Home Sport Football Dundee United

Louis Moult vows to silence snipers at Dundee United: ‘I’m on social media and I see what is written’

Moult believes he can hit the goal trail at Tannadice

By Alan Temple
Louis Moult in action for Dundee United at Tannadice
Louis Moult cut a determined figure as he met the media. Image: SNS

Louis Moult has opened up on the dark days when he questioned whether his career would be ended by a series of galling injury set-backs.

But the Dundee United new-boy is adamant he is NO quitter — and is determined to instil that mentality at Tannadice.

Moult, 31, has penned a one-year contract with the Tangerines as he seeks to bounce back from several seasons of “terrible, terrible luck”.

The former Motherwell hero has started just 20 games in the last five-and-a-half years, having undergone three operations to his knee — one to repair a devastating ruptured ACL and two further clean-ups — and endured persistent ankle issues.

His most recent surgery came in January, finally addressing the ankle problem.

There were times when I thought, “you know what, is that me done?”

Louis Moult

Moult made his United debut on Tuesday evening, playing the entire second half of the Terrors’ 2-1 defeat against Partick Thistle — mere hours after his signing was confirmed — and feels fit and ready to build up his match sharpness.

But Moult is candid regarding the tough moments he has navigated in recent years.

Louis Moult in action for Dundee United against Partick Thistle
Moult made his United bow on Tuesday night. Image: SNS

“I’ve not had many minutes over a few years and some terrible, terrible luck,” rued Moult.

“But I’ve tried to stay as positive as I can. I’ve worked tirelessly day-in, day-out — physically and mentally — to keep going. My wife and family have massively helped with that.

“There were times when I thought, “you know what, is that me done?” But I’m not a quitter.

“I’ve never been one to give up and I hope that mentality can help this football club, and myself.”

Silencing doubters

While Moult’s own doubts were fleeting, others have been more vocal and persistent with their scepticism — particularly on social media.

Louis Moult is pictured on his return to Scottish football.
Moult, pictured, returned to Scottish football. Image: SNS

I think a lot of people have written me off,” continued the former Stoke City youngster.

“I’m on social media and I see what is written. I’ll take that on the chin — and I honestly think it is going to make me more hungry. I feel ready and I can’t wait to score goals for this football club.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion and that’s absolutely fine. It’s up to me to prove those people wrong.

“When I first came to Scotland all those years ago, plenty of people were saying stuff about me then. I’ve had doubters throughout my career.”

“That feeling”

Moult certainly silenced any snipers in his first spell in Scotland, arriving from Wrexham in the summer of 2015 before going on to plunder 51 goals in 98 during his first stint with Motherwell.

He also helped the Steelmen reach the 2017 League Cup final.

While subsequent spells at Preston North End and Burton Albion were marred by fitness issues, it is evident Moult also missed the appreciation and adulation he enjoyed in North Lanarkshire.

And he fully intends to rediscover that at Tannadice.

“The gaffer (Jim Goodwin) spoke so well and his intentions for me just married up perfectly with what I wanted for myself,” said Moult. “I want to get back to enjoying my football.

“I had a little bit of that last season, when I felt like I was loved (going back to Motherwell on loan).

“I know I’ve got to earn that here — but I feel like I’ll thrive. You’ll see from my performances, my hard work will spur everyone on.

Louis Moult pictured in the Dundee United dressing room
Moult is United’s new No.9. Image: Dundee United FC

“I’ve got “that feeling” back. It probably disappeared for a while, because of a lot of set-backs. There were times when I thought I should be playing, and wasn’t. I felt like I became a number rather than feeling wanted.

“That was a big part of coming here; the gaffer expressed how much he wanted me. And that’s when I’ve succeeded in the past.”

