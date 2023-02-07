Dundee United icon Hamish McAlpine pays tribute to Billy Thomson: The studious stopper who became a Tannadice master

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United icon Hamish McAlpine pays tribute to Billy Thomson: The studious stopper who became a Tannadice master

By Alan Temple
February 7 2023, 7.00am Updated: February 7 2023, 10.40am
Gentle giant Billy Thomson signs autographs for young United fans. Image: DC Thomson
Gentle giant Billy Thomson signs autographs for young United fans. Image: DC Thomson

Hamish McAlpine and Billy Thomson could barely have been more different.

One was the penalty-taking, diminutive (in goalkeeping terms) and — in his own words — “haphazard” icon of Jim McLean’s First Division title winners.

The other was a towering student of the game; a gentle giant waiting for his opportunity to become a Dundee United hero.

Friends, teammates and glove rivals.

But the one thing the duo DID share in common was an unfailing mutual respect.

And following the confirmation of Thomson’s tragic passing on Monday morning, aged 64, one goalkeeping great of Tannadice has paid tribute to another.

United Hall of Fame inductee Thomson. Image: SNS

“It’s no surprise to me that everyone is speaking so warmly of Thommo,” McAlpine told Courier Sport. “He was such a nice, genuine big guy; quiet, but warm and funny.

“Working with him every day was great. Mind you, I didn’t do much goalkeeping in training. I did the running and liked to play outfield in games. Big Thommo was the man for the goalkeeping training!

“He was mad keen on all that. You can see that with the level he went on to coach at, working with some very decent players — clubs like Rangers, Kilmarnock, St Mirren. He was a proper student of the game.”

The Monifieth men

Although already established as a fine young goalkeeper following his time at St Mirren, his ascension to the United No.1 spot was a gradual one.

The evergreen McAlpine would not be shifted during the 1984/85 campaign, even winning Scottish Football Writers’ Association footballer of the year, aged 37.

However, Thomson was making his mark on the training ground, as well as crafting camaraderie with his new teammates.

“It was a slow process for Thommo,” recalled McAlpine. “But wee Jim (McLean) always said the person in possession of the goalkeeper’s jersey really had to cock up to lose it!

McAlpine gathers the ball. Image: SNS

“Outfield players were lucky to get one bad game, but the keepers got two or three.

“But Thommo was always professional and we pushed each other. There was never any bad feeling. We all got on really well. People might expect players to go, “I dinnae like him because he wants my place” — there was never anything like that.

“We all had good fun, stuck together and that’s what made it such a decent squad. Billy was a big part of that, living over in Monifieth where boys like Heggy (Paul Hegarty), Maurice (Malpas), Kirky (Billy Kirkwood) and Eamonn (Bannon) stayed.

Dundee United players Maurice Malpas, Ralph Milne, Eamon Bannon, Billy Thomson and Paul Hegarty after their return from Romania in 1986. Image: DCT

“You can’t underestimate that. In total, there were five or six boys over in Monifieth and they would travel in together and have a good wee social life. That camaraderie was always important for our United teams.”

Ascension to No.1

As such, Thomson was familiar in his surroundings and had the complete faith of his teammates when he did succeed McAlpine; big gloves to fill.

United Hall of Fame keeper Billy Thomson

He would remain as United No.1 for four seasons, making 234 appearances. He reached two Scottish Cup finals and, famously, the 1987 Uefa Cup final — albeit enduring galling defeats in them all.

“It was never strange or unfamiliar for Thommo to step in,” continued McAlpine. “He was ready. When he got that jersey, he took the opportunity.

“I’ll always think back to the Uefa Cup final, and Thommo playing such a big part in getting there with the wins over Barcelona.

“It’s a shame they couldn’t get over the line — but it still takes a right good side to get that far.”

Top class

With 688 appearances for United — only three men have more: David Narey, Maurice Malpas and Paul Hegarty — McAlpine is The Goalie.

However, Thomson comes closest in the list of keepers to have represented the Tangerines.

Billy Thomson thwarts Aberdeen in his time at Dundee United
Billy Thomson thwarts Aberdeen in his time at Dundee United. Image: SNS

“People might make comparisons,” smiled McAlpine. “That’s not for me. We were totally different goalkeepers. I was a bit haphazard, I don’t mind saying.

“Thommo was studious and thoughtful about the game. Our styles were very different. Plus, I was 5’11 on a good day, whereas Thommo was a right big good looking laddie! There’s no comparison to be had.

“But Thommo was a top class goalkeeper. No debate about that. You don’t play in the Uefa Cup final and Scottish Cup finals if you aren’t top class.”

And McAlpine fully expects Tannadice to give Thomson a fitting send-off when Kilmarnock — where he served as goalkeeping coach and is fondly remembered — visit on Scottish Cup duty on Saturday.

He added: “It’s such sad news. I’m sure everyone is thinking of his family and friends, and I’m sure he’ll rightly be remembered this weekend.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

United were beaten 3-1 at Hearts on Saturday. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in serious trouble - they need a serious reaction…
Edwards makes the long walk. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards appeal lodged by Dundee United as Tangerines sweat over two-game ban
Billy Thomson thwarts Aberdeen in his time at Dundee United
LEE WILKIE: Billy Thomson was a big name but was never 'big time' -…
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
Niskanen
4 Dundee United talking points: The numbers that show Ilmari Niskanen deserves to keep…
Fletcher was heartened despite defeat in Gorgie. Image: SNS
Steven Fletcher 'didn't leave the house' after Kilmarnock flop — but reckons Dundee United…
A devastated Pawlett on the Tynecastle turf. Image: SNS
Could Dundee United midfield injuries force Tangerines into free agent market?
Nick Walsh dismisses Edwards. Image: SNS
Liam Fox finds unlikely Ryan Edwards red card ally as Dundee United make appeal…
Ryan Edwards trudges off. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Ryan Edwards sees…
Determined to put things right: Smith. Image: SNS
Liam Smith can 'feel a bit of frustration' as Dundee United defender declares: 'We…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
2
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
3
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
4
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
5
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
6
Andrew Innes, charged with the Dundee Troon Avenue murders
Dundee double murder: The inside story of the Troon Avenue killer
7
Andrew Innes younger and how he looks now
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
8
The new stone circle at the entrance to the Swilcan Bridge at the Old Course, St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife Council probes Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ planning permission
9
Police have closed Forfar High Street following a fire. Image: Paul Reid.
Woman taken to hospital after Forfar High Street fire
10
Image: Shutterstock/Photoarte
Fife poultry farm is latest victim of bird flu outbreak

More from The Courier

Terry Masson is on the brink of becoming the all-time appearance holder at Montrose. Image: SNS.
Stewart Petrie calls Terry Masson a 'Montrose legend' as midfielder edges towards club appearance…
From left: Ian Murray, Jamie Gullan, William Akio, Lewis Vaughan. Images: SNS.
Who is and isn't available for Raith Rovers' cup tests versus Dundee and Motherwell?
St Andrews University student Rhudi Kennedy. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
St Andrews student tells of brain tumour diagnosis after nine months visiting doctor with…
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar. Image: Central Scotland News.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears
The B8062 Dunning to Auchterarder road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 22, seriously assaulted on Perthshire road by pair on quad bike
Fin Robertson scored as Dundee booked a place in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final. Image: SNS.
Dundee and the SPFL Trust Trophy: Do they take clash with specialists Raith Rovers…
Drey Wright. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright was a St Johnstone 'tap-in' merchant with a career high of 3…
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn't get 'a…
Dundee artist Dan Tough has made 7ft vape sculptures to spread awareness of the environmental damage done by disposable vapes.
7ft Dundee statues show how disposable vape problem just keeps getting bigger
Jack Vettriano's most famous painting isn't without controversy. Image: Neil Hanna.
The scandal and success behind Fife artist Jack Vettriano’s The Singing Butler

Editor's Picks

Most Commented