2
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
3
Shaun Cooper.
Dundee dealer ‘relieved’ to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag…
4
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
5
The gates to Kirriemuir recycling centre are set to stay permanently closed. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Monifieth and Kirriemuir recycling centres face axe in Angus Council budget
6
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Exam appeals 2022 Picture shows; St Paul's Academy/Glenalmond College. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and…
7
David Irvine appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Tesco brawler rained down blows during ‘nasty’ broad daylight attack
8
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Pub chain hope to see Arbroath’s Portcullis rise again
9
The bar at Forgans in Broughty Ferry, Dundee
5 of the best spots for a boozy brunch in Dundee
10
Fox, left, and his assistant Stevie Crawford. Image: SNS
Liam Fox confesses to Dundee United job uncertainty following ‘unacceptable’ Ross County collapse

More from The Courier

The incident took place at Dysart St Clair Parish Church in Dysart, near Kirkcaldy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Man caught breaking into Fife church while wearing high-vis jacket
Zak Rudden has got his first St Johnstone goal and Dan Phillips his first red card. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone should definitely appeal Dan Phillips red card and on-loan Dundee…
Fife tattie guru John Marshall at the Kirrie event. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Take your pick of the best shots from Kirrie Tattie Day
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
Dr Yule's daughter Rosemary Yule and minister Rev Karen Fenwick greet people arriving. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tributes paid at memorial service for tragic Forfar GP Bill Yule
Rab's found himself back in a hotel room again.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm in a hotel room again. How did that happen?
Melville Mitchell, formerly of Cooper & McKenzie of Dundee.
Melville Mitchell: Retired Dundee menswear retailer dies aged 89
Michael O'Halloran. Image: SNS.
Michael O'Halloran: Leaving St Johnstone for Cove Rangers was a 'no-brainer'
Ukrainian children Yeva Berehovenko (left) and Sasha Protsenko carry a wreath during the ceremony. Image: Phil Hannah.
Blairgowrie holds ceremony to mark one year since start of Ukraine war
The four Forth Bridge climbers arrive at court last month.
REVEALED: The massive rescue bill after London pals scaled Forth Bridge and sparked rail…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented