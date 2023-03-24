4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter’s men hold Bairns to a draw

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts held second-place Falkirk to a 0-0 draw at the Falkirk Stadium.

The keepers didn’t have a whole lot to do between them as the sides battled in the lashing rain.

The draw means the Maroon Machine have taken seven points from four league matches versus the Bairns in League One this season.

Kelty remain in eighth and are seven points behind Montrose – who play Dunfermline on Saturday – in seventh.

Courier Sport looks at some of the talking points from the 0-0 draw.

Early chances

John Potter made one change to the defeat by Montrose, bringing in Joe Cardle for Arron Darge.

The first half was light on chances but both sides gave up a decent opportunity.

Nathan Austin agonisingly couldn’t stretch enough to connect properly with an Alfredo Agyeman low cross as Kelty threatened early on.

At the other end Gary Oliver should have had Falkirk ahead when he rose yards from Darren Jamieson’s goal after a dangerous ball from Callumn Morrison.

Morrison threat

Morrison was always going to be one of Falkirk’s main threats and everything that the hosts did in the first half came down his side.

First the tricky winger missed the target under pressure from Jason Thomson before a great move was thwarted by a poorly executed cutback from Morrison.

He had the ball in the net on the half-hour mark, only for the assistant referee to raise his flag.

The Bairns were unhappy with the decision as Morrison appeared onside, but one of the two players in offside position appeared to move towards the ball.

Potter’s side rode the first-half pressure and took it into the break level.

Few chances but more solid

Kelty tightened up at the back after the break, giving their opponents fewer chances than the opening 45.

Morrison again went closest when he cut in and curled a left-footed effort towards goal but is was saved by Darren Jamieson.

The Falkirk speedster was also denied a decent shout for a penalty when he went down under Tam O’Ware’s challenge.

Other than that and Brad McKay’s header – cleared off the line by Jamie Barjonas and substitute Craig McGuffie headed over when he should have hit the target.

Potter threw on Robbie Leitch and youngster Finlay Shearer

Impressive record v Falkirk

The Maroon Machine’s first league win of the season came at home against the Barins and they followed up that with a 3-2 win at the Falkirk Stadium.

John McGlynn’s side won the third clash between the sides but that doesn’t detract too much from Kelty’s overall record against the full-time sides.