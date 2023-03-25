Kelty Hearts haven’t done themselves justice’ this season as Joe Cardle eyes another year of playing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kelty Hearts haven’t done themselves justice’ this season as Joe Cardle eyes another year of playing

The Maroon Machine attacker said the side have let themselves down in League One too many times this seson.

By Craig Cairns
Cardle is hoping to continue playing next season. Image: SNS.
Cardle is hoping to continue playing next season. Image: SNS.

Kelty Hearts star Joe Cardle was pleased with his side’s display on Friday night at Falkirk but said that is exactly what has been missing in recent weeks.

The 0-0 draw meant Kelty have taken seven points from four matches against the team currently in second place in League One.

John Potter’s men are still without a win in five but arrested a run of three consecutive defeats with a solid defensive performance at the Falkirk Stadium.

Kelty have a good record against the full-time teams this season.

Kelty Hearts manager John Potter. Image: Craig Brown.

Cardle – who recently returned to the side from injury – said that the calibre of opposition focuses them to work together.

Digging in

“We worked well, it was a team effort,” he said. “We dug in there towards the end.

“I’m happy to be back in now and playing, hopefully I can carry that on now until the end of the season.

“We are disappointed with ourselves with the last couple of performances.

“We’ve got to look forward now. We know we’ve not done ourselves justice this season with the players that we’ve got.

“You just never know what can happen. Hopefully we can pick up a few wins and finish on a high.

“We know we’ve got quality there and I don’t think we’ve produced the goods at certain points of the season.

“We’ve been very inconsistent and we need to rectify that.

“Friday night gives us a bit of hope, that’s what we’ve been lacking the last few weeks.

Cardle hopes to carry on playing next season. Image: SNS.

“Playing against a good side you need to work as a team, and we did that.”

Pars up next

Next up is another full-time side in the shape of league leaders Dunfermline.

Kelty will take heart from the 0-0 draw earlier in the season – their first point in League One – and the performances in the two narrow defeats since.

Cardle also looks to the defeat to Falkirk in October a match where they performed well but were undone by a late goal.

“We probably should have done better, they scored late on to win that game,” he said.

“And if you look back at the Dunfermline games, the majority of them we’ve had more possession, more chances, but that’s been the story of our season: not putting chances away.”

“I didn’t start at East End Park last time – hopefully I can start and show them what I can still do!

“I’m still loving it, still enjoying it, still feel fresh, still feel good.

“I’ve been in the game for 20 years now, if I’ve got the opportunity to carry on next season, I’d like to think I can keep playing.”

