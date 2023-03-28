Sieb Dijkstra: Dundee United cult hero turned private detective talks Tommy McLean’s tea cups, leaving Tannadice in his pants and how to beat Rangers at Ibrox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Sieb Dijkstra: Dundee United cult hero turned private detective talks Tommy McLean’s tea cups, leaving Tannadice in his pants and how to beat Rangers at Ibrox

The colourful Dijkstra became a cult hero with fans at Motherwell and Dundee United following two superb spells in Scotland

Sieb Dijkstra celebrates. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Tommy McLean’s flying teacups.

Bidding farewell to Tannadice wearing only his underpants and a smile.

A post-football career that has seen him turn his hand to being a bouncer, taxi driver and a private detective.

It is little wonder that Sieb Dijkstra’s pals often urged him to pen an autobiography; to tell the story of the moustachioed Dutchman who became a cult hero in Scottish football.

Dijkstra finally embraced the notion, working alongside author Martin Schouman to chronicle a circuitous journey, on and off the pitch.

“Keeper met een missie” (“Keeper With a Mission”) was released in the Netherlands last month and talks are ongoing with a view to translating the memoir for an English-speaking audience.

Dijkstra has penned an autobiography. Image: Boek Scout Publishing

One suspects there would be a voracious appetite in Tayside and North Lanarkshire, at least, with Dijkstra’s time in Scotland representing the most successful period of his career.

Not that you could have predicted it following his Motherwell debut.

“Billy Thomson was injured after a couple of training sessions and I had to play the cup game against Raith Rovers,” recalls Dijkstra. “I had only been in Scotland for two days but (manager) Tommy McLean wanted me to play.

“We lost 4-1 — it was not good.”

He added: “My first thought about Tommy McLean? It was, “What the heck am I seeing here?” At half-time against Raith, tea cups were flying left and right. He was a little temperamental!”

Nevertheless, mutual respect blossomed and McLean would subsequently sign Dijkstra for United in 1996.

“Tommy was a good manager and he was the reason I performed so well in Scotland. He gave me the opportunity and confidence,” he continued. “If you did well, stayed disciplined and followed instructions, he would always be good with you. If you didn’t follow orders and did the wrong things, then you would have some problems.”

Billy Thomson memories

Dijkstra reflects warmly on his time working with the late, great Thomson at Fir Park, recalling the ex-United hero as a supportive, diligent, warm colleague.

His passing in February was a punch to the solar plexus.

Thomson starred for United and Motherwell, like Dijkstra. Image: SNS

“Billy is a person who helped me so much when I first came to Scotland,” Dijkstra continued. “Even when he was on the bench, he was very supportive and helpful in every way you could imagine. I admired him as a person and a player.

“Billy was a big name in Scottish football and maybe someone else would be upset about losing their place. I’ve seen a lot of goalkeepers who take the place of the first-team keeper and it became a really fierce rivalry.

“But that didn’t happen with me and Billy. I always remember when Tommy McLean decided to stick with me, Billy congratulated me and said, “Sieb, you deserve it.” He was a great person.”

On a roll

After a two-year dalliance with QPR, Dijkstra reunited with McLean at Tannadice in December of 1996 — joining a toiling Tangerines side who had been second-bottom of the SPL after 10 games.

The resurgence was thrilling.

A 17-game unbeaten run; 12 clean sheets; finishing third in the top-flight and securing European qualification.

A youthful Dijkstra in action. Image: SNS

“When we got on that flow, it was a special time,” he smiles. “We beat Kilmarnock in my first game and then had a midweek game against Rangers — nobody was beating Rangers; they said it was not possible — but we won that match 1-0.

“From that point on, we just kept getting results. From how United started that season, qualifying for Europe is something really big, I believe.”

There are regrets.

The meek 3-0 defeat in the 1997 Coca-Cola Cup final against Celtic rankles, particularly after beating Rangers at Ibrox in a previous round. “From minute one, we just didn’t get into the game,” he rues.

But that didn’t lessen Dijkstra’s impact at Tannadice, nor the supporters’ fondness for him during his two-and-a-half years — 113 outings — at United.

“I still get messages from United and Motherwell fans asking me to record videos or send messages to celebrate child births, birthdays or weddings,” Dijkstra continued. “That is a really great thing and I always like to reply.

“I will always be grateful to Paul Sturrock for bringing me on for the final stages of the Celtic match (May 1999), knowing it would be my final game for United.

“I ran off the pitch in my underpants at the end! Football boots; gloves; jersey; shorts — the supporters got it all.

“It was a hectic night because I was going to Hull for the boat back to Holland straight away. So as everyone was waiting at the main entrance of Tannadice, I got picked up at the back the stadium for a quick getaway.

“But someone spotted me and I still ended up being mobbed and was there for an hour! Those are great memories.”

Life after football

And what of Dijkstra in the intervening years?

He opened a soccer school and served Dutch side Fortuna Sittard as goalkeeping coach.

Away from football, Dijkstra worked as a nightclub bouncer — even with his genial nature, it would take a foolhardy soul to test that 6ft5ins frame — inspected lorry drivers’ loads in an industrial estate and drove a taxi.

He even trained as a private detective, investigating insurance fraud.

Mark Perry, Ray McKinnon and Sieb Dykstra celebrate victory at Ibrox. Image: SNS

Dijkstra is now helping local sides Schaesberg and Chevremont but, as always, will have an eye on the United score as they attempt to claim an unlikely triumph over Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday; something Dijkstra achieved THREE times with the Terrors.

“I know things have not gone well this season but the main thing is to have belief in yourself when you go there,” he added.

“If you do not believe in your ability, or believe you can achieve special things, then why bother? It is not always the most talented team that wins.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Liam Fox 'set to' join Aberdeen as former Dundee United boss eyes Barry Robson…
LEE WILKIE: Will Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin be thinking big-picture at Rangers this…
Kai Fotheringham: Tannadice teen tipped make impact on Dundee United's Scottish Premiership survival fight
Jamie McGrath: Dundee United star insists Ireland can upset odds against World Cup finalists…
Paul Dixon explains how Dundee United kids are learning from game's very best -…
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United in Championship would be a nightmare - but…
Ex-Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson relives moment he battered burglar - before trying to…
3
Dundee United launch new season ticket deal - and fans face small price rise
3
Glenn Middleton: Dundee United have 'missed' star - but boss won't force fitness fightback
PODCAST: Jim Goodwin puts down solid foundations at Dundee United but was he appointed…

Most Read

1
Dundee drivers face 25-mile diversion due to A90 crash
2
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
3
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
4
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
3
5
In full: Xplore Dundee reveals rises in bus fares from next week
6
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
7
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
8
Watchdog rules Tayside heart attack patient should have received better care before death
9
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
10
Leisure and Culture Dundee issues statement after five wolves euthanised at Camperdown Wildlife Centre

More from The Courier

Dundee chef Adam Handling narrowly misses out on Great British Menu banquet spot
Police reveal possible fresh sighting of Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip
Scottish Government pull pilot plan to house 100 Ukrainian refugees on old Arbroath primary…
Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build
7
Tuesday court round-up — 'Extreme' animal images and drunken browsing
JULIA BRYCE: We need locals to get behind initiatives like St Andrews Cocktail Week…
Dundee reserves victorious in Livingston as Shaun Byrne and Ryan Clampin turn out for…
Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf
6
KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf must listen to both sides of SNP's 52-48% voter split
Then and now: The four sets of twins headed from Barnhill Primary to Grove…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented