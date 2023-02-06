Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee United goalkeeper Billy Thomson has died at the age of 64.

The Tannadice club announced Thomson’s passing on Monday morning.

Thomson, capped seven times for Scotland, joined United from St Mirren in the summer of 1984 and, despite initially serving as understudy to the evergreen Hamish McAlpine, would soon establish himself as first choice.

Jim McLean installed him as No.1 for the 1985/86 campaign and he would remain unmoved between the sticks for four seasons; always unmistakable with his trademark high socks over tracksuit bottoms.

Everyone at Dundee United would like to extend their condolences to Billy’s family and friends.

Thomson accumulated 234 appearances for the Tangerines and was pivotal during their iconic run to the 1987 Uefa Cup final.

Indeed, he famously suffered a nasty gash just five minutes into the first leg when the outstretched boot of Goteborg star Lennart Nilsson collided with his head – almost losing an ear.

Typical of the man, he stoically played on.

Thomson also started in consecutive Scottish Cup finals in 1987 and 1988, albeit narrowly losing out on each occasion.

A United statement read: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former player and hall of fame inductee Billy Thomson. at the age of 64.

“Joining in 1984, Billy faced the unenviable tasking of taking over the gloves from Hamish McAlpine.

“A first-team regular until 1991, the goalkeeper made over 200 appearances for United, including being part of the squad that went all the way to the UEFA Cup Final in ’87.

“Over a 22-year career spanning several clubs in the Scottish top flight, Billy represented his country on seven occasions.

“Everyone at Dundee United would like to extend their condolences to Billy’s family and friends.”

He was deservedly inducted into the Dundee United Hall of Fame in 2012.

Spell in Dundee

The talented stopper, who counted Partick Thistle, St Mirren, Motherwell and Rangers among his former clubs, would return to Tayside in the twilight of his career, joining Dundee before transitioning on to their coaching staff.

The Dark Blues said: “Everyone at Dundee Football Club is saddened to hear of the passing of former player and coach Billy Thomson.

“Our thoughts are with Billy’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Thomson also served as goalkeeping coach with Rangers, Kilmarnock and Stranraer.

The Stair Park side said: “All at Stranraer Football Club are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of our goalkeeping coach Billy Thomson at the age of 64.

“Thommo will be sorely missed by all, and the thoughts of everyone at Stair Park are with Louise and his family at this sad time.”