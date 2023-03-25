Kelty Hearts haven’t done themselves justice’ this season as Joe Cardle eyes another year of playing

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts star Joe Cardle was pleased with his side’s display on Friday night at Falkirk but said that is exactly what has been missing in recent weeks.

The 0-0 draw meant Kelty have taken seven points from four matches against the team currently in second place in League One.

John Potter’s men are still without a win in five but arrested a run of three consecutive defeats with a solid defensive performance at the Falkirk Stadium.

Kelty have a good record against the full-time teams this season.

Cardle – who recently returned to the side from injury – said that the calibre of opposition focuses them to work together.

Digging in

“We worked well, it was a team effort,” he said. “We dug in there towards the end.

“I’m happy to be back in now and playing, hopefully I can carry that on now until the end of the season.

“We are disappointed with ourselves with the last couple of performances.

“We’ve got to look forward now. We know we’ve not done ourselves justice this season with the players that we’ve got.

“You just never know what can happen. Hopefully we can pick up a few wins and finish on a high.

“We know we’ve got quality there and I don’t think we’ve produced the goods at certain points of the season.

“We’ve been very inconsistent and we need to rectify that.

“Friday night gives us a bit of hope, that’s what we’ve been lacking the last few weeks.

“Playing against a good side you need to work as a team, and we did that.”

Pars up next

Next up is another full-time side in the shape of league leaders Dunfermline.

Kelty will take heart from the 0-0 draw earlier in the season – their first point in League One – and the performances in the two narrow defeats since.

Cardle also looks to the defeat to Falkirk in October a match where they performed well but were undone by a late goal.

“We probably should have done better, they scored late on to win that game,” he said.

“And if you look back at the Dunfermline games, the majority of them we’ve had more possession, more chances, but that’s been the story of our season: not putting chances away.”

“I didn’t start at East End Park last time – hopefully I can start and show them what I can still do!

John Potter praises ‘incredible’ effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk https://t.co/5ElcAqDUe6 pic.twitter.com/6wuo05sRz4 — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) March 24, 2023

“I’m still loving it, still enjoying it, still feel fresh, still feel good.

“I’ve been in the game for 20 years now, if I’ve got the opportunity to carry on next season, I’d like to think I can keep playing.”