Fife funeral director submits plans for the East Neuk’s first eco-cemetery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife funeral director submits plans for the East Neuk’s first eco-cemetery

By Claire Warrender
February 6 2023, 3.24pm
The Fife eco cemetery would be in Elie
The cemetery is planned for land at Elie Estate, north of Elie. Image: Google Maps.

A Fife funeral director has submitted a planning application for the East Neuk’s first eco-cemetery.

Elie-based Alan Stephen hopes to create the natural burial ground on land he owns within Elie Estate.

The idea is to provide an alternative to conventional cemeteries by providing a peaceful area for the interment of coffins and ashes.

The proposed Fife eco-cemetery site is currently used by grazing sheep. Image: Fife Council planning application.

If approved, animals would continue to graze on the site and there would be no headstones or buildings.

The funeral director said his proposal would lead to very little change in the site’s appearance.

Families may with to plant a few trees.

And there would be a seating area and a memorial board containing all the names of those buried there.

He expects no more than two burials per month on average.

Strong community support for eco-cemeteries in Fife

The move is backed by Fife Council’s bereavement service, which is in the middle of a public consultation on cemetery provision in the region.

There are around 900 burials a year in Fife.

And a recent survey found there will be no cemetery capacity left in the region within 80 years without action.

Scoonie Cemetery in Leven will be full within four years. Image: Google.

Some cemeteries in the East Neuk will be full within five to 10 years.

Bereavement services manager Liz Murphy said the consultation so far had found strong community support for eco-cemeteries.

“There is an expectation that Fife Council should be a provider but any additional private facilities would be a welcome addition,” she said.

An application for an eco-cemetery in Kinghorn was approved in 2016 but it has yet to be created.

Four nuns are already buried on the site

Mr Stephen’s land lies north-west of Elie House, which served as a convent from the 1950s to the 80s.

The site was consecrated and a small area is home to the graves of four nuns who died there.

The nuns’ graves are marked by simple crosses. Image: Fife Council planning application.

In his application letter, Mr Stephen said: “We would like to open the area as a green burial site with biodegradable coffins etc and no headstones.

“There will be an area for quiet reflection and an information area for the names of the deceased buried in the grounds.”.

And he added: “We would like to welcome people who wish to be laid to rest in this quiet peaceful area.”

While the Fife eco-cemetery could be the first of its kind in the region, a similar burial ground has been operating in Angus since 2018 and is now the best in the UK.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Three-time Open champion Sir Nick Faldo doesn't approve of the new paving area. Image: PA Archive/Press Association, Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Golf stars join backlash over Swilcan Bridge paving
Many Outlander scenes were filmed in the pretty Fife village of Culross.
Culross: Journeying back in time to the 'Outlander' village renowned as one of Scotland's…
The new stone circle at the entrance to the Swilcan Bridge at the Old Course, St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife Council probes Swilcan Bridge 'patio' planning permission
The B9037 near Blairhall. Image: Google Maps
Man, 39, charged after car lands on roof in Fife crash
Edinburgh High Court.
Rapist faces lengthy spell in prison for near-quarter-century of abusing women and children in…
Roddy Davie is concerned that someone may get killed on the stretch of road between Newport and Tayport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Garage manager warns 'death waiting to happen' on pothole-ridden road to Tayport
Brothers Robert (left) and Ryan Drummond blamed each other during separate court cases.
Fife fiend who blamed identical brother for vile images is jailed
The M90 slip road was closed for a short period while the SFRS extinguished the blaze. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend car on fire near Dunfermline
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7
Police closed the road while emergency responders dealt with the incident on Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy
'Babbling' drug-driver caused pile-up outside Kirkcaldy hospital

Most Read

1
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
2
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
3
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7
4
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
5
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
6
The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
Tayside and Fife jobs lost as M&Co to close all stores 
7
The B9037 near Blairhall. Image: Google Maps
Man, 39, charged after car lands on roof in Fife crash
8
Mike Ashley is in advanced talks to buy the Overgate. Image: PA/DC Thomson
Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate
9
Brothers Robert (left) and Ryan Drummond blamed each other during separate court cases.
Fife fiend who blamed identical brother for vile images is jailed
10
Police closed the road while emergency responders dealt with the incident on Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy
‘Babbling’ drug-driver caused pile-up outside Kirkcaldy hospital

More from The Courier

Billy Thomson thwarts Aberdeen in his time at Dundee United. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Billy Thomson was a big name but was never 'big time' -…
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon expects Dundee to set out 'balanced' budget despite 'perfect storm' warning
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent 'sexually-motivated' texts to former patient hits out
Jury directed to find Andrew Innes guilty of Troon Avenue double murder
Coral Scott was branded a 'monster' by the victim's mother.
Predatory 'monster' in Valentine's Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl
Contemporary Artist Felicity Rose McClure opens the door on her Gallery 128 exhibition. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Wee Red Town's story told in Felicity's Kirrie phone kiosk art gallery exhibition
Perth Grammar School. Image: DC Thomson
Two Perth Grammar pupils assaulted in woods near school
Former Dundee FC chief Harry MacLean is taking on a unique charity challenge with Dundee Stars. Here he is pictured with Stars forward Toms Rutkis.
Former Dundee chief Harry MacLean set to face down Dundee Stars sharpshooters in charity…
Driving instructor John MacGillivray with his familiar Mini.
John MacGillivray obituary: Instructor who taught half of Dundee to drive dies
Steve Byrne is the new director of TRACS.
Q&A: Getting to know Steve Byrne, the new Arbroath-born director of Traditional Arts and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented