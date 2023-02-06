Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape

By Jamie Buchan
February 6 2023, 3.40pm Updated: February 6 2023, 6.23pm
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes has been found guilty of murdering Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old girl Jellica.

The depraved 52-year-old software engineer buried the mother and daughter under the kitchen floor of his Dundee home property in a horrifying crime that sent shockwaves across the country.

It took police several days to recover their bodies from underneath layers of concrete and rubble.

The monster also repeatedly molested and raped another child who police rescued from his lair.

Innes was further found guilty of inducing Jellica to perform a sex act on him.

He was also convicted of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Jurors delivered their verdict on Monday after a week-long sitting at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Innes was handed the mandatory life sentence, with an order he must serve at least 36 years.

Innes arrives at Edinburgh High court last week. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The trial featured pre-recorded evidence from Innes’ young rape victim, which judge Lord Beckett described as “the most harrowing thing I have seen in my career.”

Lord Beckett.

The judge had directed the jury to convict Innes of murder, pointing out his defence of diminished responsibility could not be supported.

Killer’s account of double murder

Father-of-three Innes never denied killing Mrs Burke, 25, and two-year-old Jellica on the morning of February 21 2021.

However, in his chilling account given on the witness stand, he said he could not be held responsible for his actions at the time.

Describing himself as hypersexual and “not wired up the same way as other people”, Innes said he smashed Mrs Burke over the head with a lump hammer he bought from B&Q earlier that day.

He stabbed her with a samurai sword from his home office.

He then beat her to death as she lay on his living room floor.

Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.

Innes told jurors he attacked Mrs Burke – who he met online and drove from Bristol to Dundee a few days earlier – because he believed she had transformed into a hybrid of his estranged wife and a woman he met at a rope bondage club in Japan.

He said he considered burying her body at sea “because I’m a bit of an environmentalist,” but then coldly told jurors: “I needed to refurbish my kitchen anyway.”

Two or three days later, he asphyxiated little Jellica during a game of hide and seek.

Bennylyn and Jellica.

He told jurors: “Her main topic of conversation was to be with her mum.

“It seemed logical to me to put her with her mum, because that’s what she asked for.”

He denied murder and blamed taking an “overdose” of steroid medication.

Innes repeatedly said the double slayings were not premeditated, despite suspect internet searches for “chloroform” and “underfloor storage” days before he drove to meet Mrs Burke on February 19 2021.

Young survivor’s evidence

The court heard pre-recorded evidence from the primary school-age child Innes repeatedly molested at his home.

She described how she saw him kill Mrs Burke with a hammer and said Jellica went missing during a game in the house.

The Aberdeen University graduate tried to convince jurors the girl was lying to get him into trouble.

He suggested she might have died too if the police had not intervened when they did.

Andrew Innes. Image: PA wire/ Andrew Milligan.

At one point, he tried to argue the child had tried to frame him by putting her saliva DNA on a kilt sock, with which she claimed he had gagged her.

He told jurors there was a BDSM gag in his living room and “if I wanted to gag the child I would have used that.”

Innes paid the girl to do “jobs” in his home.

She described how he sexually assaulted her using handcuffs and oil.

When asked how often this happened, she said: “Lots of times.”

However, the jury rejected his evidence.

How the trial unfolded:

