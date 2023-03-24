Arbroath captain Tam O’Brien pens new FIVE-YEAR deal and says he could stay at Angus side beyond 2028

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath captain Tam O’Brien pens new FIVE-YEAR deal and says he could stay at Angus side beyond 2028

Tam O'Brien has agreed the longest player contract in Arbroath's history as Angus club make Championship survival statement by securing services of their skipper.

By Ewan Smith
Tam O'Brien has penned a new Arbroath contract. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien has penned a new Arbroath contract. Image: SNS

Arbroath captain Tam O’Brien has agreed the longest playing contract in the Angus club’s history after signing a new five-year deal.

O’Brien has committed his future to the Gayfield club until the summer 2028, handing them a major Championship survival boost.

The talented defender has been widely-regarded as one of the best defenders in the Scottish Championship since Arbroath’s promotion in 2019.

He has made over 200 appearances for Lichties since joining them in 2017.

The ex-Forfar star was a hugely influential player in their run to the brink of the Championship title last term.

Tam O’Brien has agreed a new deal at Arbroath. Image: SNS

O’Brien will be 36 when his new contract expires.

But it may NOT be his last playing deal as he is inspired by Arbroath fitness fanatic Bobby Linn to keep going.

“I’m absolutely delighted to sign this deal,” O’Brien told Courier Sport.

“It says a lot about how I feel about Arbroath and how the club feels about me.

“You don’t often hear of these type of deals at this level.

“When you are happy and they are happy then why would you move?

“The club is hugely ambitious. The chairman, directors, staff, players and fans have helped Arbroath grow over the last few years.

“The infrastructure is so professional. It means they are in a position to commit to a deal like this.

“We have had a tough year but I really believe in the project here. I can’t see myself anywhere else.

“This club ticks all the boxes. I really enjoy working with the gaffer and my team-mates have become friends for life.

“I’ll be 36 when this deal runs out. That doesn’t mean it will be time to hang up my boots.

“You never know. If I stay in good health and avoid injuries I may still get another deal at the end of this.

Tam O’Brien inspired by Bobby Linn

“Look at Bobby Linn – he’s still going strong at 37 and is an inspiration to us all.

“Football has changed a lot. When I was 18, I’d be out at the dancing until late on a Saturday night.

“Now I’m up for recovery ice baths and runs the next day. I take my diet seriously and want to play football for as long as possible.

“I feel the best years of my career are still ahead of me and I’m looking forward to giving them to Arbroath.”

O’Brien made a stunning defensive block to deny Morton a late winner last week after  Derek Gaston’s double penalty save.

Gaston made two blocks to deny Morton’s on-loan St Johnstone star Ali Crawford before O’Brien put his body on the line.

And he added: “I’ve been winding Derek up at training.

“He’s getting all the publicity but he had two chances to keep it out the net and needed me to clean it up for him!

“That moment typifies the spirit we have at Arbroath and why I believe in the club.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Dick Campbell was delighted with Arbroath's win over Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Dale Hilson celebrates his winner for Arbroath at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
McPake and Mackay have turned things around at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer (left) and Dundee United counterpart Jim Goodwin. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United in Championship would be a nightmare - but…
John O'Neil, Bobby Davidson, Willie McIntosh and John Connolly were all unlucky not to play for Scotland while at St Johnstone. Images; SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone's unlucky XI: Which Perth players had strongest claims to be picked for…
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock (12761535cb) Everton assistant manager Duncan Ferguson; 15th January 2022: Carrow Road, Norwich, Norforlk, England; Premier League football, Norwich versus Everton. Norwich City v Everton, Premier League Football match, Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich, UK - 15 Jan 2022
Ex-Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson relives moment he battered burglar - before trying to…
Maurice Ross' 16-month spell as Cowdenbeath manager has come to an end. Image: SNS
Maurice Ross departs as Cowdenbeath manager

Most Read

1
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Mark Berturelli appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; James Stewart. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/03/2023
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Lewis Capaldi is one of the headline acts. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
Police think Bartosz Skupien may have travelled to Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
A real attack by a great white shark. But have encounters been faked?
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac
Jill Lorean comes to Montrose.
Indie musician Jill Lorean makes solo debut in Montrose
The former Costcutters store on Dundee Road in Forfar is set to re-open. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Angus licensing board grant off sales for re-opening of former Forfar supermarket
Food and drink journalist Maria Gran put The Little Green Larder's paella and Spanish salad recipe bag to the test. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
The Little Green Larder: We put Dundee's zero waste meal kit to the test
Former SNP media chief on 'cautious' Nicola Sturgeon and the struggle to heal party…
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the opening of the new NTC at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Scottish Government.
£33m National Treatment Centre for orthopaedics opens in Fife
The Bawbee Bridge traffic lights have been in place for nine months
Bid to get Leven moving with plans to remove Bawbee Bridge traffic lights and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented