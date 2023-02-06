Golf stars join backlash over Swilcan Bridge paving

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Golf stars, including former Open champion Sir Nick Faldo, have joined the storm of protest over a new paved area leading to the Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course in St Andrews.

The famous bridge on the 18th hole of the Home of Golf is treated as hallowed ground by golf fans across the world and has been crossed by the game’s greatest players for hundreds of years.

However, photos emerged over the weekend showing the approach to the bridge has been dug up and a new circular stoned area installed.

The St Andrews Links Trust, which is responsible for the course, said it was an effort to protect the ground from the thousands of people who pause to have their photos taken each year.

However, the change has prompted an angry reaction, with some of the sport’s biggest names joining those calling for an urgent rethink.

Sir Nick, who won his second Open championship at the Old Course in 1990, wrote: “If you’ve travelled halfway around the world for your bucket list round at St Andrews, would you rather leave with a bit of historic dirt on your shoes or a few cement mix scraps?”

English professional Eddie Pepperell described the work as a nightmare.

He said: “24 hours on, I actually feel more enraged about it.

“It’s an absolute mess. The most famous bridge in golf, and look at what some f****** has come up with! Hard to believe.”

The Swilken Bridge now serving food. A table for Fore please.

Hank Haney, who has coached Tiger Woods and Mark O’Meara, said: “What in the world were those idiots thinking building this? Admit you made a mistake and get rid of that tomorrow.”

And Scotland’s Ken Brown, a former European Tour golfer and now broadcaster, joked: “The Swilcan Bridge now serving food. A table for fore please. Serving BBQ meals. Book early.”

Reaction ‘beyond ridiculous’

While the large majority seem to be against the changes, there have been some calling for perspective.

Sky Sports presenter Jamie Weir took to his Twitter account to share his surprise at the reaction.

He said: I can’t believe they’ve actually had to issue a statement! It’s a few paving stones, people! The frothing-at-the-mouth rage has been beyond ridiculous.”

The St Andrews Links Trust says the work is still to be completed and is the latest in a number of efforts it has made to protect the area from damage.