Dundee v Raith Rovers: How you can watch SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final on TV for FREE

Dundee host Raith Rovers on Wednesday night in the semi-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Dark Blues beat Dunfermline to reach the last four, while Rovers overcame Queen’s Park.

And the Dens Park clash has been picked for live TV coverage.

Hamilton host Queen of the South 24 hours earlier in the tournament’s other semi-final.

Where and when can I watch Dundee v Raith Rovers on TV?

The match kicks off at 7.45pm and will be shown on BBC Alba.

Viewers can tune it at:

Sky: 117

Sky Glass: 121

Virgin Media: 120

Freeview: 7

Is there a live stream?

Those who can’t get in front of a television can watch on their phone or other devices.

The game will be available live via BBC iPlayer.

Ticket availability?

If going to the match appeals to you more watching it on TV, tickets can be purchased from the Dundee FC ticket office.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and with every adult ticket purchased under 12s go free.