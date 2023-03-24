Arbroath captain Tam O’Brien pens new FIVE-YEAR deal and says he could stay at Angus side beyond 2028

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath captain Tam O’Brien has agreed the longest playing contract in the Angus club’s history after signing a new five-year deal.

O’Brien has committed his future to the Gayfield club until the summer 2028, handing them a major Championship survival boost.

The talented defender has been widely-regarded as one of the best defenders in the Scottish Championship since Arbroath’s promotion in 2019.

He has made over 200 appearances for Lichties since joining them in 2017.

The ex-Forfar star was a hugely influential player in their run to the brink of the Championship title last term.

O’Brien will be 36 when his new contract expires.

But it may NOT be his last playing deal as he is inspired by Arbroath fitness fanatic Bobby Linn to keep going.

“I’m absolutely delighted to sign this deal,” O’Brien told Courier Sport.

“It says a lot about how I feel about Arbroath and how the club feels about me.

“You don’t often hear of these type of deals at this level.

“When you are happy and they are happy then why would you move?

“The club is hugely ambitious. The chairman, directors, staff, players and fans have helped Arbroath grow over the last few years.

“The infrastructure is so professional. It means they are in a position to commit to a deal like this.

“We have had a tough year but I really believe in the project here. I can’t see myself anywhere else.

“This club ticks all the boxes. I really enjoy working with the gaffer and my team-mates have become friends for life.

“I’ll be 36 when this deal runs out. That doesn’t mean it will be time to hang up my boots.

“You never know. If I stay in good health and avoid injuries I may still get another deal at the end of this.

Tam O’Brien inspired by Bobby Linn

“Look at Bobby Linn – he’s still going strong at 37 and is an inspiration to us all.

“Football has changed a lot. When I was 18, I’d be out at the dancing until late on a Saturday night.

“Now I’m up for recovery ice baths and runs the next day. I take my diet seriously and want to play football for as long as possible.

“I feel the best years of my career are still ahead of me and I’m looking forward to giving them to Arbroath.”

O’Brien made a stunning defensive block to deny Morton a late winner last week after Derek Gaston’s double penalty save.

Gaston made two blocks to deny Morton’s on-loan St Johnstone star Ali Crawford before O’Brien put his body on the line.

And he added: “I’ve been winding Derek up at training.

“He’s getting all the publicity but he had two chances to keep it out the net and needed me to clean it up for him!

“That moment typifies the spirit we have at Arbroath and why I believe in the club.”