Home News Dundee

Invergowrie Medical Practice to shut in June due to GP shortage

By Laura Devlin
February 12 2023, 7.30am
nvergowrie Medical Practice, Errol Road, Invergowrie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
nvergowrie Medical Practice, Errol Road, Invergowrie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The Invergowrie Medical Practice is set to shut permanently due to a national shortage of GPs, NHS Tayside has confirmed.

The health board said the practice will shut on June 16 due to the service being impacted by the national shortage of general practitioners.

Patients were informed of the closure in a letter from service manger Deborah McGill, who said the practice would remain “fully operational” until its closure.

It’s understood the practice has more than 1,800 patients on its books.

Ms McGill wrote: “The practice will be fully operational until Friday June 16 and there will be no need for registered patients to take any action at this time.

“Everyone will continue to be looked after by the GPs and the staff at Invergowrie Medical Centre.

“NHS Tayside’s main priority is to ensure that patients who are currently registered at Invergowrie Medical Centre have continued access to GP and primary care services.”

Councillor ‘angry’ at closure

Ms McGill also reassured patients they would receive more information before June 16 regarding new arrangements for their healthcare.

However councillor Angus Forbes, who represents the area, said he was “angry” at the news of the closure and asking for patients to be given a choice over their new doctor.

He said: “I’m really angry that it’s shutting and the first I heard about it was when constituents called me on Saturday morning to tell me.”

Councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“I would’ve thought the NHS might have told the local elected members in advance that letters were going out, so I’ve raised that with the council.

“The constituents who have contacted me are also concerned they will just be told who their new doctor is and they don’t know where that is.

“There has been no consultation with them as patients about where they will end up so I’ve asked they be given a choice where they can go.”

Practice will continue until June

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “We have written to patients at Invergowrie Medical Centre this week to advise that the practice has given notice to terminate its contract with NHS Tayside.

“Patients should be reassured that the practice will continue to be fully operational up until Friday, June 16 with the GP continuing to practice from Invergowrie Medical Centre.

“As with many practices across Scotland, Invergowrie Medical Centre has been affected by the national shortage of GPs.

“When a practice gives notice to stop providing services, NHS Tayside has a responsibility to ensure that safe primary care services are provided to the local population.

“NHS Tayside, Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership and Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership are working together to ensure that patients registered at Invergowrie Medical Centre will have continued access to GP and primary care services from June 16 2023.

“We will contact patients once details and arrangements have been finalised.”

