LEE WILKIE: Billy Thomson was a big name but was never ‘big time’ – every club needs someone like him

It really was heartbreaking to hear the news of Billy Thomson’s passing.

Billy was at Dundee when I first signed and you couldn’t wish to meet a more genuine person.

I’m not surprised there have been so many glowing tributes already.

He was a big name then, too.

He was obviously famous in this city as United‘s goalie during their run to the Uefa Cup Final and two Scottish Cup Finals under Jim McLean.

And he’d arrived at Dens after being back-up to Andy Goram at Rangers – not a position to be sniffed at.

Everyone at Dundee Football Club are saddened to hear of the passing of former player and coach Billy Thomson. Our thoughts are with Billy's family and friends at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/3VcVQnxO48 — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) February 6, 2023

But there was nothing ‘big time’ about him.

Generous

Billy had time for everyone and he was someone I really looked up to.

I know guys like Jamie Langfield and Derek Soutar learned a lot from him coming through at the same time as me.

But Billy was also very generous with his time for us outfield players, he’d be more than happy to pass on his experience to anyone who asked.

He was just a really good influence around the football club.

And he’s the type that can make a huge difference to any club.

A big name with big knowledge and experience to pass on but who didn’t act like it.

A genuinely nice man who treated everyone with respect.

It really is sad news and my thoughts go out to his family for their loss.