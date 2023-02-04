Liam Fox finds unlikely Ryan Edwards red card ally as Dundee United make appeal decision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox found an unlikely ally as both managers agreed that Ryan Edwards should NOT have seen red during Hearts’ 3-1 victory over Dundee United.

Edwards was given his marching orders by referee Nick Walsh following a strong challenge on Jambos midfielder Andy Halliday. The decision was made following a brief VAR check.

It was a contentious call which completely changed the contest, given the Tangerines were leading 1-0 through Steven Fletcher and in complete control of the encounter.

Reflecting on the incident, Tynecastle boss Robbie Neilson said: “I would be really disappointed it of was one of my players (sent off). He (Edwards) went in for the ball and it wasn’t high. I might be proved wrong but I didn’t think it was a red.”

Understandably, Fox’s frustration was even more potent.

He rued: “My initial reaction was that it was a really good tackle so that’s disappointing.

“I have seen it again and my opinion hasn’t changed. The referee said it was excessive force. I just thought it was a good tackle. Maybe I’m getting old — but that’s a normal tackle in my day.

“It’s disappointing because until that point we were really good.

“If you slow ANYTHING down, it can look worse than it is. It’s a contact game! In a contact game there will always be incidents that, if you slow them down, you’d probably be looking at three or four red cards every game.

“I’m just disappointed because it had a real impact on the game.”

Asked whether United are likely to appeal the decision, having already seen one VAR-led red card to Tony Watt overturned this term, Fox added: “Absolutely, yes — but it does absolutely no good after the event.”

With a numerical advantage for more than an hour, Hearts completed the turnaround.

Lawrence Shankland levelled via a deflected drive, with Alex Cochrane making it 2-1 minutes later.

Stephen Humphrys then wrapped up the game — and perhaps the goal of the season competition — by beating Mark Birighitti from his own half.

“It might sound silly after losing the game 3-1 but my players gave me absolutely everything,” added Fox, whose United side remain bottom of the Premiership.

“As a manager, that’s all I can ask for.

“We have had a tough week, with three defeats. But I think we have seen an upturn in performance and I am even more determined that we will get to where we need to be.“