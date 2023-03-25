4 Arbroath talking points as Angus side boost survival hopes with stunning win at Queen’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

4 Arbroath talking points as Angus side boost survival hopes with stunning win at Queen’s Park

Arbroath have moved up to eighth with a crucial win at Queen's Park. Courier Sport looks at four key takeaways from their victory over the Championship leaders.

Dylan Tait and Dale Hilson celebrate Arbroath's late winner at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Dylan Tait and Dale Hilson celebrate Arbroath's late winner at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
By Ewan Smith

Arbroath have only tasted that winning feeling five times in this year’s Championship – but Friday’s victory at Queen’s Park was sweet.

A late Dale Hilson strike helped Lichties claim a deserved three points after heroic defending kept the league leaders and top scorers at bay.

And make no mistake, this win could be MASSIVE in determining Arbroath’s league status come the end of the season.

Courier Sport was at Stenhousemuir to witness the 1-0 win and here are four talking points:

Arbroath maroon wall appears unbreakable

Derek Gaston was outstanding at Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

A huge feature of the Arbroath success story under Dick Campbell has built on the solid foundations of his defence.

But for long spells earlier in the season, it appeared that they’d lost the key to the back door and left it open.

A lot of this had to do with the injuries and suspensions to key players like Tam O’Brien and Ricky Little.

Some did, however, wonder if the maroon wall was starting to come down.

In recent weeks that theory has been completely shot to pieces.

Arbroath have only lost one goal in four games, with Derek Gaston now the club’s fourth all-time record clean sheet holder.

Only Craig Hinchcliffe, Darren Hill and and Derek Jackson have claimed more.

And things look good with a settled back four marshalled by O’Brien.

The ever-dependable Little, unsung hero Colin Hamilton and the increasingly impressive Lewis Banks are all playing their part.

Tam O’Brien leading from front with five-year deal

Tam O’Brien applauds Arbroath fans after win over Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

Arbroath’s timing for the Tam O’Brien contract announcement was impeccable.

Just over seven hours before they faced Queen’s Park, the Gayfield side revealed their captain had penned a new five-year deal.

There are few, if any, players at this level who are currently under contract until the summer of 2028.

But it’s testament to both the incredible performances of O’Brien and the ambition of Arbroath that this deal has happened.

Arbroath’s finances, thanks to smart fiscal management and clever commercial decisions, are in good shape.

And their team will be too if Tam can inspire more wins like Friday’s.

Determined Dale Hilson

Dale Hilson turned in a terrific display for Arbroath. Image: SNS

Dale Hilson is not a man to seek headlines.

He always goes about his business quietly and frequently avoids post-match media interviews.

In fact, the novelty factor of seeing Hilson talking to a microphone was all too much for the Arbroath players at Queen’s Park as, to a man, they slaughtered his every word.

But he deserves enormous credit for his attitude and application at the winner.

Hilson snapped at the heels of Queen’s Park defender Stephen Eze to win the ball back then cut into the box and calmly drilled into the bottom corner.

The former Dundee United kid even left the field in a bandage after taking a blow to the head.

He has had to be patient to wait on his chance at Arbroath but deserves his moment in the limelight.

Arbroath: How many more points will ensure Championship survival?

It’s only just over a week since Arbroath were bottom of the league.

Now with a spirited draw against Morton and a win over Queen’s Park they are eighth.

They are two clear of Cove Rangers, having played a game less, and three ahead of Hamilton.

Accies do have a game in hand over Arbroath but goal difference could now become a major factor.

Licthies are seven better off than Hamilton and 16 ahead of Cove in that regard.

Arbroath are ahead of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

Cove have lost five games on the spin. Arbroath are unbeaten in five.

They will also have home advantage against both sides when they face them in two of the final three games of the season.

It’s now very realistic that wins in both those games will be enough to keep Arbroath in the league.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Cardle is hoping to continue playing next season. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts haven't done themselves justice' this season as Joe Cardle eyes another year…
Josh Mulligan starred for the Scotland under-21 team as they beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in Belfast.
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan aiming to use Scotland U/21 experience to bolster Dark Blues…
Dundee United's young stars are watching and learning from the likes of (left to right) Luka Modric, Andy Robertson and Harry Kane. Images: Shutterstock/SNS
Paul Dixon explains how Dundee United kids are learning from game's very best -…
Dick Campbell was delighted with Arbroath's win over Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown recalls being told he was St Johnstone's '19th man'…
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Dale Hilson celebrates his winner for Arbroath at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
McPake and Mackay have turned things around at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer (left) and Dundee United counterpart Jim Goodwin. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United in Championship would be a nightmare - but…

Most Read

1
Police at the back of the Keillor Centre in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after Dundee city centre assault
2
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
3
Police vehicles outside White's Bar. Image: Supplied
Dundee street cordoned off after incident in city pub
4
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
5
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
6
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station
7
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Banned driver Picture shows; Shea Donnelly. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 24/03/2023
Banned Fife driver who led police on 110mph chase is caught back behind wheel
8
One of the wonderful cabins at Outfield Farm. Image: Sean Mulholland.
Outfield Farm: Beautiful architect designed cabins with hot tubs and wood burners in Carse…
9
The former Pittenweem Inn. Image: Auction House Scotland.
Historic Pittenweem Inn building to be sold at auction
10
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
3

More from The Courier

Tartan at V&A Dundee runs from April 1, 2023.
V&A Dundee: Tartan fever as exhibition celebrates 'pattern of contradictions' and 'woven psychedelia'
Grand National winner One For Arthur with Kinross trainer Lucinda Russell. Image: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire.
Kinross based Grand National winner One For Arthur dies
David Harewood with John Amos. Image: Milk and Honey Productions/Ian Watts
Paul Whitelaw: This week's TV highlights include the return of Succession and Bear Grylls…
Giovanni Pernice Anton Du Beke in Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily
TELLYBOX: From simple Sicily to a sensitive look at the Holy Land
Being organised about everything is not always Lesley's strong point.
LESLEY HART: Organised? Me? Not likely, and never on a Sunday
The line of cairns of Caisteal Dubh.
WALK THIS WAY: Perthshire's mysterious Black Castle
The clocks go forward tomorrow, spring is on its way, it's time for spring cleaning.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's spring, and I have sprung
Amanda Jones discovered there was no appointments in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee pensioner offered 92-mile round trip for Covid booster
Alan Belton's Windy Evening at St Monans was the print of the year. Image: Kirrie Photography Club
Kirriemuir photographers give it their best shot with these stunning images in annual awards
Nature Watch: In search of the vampire plant

Editor's Picks

Most Commented