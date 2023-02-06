Golf stars join backlash over Swilcan Bridge paving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Golf stars join backlash over Swilcan Bridge paving

By Ben MacDonald
February 6 2023, 3.00pm Updated: February 6 2023, 3.17pm
Three-time Open champion Sir Nick Faldo doesn't approve of the new paving area. Image: PA Archive/Press Association, Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Three-time Open champion Sir Nick Faldo doesn't approve of the new paving area. Image: PA Archive/Press Association, Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Golf stars, including former Open champion Sir Nick Faldo, have joined the storm of protest over a new paved area leading to the Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course in St Andrews.

The famous bridge on the 18th hole of the Home of Golf is treated as hallowed ground by golf fans across the world and has been crossed by the game’s greatest players for hundreds of years.

However, photos emerged over the weekend showing the approach to the bridge has been dug up and a new circular stoned area installed.

The St Andrews Links Trust, which is responsible for the course, said it was an effort to protect the ground from the thousands of people who pause to have their photos taken each year.

However, the change has prompted an angry reaction, with some of the sport’s biggest names joining those calling for an urgent rethink.

Faldo standing on the bridge during his last Open appearance in 2015. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Sir Nick, who won his second Open championship at the Old Course in 1990, wrote: “If you’ve travelled halfway around the world for your bucket list round at St Andrews, would you rather leave with a bit of historic dirt on your shoes or a few cement mix scraps?”

English professional Eddie Pepperell described the work as a nightmare.

He said: “24 hours on, I actually feel more enraged about it.

“It’s an absolute mess. The most famous bridge in golf, and look at what some f****** has come up with! Hard to believe.”

Hank Haney, who has coached Tiger Woods and Mark O’Meara, said: “What in the world were those idiots thinking building this? Admit you made a mistake and get rid of that tomorrow.”

And Scotland’s Ken Brown, a former European Tour golfer and now broadcaster, joked: “The Swilcan Bridge now serving food. A table for fore please. Serving BBQ meals. Book early.”

Reaction ‘beyond ridiculous’

While the large majority seem to be against the changes, there have been some calling for perspective.

Sky Sports presenter Jamie Weir took to his Twitter account to share his surprise at the reaction.

He said: I can’t believe they’ve actually had to issue a statement! It’s a few paving stones, people! The frothing-at-the-mouth rage has been beyond ridiculous.”

The St Andrews Links Trust says the work is still to be completed and is the latest in a number of efforts it has made to protect the area from damage.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

The Fife eco cemetery would be in Elie
Fife funeral director submits plans for the East Neuk's first eco-cemetery
Many Outlander scenes were filmed in the pretty Fife village of Culross.
Culross: Journeying back in time to the 'Outlander' village renowned as one of Scotland's…
The new stone circle at the entrance to the Swilcan Bridge at the Old Course, St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife Council probes Swilcan Bridge 'patio' planning permission
The B9037 near Blairhall. Image: Google Maps
Man, 39, charged after car lands on roof in Fife crash
Edinburgh High Court.
Rapist faces lengthy spell in prison for near-quarter-century of abusing women and children in…
Roddy Davie is concerned that someone may get killed on the stretch of road between Newport and Tayport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Garage manager warns 'death waiting to happen' on pothole-ridden road to Tayport
Brothers Robert (left) and Ryan Drummond blamed each other during separate court cases.
Fife fiend who blamed identical brother for vile images is jailed
The M90 slip road was closed for a short period while the SFRS extinguished the blaze. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend car on fire near Dunfermline
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7
Police closed the road while emergency responders dealt with the incident on Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy
'Babbling' drug-driver caused pile-up outside Kirkcaldy hospital

Most Read

1
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
2
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
3
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7
4
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
5
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
6
The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
Tayside and Fife jobs lost as M&Co to close all stores 
7
The B9037 near Blairhall. Image: Google Maps
Man, 39, charged after car lands on roof in Fife crash
8
Mike Ashley is in advanced talks to buy the Overgate. Image: PA/DC Thomson
Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate
9
Brothers Robert (left) and Ryan Drummond blamed each other during separate court cases.
Fife fiend who blamed identical brother for vile images is jailed
10
Police closed the road while emergency responders dealt with the incident on Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy
‘Babbling’ drug-driver caused pile-up outside Kirkcaldy hospital

More from The Courier

Billy Thomson thwarts Aberdeen in his time at Dundee United. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Billy Thomson was a big name but was never 'big time' -…
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon expects Dundee to set out 'balanced' budget despite 'perfect storm' warning
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent 'sexually-motivated' texts to former patient hits out
Jury directed to find Andrew Innes guilty of Troon Avenue double murder
Coral Scott was branded a 'monster' by the victim's mother.
Predatory 'monster' in Valentine's Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl
Contemporary Artist Felicity Rose McClure opens the door on her Gallery 128 exhibition. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Wee Red Town's story told in Felicity's Kirrie phone kiosk art gallery exhibition
Perth Grammar School. Image: DC Thomson
Two Perth Grammar pupils assaulted in woods near school
Former Dundee FC chief Harry MacLean is taking on a unique charity challenge with Dundee Stars. Here he is pictured with Stars forward Toms Rutkis.
Former Dundee chief Harry MacLean set to face down Dundee Stars sharpshooters in charity…
Driving instructor John MacGillivray with his familiar Mini.
John MacGillivray obituary: Instructor who taught half of Dundee to drive dies
Steve Byrne is the new director of TRACS.
Q&A: Getting to know Steve Byrne, the new Arbroath-born director of Traditional Arts and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented