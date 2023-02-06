4 Dundee United talking points: The numbers that show Ilmari Niskanen deserves to keep his jersey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From a contentious VAR call to Stephen Humphrys’ goal of the season winner (that competition can be considered done and dusted now), Hearts and Dundee United played out a thriller at Tynecastle on Saturday.

The Tangerines did themselves proud during a dominant first period, but ultimately succumbed to a 3-1 defeat following Ryan Edwards’ 29th-minute red card.

United remain rooted to the foot of the Premiership but can take solace from a vastly improved showing, compared to the dire 1-0 surrender against Kilmarnock four days prior.

Courier Sport was in the capital to analyse the talking points from a galling afternoon in Gorgie — and look ahead.

Niskanen out of nowhere

Niskanen deserves to retain his place in the United starting line-up to face Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Making his first start since lining up against St Mirren in October — a game in which he was rusty, ineffective and withdrawn after 54 minutes — the flying Finn was aggressive, disciplined and potent in the final third.

This was the real Niskanen.

He made two key passes for the visitors — more than any other player — and contributed to opportunities worth an xG of 0.50.

That included his slick assist for Steven Fletcher’s opener.

He had five touches inside the opposition box (only Fletcher, with eight, had more) despite being deployed at wing-back, and made five combined tackles and interceptions — only trailing Craig Sibbald and Glenn Middleton (both seven).

This was a tireless, all-round performance and, seemingly out of nowhere, one of his best showings in a United shirt.

More of the same, and we could have quite the renaissance story on our hands.

Ryan Edwards appeal

Both managers found common ground in the aftermath of Saturday’s showdown, with Liam Fox and Robbie Neilson stating their belief that Ryan Edwards should NOT have been dismissed for his tackle on Andy Halliday.

Fox immediately confirmed that United will appeal the decision of Nick Walsh — made after a trip to the VAR monitor — but, even if the red card is rescinded, it will do nothing to alter the outcome at Tynecastle.

It was the defining moment of a game the Tangerines were in compete control of.

But will the Terrors even win the appeal?

Edwards goes into the 50/50 firmly and, in the action of winning the ball, undoubtedly connects with Halliday.

In real time (the press box was right behind the incident), it looked firm but fair; crunching, yes, but exactly the sort of tackle Halliday himself would appreciate.

From other angles — numerous slow-motion examinations — it looks more damning.

Sportscene pundits Richard Foster and Neil McCann both agreed with the referee, with the ex-Dundee player and manager even proclaiming: “That could have quite easily been a broken leg”.

🗣️'I think he knows what he's doing there. That could have quite easily been a broken leg' 🤕 Neil McCann and Richard Foster discuss Ryan Edwards red card 🟥⤵️#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/aiNDsKK5Vu — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) February 5, 2023

The Scottish FA fast-track panel will ultimately make their decision with deference to IFAB rule 12.1 in the Laws of the Game: “Using excessive force is when a player exceeds the necessary use of force and/or endangers the safety of an opponent and must be sent off”.

Will United sign a free agent?

If Niskanen’s return was a feel-good story, Peter Pawlett’s performance was on course to top it.

However, after 51 magic minutes, the midfielder slumped to the turf clutching his hamstring. It was a horrible sight and a hammer-blow for a top professional who has navigated a gruelling rehabilitation to regain full fitness.

While all Arabs will cross their fingers and hope the damage is not severe, it appears unlikely Pawlett will be available any time soon.

Jamie McGrath and Ian Harkes have also suffered hamstring injuries. Three players who occupy the exact same position; all out.

Whether the Tangerines possess the depth to survive was an incendiary talking point after they failed to sign an attacker on deadline day. Since then, three forward-thinking midfielders have succumbed to injury.

The question now looms even larger.

The free agent market is a treacherous one — United can scarcely afford another Max Biamou — and there is little time to get players up to speed but, conversely, the ranks are looking mighty thin at the moment.

Steven Fletcher goal threat

Fletcher is an outstanding foil for the likes of Glenn Middleton and, when available, Ian Harkes and Jamie McGrath.

His aerial ability, touch and technique stands up against anyone in the Premiership; his superb career is testament to that.

However, United also need the former Scotland international to be a formidable goal threat — and that’s exactly what he was against Hearts.

Fletcher broke the deadlock with a clinical low finish and went on to register four shots with an xG of 0.62 — far more than anyone else on the pitch (Humphrys’ 0.24 from five shots was his closest challenger).

The frustration will be that he only rippled the net once. A nice problem to have because, if the chances are coming, Fletcher will score goals.

And with a more inviting fixture list — on paper — ahead, the veteran attacker will fancy his chances of doing some damage against Kilmarnock, St Johnstone, Ross County and Aberdeen.

If he can, it could kick-start United’s survival bid.