Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64

By Alan Temple
February 6 2023, 12.01pm Updated: February 6 2023, 1.28pm
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT

Former Dundee United goalkeeper Billy Thomson has died at the age of 64.

The Tannadice club announced Thomson’s passing on Monday morning.

Thomson, capped seven times for Scotland, joined United from St Mirren in the summer of 1984 and, despite initially serving as understudy to the evergreen Hamish McAlpine, would soon establish himself as first choice.

Jim McLean installed him as No.1 for the 1985/86 campaign and he would remain unmoved between the sticks for four seasons; always unmistakable with his trademark high socks over tracksuit bottoms.

Everyone at Dundee United would like to extend their condolences to Billy’s family and friends.

Thomson accumulated 234 appearances for the Tangerines and was pivotal during their iconic run to the 1987 Uefa Cup final.

Indeed, he famously suffered a nasty gash just five minutes into the first leg when the outstretched boot of Goteborg star Lennart Nilsson collided with his head – almost losing an ear.

Typical of the man, he stoically played on.

Thomson also started in consecutive Scottish Cup finals in 1987 and 1988, albeit narrowly losing out on each occasion.

A United statement read: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former player and hall of fame inductee Billy Thomson. at the age of 64.

“Joining in 1984, Billy faced the unenviable tasking of taking over the gloves from Hamish McAlpine.

“A first-team regular until 1991, the goalkeeper made over 200 appearances for United, including being part of the squad that went all the way to the UEFA Cup Final in ’87.

Thomson thwarts Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“Over a 22-year career spanning several clubs in the Scottish top flight, Billy represented his country on seven occasions.

“Everyone at Dundee United would like to extend their condolences to Billy’s family and friends.”

He was deservedly inducted into the Dundee United Hall of Fame in 2012.

Spell in Dundee

The talented stopper, who counted Partick Thistle, St Mirren, Motherwell and Rangers among his former clubs, would return to Tayside in the twilight of his career, joining Dundee before transitioning on to their coaching staff.

The Dark Blues said: “Everyone at Dundee Football Club is saddened to hear of the passing of former player and coach Billy Thomson.

“Our thoughts are with Billy’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Dundee United players Maurice Malpas, Ralph Milne, Eamon Bannon, Billy Thomson and Paul Hegarty after their return from Romania in 1986. Image: DCT

Thomson also served as goalkeeping coach with Rangers, Kilmarnock and Stranraer.

The Stair Park side said: “All at Stranraer Football Club are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of our goalkeeping coach Billy Thomson at the age of 64.

“Thommo will be sorely missed by all, and the thoughts of everyone at Stair Park are with Louise and his family at this sad time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Billy Thomson thwarts Aberdeen in his time at Dundee United. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Billy Thomson was a big name but was never 'big time' -…
Niskanen
4 Dundee United talking points: The numbers that show Ilmari Niskanen deserves to keep…
Fletcher was heartened despite defeat in Gorgie. Image: SNS
Steven Fletcher 'didn't leave the house' after Kilmarnock flop — but reckons Dundee United…
A devastated Pawlett on the Tynecastle turf. Image: SNS
Could Dundee United midfield injuries force Tangerines into free agent market?
Nick Walsh dismisses Edwards. Image: SNS
Liam Fox finds unlikely Ryan Edwards red card ally as Dundee United make appeal…
Ryan Edwards trudges off. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Ryan Edwards sees…
Determined to put things right: Smith. Image: SNS
Liam Smith can 'feel a bit of frustration' as Dundee United defender declares: 'We…
There have been rumblings of discontent amongst Dundee United fans. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans' unrest must be addressed - or it could fester…
Finn Robson is determined to make an impact at Forfar. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Finn Robson praised for 'elegant' style as Forfar loan stint prepares…
Archie Meekison
Archie Meekison suffers season-ending injury as Dundee United prospect faces surgery

Most Read

1
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
2
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
3
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7
4
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
5
The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
Tayside and Fife jobs lost as M&Co to close all stores 
6
The B9037 near Blairhall. Image: Google Maps
Man, 39, charged after car lands on roof in Fife crash
7
Mike Ashley is in advanced talks to buy the Overgate. Image: PA/DC Thomson
Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate
8
Brothers Robert (left) and Ryan Drummond blamed each other during separate court cases.
Fife fiend who blamed identical brother for vile images is jailed
9
Police closed the road while emergency responders dealt with the incident on Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy
‘Babbling’ drug-driver caused pile-up outside Kirkcaldy hospital

More from The Courier

The Fife eco cemetery would be in Elie
Fife funeral director submits plans for the East Neuk's first eco-cemetery
Three-time Open champion Sir Nick Faldo doesn't approve of the new paving area. Image: PA Archive/Press Association, Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Golf stars join backlash over Swilcan Bridge paving
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon expects Dundee to set out 'balanced' budget despite 'perfect storm' warning
Many Outlander scenes were filmed in the pretty Fife village of Culross.
Culross: Journeying back in time to the 'Outlander' village renowned as one of Scotland's…
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent 'sexually-motivated' texts to former patient hits out
The new stone circle at the entrance to the Swilcan Bridge at the Old Course, St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife Council probes Swilcan Bridge 'patio' planning permission
Jury directed to find Andrew Innes guilty of Troon Avenue double murder
Coral Scott was branded a 'monster' by the victim's mother.
Predatory 'monster' in Valentine's Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl
Contemporary Artist Felicity Rose McClure opens the door on her Gallery 128 exhibition. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Wee Red Town's story told in Felicity's Kirrie phone kiosk art gallery exhibition
Perth Grammar School. Image: DC Thomson
Two Perth Grammar pupils assaulted in woods near school

Editor's Picks

Most Commented