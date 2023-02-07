Dundee and the SPFL Trust Trophy: Do they take clash with specialists Raith Rovers seriously or is it a distraction?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee and the SPFL Trust Trophy: Do they take clash with specialists Raith Rovers seriously or is it a distraction?

By George Cran
February 7 2023, 7.30am
Fin Robertson scored as Dundee booked a place in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final. Image: SNS.
Fin Robertson scored as Dundee booked a place in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final. Image: SNS.

The Challenge Cup may not be top priority for Dundee this season.

It probably wasn’t second on the list, or third.

But the Dark Blues have strolled through the lower-league cup competition, knocking in plenty of goals along the way.

Three at Welsh champions The New Saints, three at Falkirk and four at home to Dunfermline to set up Wednesday’s semi-final with Raith Rovers.

But, when it’s not a priority, why would Dundee take it seriously? And why might it be a distraction?

Taking it seriously

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer wants success.

That seems a pretty obvious statement – every manager wants success.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer celebrates in front of the Dundee support after beating Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

But a trophy in the cabinet in your first season in Scottish football is a big deal. At a club like Dundee where cup wins are few and far between adds even more – you have to go back to 2009 for the last one.

And that’s the single cup success this century.

It may not be the glory of a Scottish Cup or League Cup but it would put Bowyer in the list of only five Dens bosses to lift a cup.

For reference, that list is made up of Jocky Scott (Challenge Cup), Gordon Wallace (Challenge Cup), David White (League Cup), George Anderson (two League Cups) and Willie Wallace (Scottish Cup).

There are also new signings to bed into the team.

Jocky Scott celebrates as Dundee boss with the Challenge Cup in 2009.

Zach Robinson is expected to make his return after a remarkable deadline day comeback from Wimbledon.

And it is a big squad now for Bowyer to juggle.

Winning also breeds winning and continuing their impressive form since November can only help their league campaign.

But why might it be a distraction?

Distraction

Dundee’s previous two successes in this competition were celebrated, rightly, at the time.

But neither was backed up by the real ambition: promotion.

The 1990/91 squad finished third in the First Division after lifting the trophy while those in 2009/10 finished second.

The Dark Blues have never won a double.

Dundee’s Lee Ashcroft looks dejected after a 0-0 draw with Greenock Morton. Image: SNS.

Winning is always a good thing but making it through would plonk a cup final into the end of March, a key time of the season.

It would come after two big, big matches against Ayr and Partick Thistle and before clashes against sides at the foot of the table in Hamilton and Arbroath.

The fixture against Raith Rovers on March 25 will be getting moved regardless and adds a potential midweek game to the run-in.

Victory in this competition could very well set up the final six matches of the campaign perfectly.

But previous failures to win both trophies suggest it is a difficult thing to do.

Since Dundee last lifted the Challenge Cup, only Ross County and Rangers have managed to win both the second tier and the lower-league trophy.

Opponents

Talk of a final appearance, of course, is premature.

Raith Rovers stand in the way and they have a remarkable record in this competition.

Scott Brown
Scott Brown would love to lead Raith Rovers onto SPFL Trust Trophy glory. Image: SNS

The Stark’s Park club have not lost a Challenge Cup match in FOUR years and remain the holders after seeing off Queen of the South last season in the final.

They’ve defeated Championship leaders Queen’s Park as well as Morton and Cove Rangers – three second-tier opponents.

Raith are also unbeaten in all competitions since December 3, including a 1-1 draw against the Dark Blues in January and have scored two goals in each of their last four games.

This will be a serious test.

But, whichever way it goes, will it benefit or hinder Dundee’s chances of lifting the prize they truly desire this season?

Tags

Conversation

