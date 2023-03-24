4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter’s men hold Bairns to a draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter’s men hold Bairns to a draw

Courier Sport reflects on the action after Kelty's 0-0 away at Falkirk.

By Craig Cairns
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.

Kelty Hearts held second-place Falkirk to a 0-0 draw at the Falkirk Stadium.

The keepers didn’t have a whole lot to do between them as the sides battled in the lashing rain.

The draw means the Maroon Machine have taken seven points from four league matches versus the Bairns in League One this season.

Kelty remain in eighth and are seven points behind Montrose – who play Dunfermline on Saturday – in seventh.

Kelty Hearts manager John Potter.

Courier Sport looks at some of the talking points from the 0-0 draw.

Early chances

John Potter made one change to the defeat by Montrose, bringing in Joe Cardle for Arron Darge.

The first half was light on chances but both sides gave up a decent opportunity.

Nathan Austin agonisingly couldn’t stretch enough to connect properly with an Alfredo Agyeman low cross as Kelty threatened early on.

At the other end Gary Oliver should have had Falkirk ahead when he rose yards from Darren Jamieson’s goal after a dangerous ball from Callumn Morrison.

Morrison threat

Morrison was always going to be one of Falkirk’s main threats and everything that the hosts did in the first half came down his side.

First the tricky winger missed the target under pressure from Jason Thomson before a great move was thwarted by a poorly executed cutback from Morrison.

He had the ball in the net on the half-hour mark, only for the assistant referee to raise his flag.

The Bairns were unhappy with the decision as Morrison appeared onside, but one of the two players in offside position appeared to move towards the ball.

Morrison (left) had a goal disallowed. Image: SNS.

Potter’s side rode the first-half pressure and took it into the break level.

Few chances but more solid

Kelty tightened up at the back after the break, giving their opponents fewer chances than the opening 45.

Morrison again went closest when he cut in and curled a left-footed effort towards goal but is was saved by Darren Jamieson.

The Falkirk speedster was also denied a decent shout for a penalty when he went down under Tam O’Ware’s challenge.

Other than that and Brad McKay’s header – cleared off the line by Jamie Barjonas and substitute Craig McGuffie headed over when he should have hit the target.

Potter threw on Robbie Leitch and youngster Finlay Shearer

Impressive record v Falkirk

The Maroon Machine’s first league win of the season came at home against the Barins and they followed up that with a 3-2 win at the Falkirk Stadium.

John McGlynn’s side won the third clash between the sides but that doesn’t detract too much from Kelty’s overall record against the full-time sides.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
