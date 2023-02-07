Man, 22, seriously assaulted on Perthshire road by pair on quad bike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been seriously assaulted by two men riding a quad bike on a rural Perthshire road.

The 22-year-old was attacked on the B8062 Dunning to Auchterarder road on Thursday.

Police say the assault happened around 2.15pm. The victim was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary.

Officers have not revealed any more details around the circumstances of the attack, but have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Police keen to trace men on quad bike

Detective Constable Nathan Shields of CID said: “The victim was assaulted by two men who were riding a quad bike. We are keen to trace these men.

“We are also looking to speak to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident.

“We know the area was busy with motorists and if they have dashcam, they may have captured something that could assist our investigation.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 1885 of February 2.”