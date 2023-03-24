Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing teenager from Edinburgh who may have travelled to Dundee.

Bartosz Skupien, aged 15, was last seen in the capital’s Saltire Square on Wednesday morning.

However police believe he may have travelled to Dundee, possibly by bus.

Description

The teenager, from the Drylaw area of Edinburgh, is described as 5ft 10in tall with brown hair.

He was wearing a light blue and white Nike tracksuit top and bottoms and black Nike trainers when he went missing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Anyone who has seen Bartosz or knows where he might be is asked to call us on 101, quoting reference number 3347 of Wednesday, March. 22.