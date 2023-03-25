4 Arbroath talking points as Angus side boost survival hopes with stunning win at Queen’s Park

Arbroath have only tasted that winning feeling five times in this year’s Championship – but Friday’s victory at Queen’s Park was sweet.

A late Dale Hilson strike helped Lichties claim a deserved three points after heroic defending kept the league leaders and top scorers at bay.

And make no mistake, this win could be MASSIVE in determining Arbroath’s league status come the end of the season.

Courier Sport was at Stenhousemuir to witness the 1-0 win and here are four talking points:

Arbroath maroon wall appears unbreakable

A huge feature of the Arbroath success story under Dick Campbell has built on the solid foundations of his defence.

But for long spells earlier in the season, it appeared that they’d lost the key to the back door and left it open.

A lot of this had to do with the injuries and suspensions to key players like Tam O’Brien and Ricky Little.

Some did, however, wonder if the maroon wall was starting to come down.

What a huge 3 points!!!! C’mon the Lichties! pic.twitter.com/Yl9faT7u8X — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) March 24, 2023

In recent weeks that theory has been completely shot to pieces.

Arbroath have only lost one goal in four games, with Derek Gaston now the club’s fourth all-time record clean sheet holder.

Only Craig Hinchcliffe, Darren Hill and and Derek Jackson have claimed more.

And things look good with a settled back four marshalled by O’Brien.

The ever-dependable Little, unsung hero Colin Hamilton and the increasingly impressive Lewis Banks are all playing their part.

Tam O’Brien leading from front with five-year deal

Arbroath’s timing for the Tam O’Brien contract announcement was impeccable.

Just over seven hours before they faced Queen’s Park, the Gayfield side revealed their captain had penned a new five-year deal.

There are few, if any, players at this level who are currently under contract until the summer of 2028.

But it’s testament to both the incredible performances of O’Brien and the ambition of Arbroath that this deal has happened.

Arbroath’s finances, thanks to smart fiscal management and clever commercial decisions, are in good shape.

And their team will be too if Tam can inspire more wins like Friday’s.

Determined Dale Hilson

Dale Hilson is not a man to seek headlines.

He always goes about his business quietly and frequently avoids post-match media interviews.

In fact, the novelty factor of seeing Hilson talking to a microphone was all too much for the Arbroath players at Queen’s Park as, to a man, they slaughtered his every word.

But he deserves enormous credit for his attitude and application at the winner.

Hilson snapped at the heels of Queen’s Park defender Stephen Eze to win the ball back then cut into the box and calmly drilled into the bottom corner.

The former Dundee United kid even left the field in a bandage after taking a blow to the head.

He has had to be patient to wait on his chance at Arbroath but deserves his moment in the limelight.

Arbroath: How many more points will ensure Championship survival?

It’s only just over a week since Arbroath were bottom of the league.

Now with a spirited draw against Morton and a win over Queen’s Park they are eighth.

They are two clear of Cove Rangers, having played a game less, and three ahead of Hamilton.

Accies do have a game in hand over Arbroath but goal difference could now become a major factor.

Licthies are seven better off than Hamilton and 16 ahead of Cove in that regard.

Cove have lost five games on the spin. Arbroath are unbeaten in five.

They will also have home advantage against both sides when they face them in two of the final three games of the season.

It’s now very realistic that wins in both those games will be enough to keep Arbroath in the league.