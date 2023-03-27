Kai Fotheringham: Tannadice teen tipped make impact on Dundee United’s Scottish Premiership survival fight

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kai Fotheringham has been tipped by his former boss to make a big impact on Dundee United’s Scottish Premiership survival bid.

Teenager Fotheringham was recalled early from his season-loan at Stirling Albion after an impressive spell at the League Two leaders.

With 11 assists and five goals, he played a key role in Stirling’s early season title challenge.

He could add another winners’ medal to a League One gong he received from Cove Rangers last term.

But for the moment, Kai’s sole focus is on adding to the four appearances he has made for United since returning on January transfer deadline day.

And his former Stirling Albion manager Darren Young believe it’s Kai’s time to shine.

“Kai is a quality player who is only going to get better and better,” Young told Courier Sport.

“He has everything you want from a player – pace, strength to hold players off and an end product with goals and assists.

“In the first half of the season he was the best player in League Two.

“Kai comes alive in the final third and made a massive impact to our team with his goals and assists.

“He has quick feet and creates and takes in coming in from the left.

🦁 Debut dream

🧠 Brian Grant & Dave Bowman

🔁 Life on loan

⭐️ Looking to the future Academy graduate Kai Fotheringham chats to DUTV after making his full #cinchPremiership debut at the weekend 🗣@KaiFotheringham | #DUFC — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 24, 2023

“Kai’s biggest quality is his attitude to the game.

“For a young lad, he’s very mature and focused and he made a big impact on our group here.

“We held an open day at Christmas and he made the effort to come down with his girlfriend and mum to get involved.

“It says a lot when a loan player shows that level of commitment.

“I’ve have no doubt he’ll be a fantastic asset for United in the next few months.”

Darren Young ‘surprised’ by Kai Fotheringham’s Scotland under-21 snub

Former Aberdeen, Dundee and Dunfermline star Young is amazed Fotheringham’s recent form didn’t lead to a Scotland under-21 call-up.

But with a trip to Ibrox looming for United on Saturday, Young believes the stage could be set for Fotheringham to shine.

Fotheringham, 19, set up Aziz Behich for an equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Livingston.

And he came close to netting a late winner for United in last week’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren as he cracked an 18-yard effort off the post.

Young added: “I’m really surprised Kai wasn’t in the Scotland under-21 squad

“I feel the impact he made with us and his subsequent appearances for Dundee United would be enough to merit it.

Ibrox impact

“But if he gets the chance against Rangers, I’m sure he’ll grasp it.

“Ibrox is an incredibly tough place to go for any side but Kai’s game is suited to it.

“He is a very fit lad and has the pace to make a difference on the counter-attack. He’s also not short of confidence.

“Kai seems to be one of those players who is always in right place, at the right time.

“I was gutted when United recalled him. The call came with just a few hours left on deadline day.

“It’s hard when players are recalled and don’t get a chance at their parent club.

“But Kai is getting his opportunities.

Cheeky flicked assist by Dundee Utd’s Kai Fotheringham on Wednesday night! #FFScotland pic.twitter.com/gzbWS69CN7 — Fantasy Football Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@FantasyScotland) March 10, 2023

“I wish him all the best. It’s a pleasure to have played a part in his journey and I’ve got no doubt he’ll go far in the game.

“We’ve lost him but I hope other players are looking at how well it worked for Kai here and think Stirling is a good option.

“There’s a long way to go but if we do win the title then Kai will have earned a medal.

“He made a big difference to us and I’m sure he’ll be very successful at Dundee United.”