4 Dundee United talking points: The numbers that show Ilmari Niskanen deserves to keep his jersey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

4 Dundee United talking points: The numbers that show Ilmari Niskanen deserves to keep his jersey

By Alan Temple
February 6 2023, 10.43am Updated: February 6 2023, 12.03pm
Niskanen
Niskanen shone on his return to the United side. Image: SNS

From a contentious VAR call to Stephen Humphrys’ goal of the season winner (that competition can be considered done and dusted now), Hearts and Dundee United played out a thriller at Tynecastle on Saturday.

The Tangerines did themselves proud during a dominant first period, but ultimately succumbed to a 3-1 defeat following Ryan Edwards’ 29th-minute red card.

United remain rooted to the foot of the Premiership but can take solace from a vastly improved showing, compared to the dire 1-0 surrender against Kilmarnock four days prior.

Courier Sport was in the capital to analyse the talking points from a galling afternoon in Gorgie — and look ahead.

Niskanen out of nowhere

Niskanen deserves to retain his place in the United starting line-up to face Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Making his first start since lining up against St Mirren in October — a game in which he was rusty, ineffective and withdrawn after 54 minutes — the flying Finn was aggressive, disciplined and potent in the final third.

This was the real Niskanen.

He made two key passes for the visitors — more than any other player — and contributed to opportunities worth an xG of 0.50.

That included his slick assist for Steven Fletcher’s opener.

Niskanen battles Garang Kuol for possession
Niskanen battles Garang Kuol for possession. Image: SNS

He had five touches inside the opposition box (only Fletcher, with eight, had more) despite being deployed at wing-back, and made five combined tackles and interceptions — only trailing Craig Sibbald and Glenn Middleton (both seven).

This was a tireless, all-round performance and, seemingly out of nowhere, one of his best showings in a United shirt.

More of the same, and we could have quite the renaissance story on our hands.

Ryan Edwards appeal

Both managers found common ground in the aftermath of Saturday’s showdown, with Liam Fox and Robbie Neilson stating their belief that Ryan Edwards should NOT have been dismissed for his tackle on Andy Halliday.

Fox immediately confirmed that United will appeal the decision of Nick Walsh — made after a trip to the VAR monitor — but, even if the red card is rescinded, it will do nothing to alter the outcome at Tynecastle.

It was the defining moment of a game the Tangerines were in compete control of.

But will the Terrors even win the appeal?

Edwards goes into the 50/50 firmly and, in the action of winning the ball, undoubtedly connects with Halliday.

Nick Walsh dismisses Edwards
Nick Walsh dismisses Edwards. Image: SNS

In real time (the press box was right behind the incident), it looked firm but fair; crunching, yes, but exactly the sort of tackle Halliday himself would appreciate.

From other angles — numerous slow-motion examinations — it looks more damning.

Sportscene pundits Richard Foster and Neil McCann both agreed with the referee, with the ex-Dundee player and manager even proclaiming: “That could have quite easily been a broken leg”.

The Scottish FA fast-track panel will ultimately make their decision with deference to IFAB rule 12.1 in the Laws of the Game: “Using excessive force is when a player exceeds the necessary use of force and/or endangers the safety of an opponent and must be sent off”.

Will United sign a free agent?

If Niskanen’s return was a feel-good story, Peter Pawlett’s performance was on course to top it.

However, after 51 magic minutes, the midfielder slumped to the turf clutching his hamstring. It was a horrible sight and a hammer-blow for a top professional who has navigated a gruelling rehabilitation to regain full fitness.

While all Arabs will cross their fingers and hope the damage is not severe, it appears unlikely Pawlett will be available any time soon.

Pawlett limped off injured.
Pawlett limped off injured. Image: SNS

Jamie McGrath and Ian Harkes have also suffered hamstring injuries. Three players who occupy the exact same position; all out.

Whether the Tangerines possess the depth to survive was an incendiary talking point after they failed to sign an attacker on deadline day. Since then, three forward-thinking midfielders have succumbed to injury.

The question now looms even larger.

The free agent market is a treacherous one — United can scarcely afford another Max Biamou — and there is little time to get players up to speed but, conversely, the ranks are looking mighty thin at the moment.

Steven Fletcher goal threat

Fletcher is an outstanding foil for the likes of Glenn Middleton and, when available, Ian Harkes and Jamie McGrath.

His aerial ability, touch and technique stands up against anyone in the Premiership; his superb career is testament to that.

However, United also need the former Scotland international to be a formidable goal threat — and that’s exactly what he was against Hearts.

Steven Fletcher was a goal threat at Tynecastle. Image: StatsBomb

Fletcher broke the deadlock with a clinical low finish and went on to register four shots with an xG of 0.62 — far more than anyone else on the pitch (Humphrys’ 0.24 from five shots was his closest challenger).

The frustration will be that he only rippled the net once. A nice problem to have because, if the chances are coming, Fletcher will score goals.

And with a more inviting fixture list — on paper — ahead, the veteran attacker will fancy his chances of doing some damage against Kilmarnock, St Johnstone, Ross County and Aberdeen.

If he can, it could kick-start United’s survival bid.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Billy Thomson thwarts Aberdeen in his time at Dundee United. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Billy Thomson was a big name but was never 'big time' -…
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
Fletcher was heartened despite defeat in Gorgie. Image: SNS
Steven Fletcher 'didn't leave the house' after Kilmarnock flop — but reckons Dundee United…
A devastated Pawlett on the Tynecastle turf. Image: SNS
Could Dundee United midfield injuries force Tangerines into free agent market?
Nick Walsh dismisses Edwards. Image: SNS
Liam Fox finds unlikely Ryan Edwards red card ally as Dundee United make appeal…
Ryan Edwards trudges off. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Ryan Edwards sees…
Determined to put things right: Smith. Image: SNS
Liam Smith can 'feel a bit of frustration' as Dundee United defender declares: 'We…
There have been rumblings of discontent amongst Dundee United fans. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans' unrest must be addressed - or it could fester…
Finn Robson is determined to make an impact at Forfar. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Finn Robson praised for 'elegant' style as Forfar loan stint prepares…
Archie Meekison
Archie Meekison suffers season-ending injury as Dundee United prospect faces surgery

Most Read

1
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
2
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
3
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7
4
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
5
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
6
The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
Tayside and Fife jobs lost as M&Co to close all stores 
7
The B9037 near Blairhall. Image: Google Maps
Man, 39, charged after car lands on roof in Fife crash
8
Mike Ashley is in advanced talks to buy the Overgate. Image: PA/DC Thomson
Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate
9
Brothers Robert (left) and Ryan Drummond blamed each other during separate court cases.
Fife fiend who blamed identical brother for vile images is jailed
10
Police closed the road while emergency responders dealt with the incident on Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy
‘Babbling’ drug-driver caused pile-up outside Kirkcaldy hospital

More from The Courier

Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
BREAKING: Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape
The Fife eco cemetery would be in Elie
Fife funeral director submits plans for the East Neuk's first eco-cemetery
Three-time Open champion Sir Nick Faldo doesn't approve of the new paving area. Image: PA Archive/Press Association, Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Golf stars join backlash over Swilcan Bridge paving
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon expects Dundee to set out 'balanced' budget despite 'perfect storm' warning
Many Outlander scenes were filmed in the pretty Fife village of Culross.
Culross: Journeying back in time to the 'Outlander' village renowned as one of Scotland's…
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent 'sexually-motivated' texts to former patient hits out
The new stone circle at the entrance to the Swilcan Bridge at the Old Course, St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife Council probes Swilcan Bridge 'patio' planning permission
Jury directed to find Andrew Innes guilty of Troon Avenue double murder
Coral Scott was branded a 'monster' by the victim's mother.
Predatory 'monster' in Valentine's Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl
Contemporary Artist Felicity Rose McClure opens the door on her Gallery 128 exhibition. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Wee Red Town's story told in Felicity's Kirrie phone kiosk art gallery exhibition

Editor's Picks

Most Commented