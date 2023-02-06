Steven Fletcher ‘didn’t leave the house’ after Kilmarnock flop — but reckons Dundee United showed survival credentials against Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven Fletcher has revealed he couldn’t bear to leave the house after missing a penalty during Dundee United’s meek 1-0 defeat against Kilmarnock last Wednesday.

However, the Tannadice striker was far from downbeat following a very different reverse against Hearts on Saturday.

Fletcher gave the visitors a richly-merited lead in Gorgie, putting the finishing touches to a lovely move involving Craig Sibbald and Ilmari Niskanen.

United turned in one of their most impressive first halves of the campaign, with Glenn Middleton also rattling the post for Liam Fox’s side.

But a red card to skipper Ryan Edwards would ultimately prove costly.

Defeats still hit me as hard as they ever did.

A nightmare final 20 minutes saw goals from Lawrence Shankland, Alex Cochrane and Stephen Humphrys’ staggering effort from his own half seal a 3-1 win for the hosts.

“I thought we started the game well and we were the better team for the first 25 minutes,” said Fletcher. “But going down to 10 men killed us.

“Down to 10 men — especially against a good Hearts side — we had to sit and defend for 70 minutes, which is not ideal. You can only last so long sitting in a shape like that.

“They were going to create chances with the players they have.

“(But) the boys are not downbeat. When we play, we play good football. We held our own for good parts of that game and we will keep doing what we are doing — 3-1 was flattering, I felt.

“We will never feel sorry for ourselves. We have players in the changing room that will pick others up — including myself. I’ll be onto the younger lads. They are a great bunch and they listen to you.”

“That wasn’t us”

While they left Edinburgh pointless — ultimately all that matters amid a fraught fight for survival — United undoubtedly produced a response to the dire showing at Rugby Park four days prior.

“We know that wasn’t us,” reflected Fletcher. “We did not play well against Kilmarnock at all and the result showed.

“I didn’t leave the house the next day. The kids weren’t happy with me but I said: “I’m not leaving. I can’t take it!”

“Defeats still hit me as hard as they ever did. Plus, a missed penalty is a hard one.

“I didn‘t see my wee boy after the game because he was in bed, but he came in from school the next day and said: “I feel sorry for you, dad.”

“I said: “don’t feel sorry for me! I’m alright”. I think he got more stick in school than I did.”

Daft

Following a testing run of fixtures, United’s upcoming games — on paper — appear to provide a golden opportunity to kick-start their campaign.

Kilmarnock visit Tannadice on Saturday for a place in the last eight of the Scottish Cup, before Premiership games against St Johnstone, Ross County, Aberdeen, Livingston and St Mirren.

If the Tangerines reach the levels they hit during the first half at Tynecastle, they will stay up.

However, that is a big “if”. And Fletcher is taking nothing for granted as United prop up the division.

“We are not daft — we know the position we are in,” said the former Scotland front-man. “But first and foremost, we need to play well.

“We can’t look to just nick a win here and there. We need to play good football, because good football produces consistent results.

“We have a way of playing that can work and we showed that at times on Saturday.”